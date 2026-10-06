The Longest Hitter On The PGA Tour Uses This Driver And It's Discounted By 31% This Prime Day

It's no secret that the world's best players are hitting the ball further and further, with the longest pro on the PGA Tour being South Africa's Aldrich Potgieter.

As of writing, the 22-year-old's Driving Distance numbers for 2026 sit at a colossal 331.9-yards, which is 1.6 yards further than Rory McIlroy in second place.

At the beginning of this year, Potgieter signed a deal with PXG to play their equipment and, in doing so, he has found an extra seven yards off the tee with the new PXG Lightning Tour Mid in play.

What's more, it's now reduced on PGA TOUR Superstore this Prime Day...

Before jumping into the specifics of the Lightning Tour Mid driver, which is 31% off this Prime Day, it's worth noting that, at PGA TOUR Superstore, the Lightning Max 10K+, Lightning Tour and PXG's Secret Weapon mini driver are also reduced significantly.

Having tested all three, we particularly enjoyed the premium aesthetics the Lightning range possesses and, when it came to performance, the trio of models stood out in their own way.

Focusing on Potgieter's driver, though, the Tour Mid, we thought that the looks were backed up by tight dispersion, as well as excellent forgiveness across the whole of the Frequency Tuned Face.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Potgieter put the driver in-play upon signing with the company in 2026, and even had the Secret Weapon mini driver in the bag before joining PXG earlier this year.

Balancing the forgiveness of the Max 10K+ and the low-spinning, powerful feel of the Tour, it blends both very well and will suit a broad spectrum of players who need tighter dispersion from off the tee.

One slight negative is that we found the Lightning Tour Mid was 1-2mph slower than the likes of the TaylorMade Qi4D and Callaway Quantum, but the Lightning Tour Mid certainly challenges these models when it comes to accuracy.

Aesthetically, this driver offers a classic, slightly rounded profile at address and, on the sole, three adjustable weights (two at the front and one at the back) are positioned to help dial in the spin numbers that impact distance and flight.

Overall, we think this is a great deal on the PXG Lightning range, as it's not just Potgieter's driver that's on sale, but also the more forgiving Max 10K+ and the lower-spinning Tour version.

If, however, this deal isn't for you, then make sure to check out Golf Monthly's Prime Day live blog, where you can find hundreds of deals on equipment from numerous manufacturers.