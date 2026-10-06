One Of The Most Feature-Packed Launch Monitors We've Tested Just Got A Massive 33% Price Drop

The golf tech market is fiercely competitive right now, but finding a portable launch monitor that genuinely and accurately bridges the gap between entry-level devices and the $15,000+ units used by Tour pros is a rare thing.

Enter the Uneekor Eye Mini.

Known for its industry-leading overhead simulator systems, Uneekor’s venture into portable launch monitors immediately grabbed our attention by offering tour-level, high-speed camera technology at a much more accessible price point. And right now, that price point has become even more appealing.

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You can currently grab the Uneekor Eye Mini for just £2,999, an incredible 33% discount off its usual $4,500 sticker price.

Given how expensive premium launch monitors can be, a price drop of this magnitude is a fantastic opportunity for serious golfers. When our expert reviewer tested the Eye Mini, he was struck by just how closely its technology mirrors the premium units you see lining PGA Tour practice ranges.

(Image credit: Mike Bailey)

Unlike many budget-friendly radar models, the Eye Mini utilizes two high-speed cameras to track the ball and clubhead through the first few feet of flight. This allows it to instantly record your data - displaying it clearly on a crisp E-Ink backlit screen - without having to wait for the ball to reach its apex.

During our indoor and outdoor testing, we found the accuracy to be incredibly impressive, with data variances remaining razor-thin when compared head-to-head against high-end commercial units.

(Image credit: Mike Bailey)

To get the absolute most out of the device, you’ll want to pair it with a PC or an iPad using Uneekor's purpose-built app. Doing so unlocks a treasure trove of graphical information, but the real standout feature is the impact video.

The built-in cameras capture clear footage of your clubface striking the ball, allowing you to see exactly where your club is coming from and explaining exactly why your smash factor or spin rates might be off.

(Image credit: Mike Bailey)

While it has a slightly larger footprint than some entry-level monitors on the market, the performance on offer is undeniably elite. It provides all the granular club and ball data a serious player needs - from attack angle and club path to spin and launch direction.

If you've been waiting for the perfect time to build out your home simulator or elevate your practice sessions, this 33% discount makes the Uneekor Eye Mini an absolute steal.