One Of The Most Feature-Packed Launch Monitors We've Tested Just Got A Massive 33% Price Drop
The Uneekor Eye Mini brings tour-level camera tracking and instant impact data to your practice setup - and you can currently save 33% on one of our top-rated portable launch monitors…
The golf tech market is fiercely competitive right now, but finding a portable launch monitor that genuinely and accurately bridges the gap between entry-level devices and the $15,000+ units used by Tour pros is a rare thing.
Enter the Uneekor Eye Mini.
Save big on a premium launch monitor that delivers consistently precise ball data, instant feedback, and crystal-clear impact video. It’s one of the most professional and accurate portable units we’ve tested, making it an excellent investment for your home simulator or range sessions.
Read our full Uneekor Eye Mini Review
Known for its industry-leading overhead simulator systems, Uneekor’s venture into portable launch monitors immediately grabbed our attention by offering tour-level, high-speed camera technology at a much more accessible price point. And right now, that price point has become even more appealing.
You can currently grab the Uneekor Eye Mini for just £2,999, an incredible 33% discount off its usual $4,500 sticker price.
Given how expensive premium launch monitors can be, a price drop of this magnitude is a fantastic opportunity for serious golfers. When our expert reviewer tested the Eye Mini, he was struck by just how closely its technology mirrors the premium units you see lining PGA Tour practice ranges.
Unlike many budget-friendly radar models, the Eye Mini utilizes two high-speed cameras to track the ball and clubhead through the first few feet of flight. This allows it to instantly record your data - displaying it clearly on a crisp E-Ink backlit screen - without having to wait for the ball to reach its apex.
During our indoor and outdoor testing, we found the accuracy to be incredibly impressive, with data variances remaining razor-thin when compared head-to-head against high-end commercial units.
To get the absolute most out of the device, you’ll want to pair it with a PC or an iPad using Uneekor's purpose-built app. Doing so unlocks a treasure trove of graphical information, but the real standout feature is the impact video.
The built-in cameras capture clear footage of your clubface striking the ball, allowing you to see exactly where your club is coming from and explaining exactly why your smash factor or spin rates might be off.
While it has a slightly larger footprint than some entry-level monitors on the market, the performance on offer is undeniably elite. It provides all the granular club and ball data a serious player needs - from attack angle and club path to spin and launch direction.
If you've been waiting for the perfect time to build out your home simulator or elevate your practice sessions, this 33% discount makes the Uneekor Eye Mini an absolute steal.
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Joe has worked in the golf industry for nearly 20 years in a variety of roles. After a successful amateur career being involved in England squads at every age group, Joe completed his PGA degree qualification in 2014 as one of the top ten graduates in his training year and subsequently went on to become Head PGA Professional at Ryder Cup venue The Celtic Manor Resort. Equipment has always been a huge passion of Joe’s, and during his time at Celtic Manor, he headed up the National Fitting Centres for both Titleist and TaylorMade.
Joe's What's In The Bag?
Driver: Switch between TaylorMade Qi4D 8˚
Fairway wood 1: TaylorMade Qi4D 15˚
Fairway wood 2: Callaway Apex UW 21˚
Irons: Cobra 3DP MB, 4-PW
Wedges: Vokey SM11 50˚, 54˚ and 60˚
Putter: Odyssey 7 Ai One Broomstick
Ball: TaylorMade 2026 TP5
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