I've Searched Through Amazon And Found 12 Excellent Golf Shoe Deals That Are Actually Worth Buying
There are more golf shoes than ever on the market and, this Amazon Big Deal Days, we've found 12 excellent offers on some of the best...
Golf shoes aren't just a fashion statement on the course, they also provide a huge performance boost, as they are the only point of contact you have with the ground.
Although there are many different brands on the market, the two types of golf shoes available are spiked and spikeless models, which vary in price depending on which style and manufacturer you opt for.
Both excel in different conditions, as spiked models work better in wet and muddy winter weather, while spikeless tend to be more stylish and perform well in the hot, humid climate of summer.
Nowadays, golfers are truly spoilt for choice when it comes to golf shoes and, this Amazon Big Deal Days, we've found some excellent deals on 12 golf shoes that are on offer right now.
Not only have we included a number of different spiked and spikeless models, but various brands are also represented, meaning there should be something for everyone.
Check out the deals below, and also be sure to take a look at Golf Monthly's Amazon Big Deal Days live blog, where you'll find hundreds of offers on not just shoes, but also clubs, tech and accessories.
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Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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