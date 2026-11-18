It seems like golf clubs go in and out of fashion almost as much as the loose fitting trouser. We noticed a trend on tour of hybrid usage dramatically reducing in recent years and in the last 12 months, the numbers of blade putters in the hands of the world's best were few and far between.

But is the 3-wood the next club that we could see disappearing from people's golf bags and how is modern technology to blame for this potential extinction?

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The Problem: 3-Woods Are Hard to Fit (And Hit)

Traditional 3-woods appear to be losing ground on tour as more players experiment with higher-lofted fairway woods and mini drivers. We continue to see higher-lofted 3-woods at 16.5 degrees being put in players' bags.

Another thing we often see on professional tours is that older 3-woods are pretty commonplace - many vintage models are still hard to beat. I immediately think of Henrik Stenson and his beloved Callaway Diablo, Brooks Koepka and his TaylorMade M2 HL, Patrick Cantlay and his Titleist 915, or Sungjae Im and his Titleist TS3 3-wood.

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I think this plays a role in why they are becoming less popular. The 3-wood has to do so much for one spot in the bag. It needs to be something you can hit both ways and hit off a tee or the deck. Whereas a driver can be more one-dimensional (high, far, and curving one way), the 3-wood is asked to do much more. That's why, when you find the head and shaft combo that works, you tend to stick with it until it breaks.

I also find that 3-woods are really hard for most people to hit off the ground (particularly higher-handicap golfers) and sometimes go almost too far for the better player. Scottie Scheffler is someone who played a Nike VR Pro for a long time, and when he finally switched to a TaylorMade, he revealed that he doesn't hit his 3-wood as far as most players because he likes to be able to hit it high and soft to land on a green.

Since he goes straight from a 3-wood to a 3-iron, he needs it to behave more like a 4- or 5-wood. These are just some examples of the nuances top-level players consider when they're deciding what club should go into the 3-wood spot.

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The Rise Of The 'Thriver'

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Golf Monthly's very own Joe Ferguson did a test on whether a shortened, high-lofted driver (which has been called a "Thriver") would be a better fit than a standard driver and could take the place of a mini driver or even a three wood.

Based on his testing, there were a lot of benefits this type of club could provide. You're dealing with a larger head that can offer greater forgiveness on mishits, without necessarily giving up the other capabilities of a driver or even a mini driver. Depending on the player and setup, you can still hit it off the ground and turn it over, potentially with more forgiveness. To me, it makes the mini almost obsolete.

Both Christo Lamprecht and Neal Shipley have experimented with this setup on tour. They're using shorter, higher-lofted drivers at around 12 degrees as secondary backup options off the tee. Something they can potentially hit off the deck if they need to, and turn over, all while hitting the distance number they want. Based on some of the testing we've seen and the potential advantages over a mini driver, I can see why they made the choice to do so.

The Importance of Hitting a Draw (A Case for Mini Drivers)

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When I think of the best mini drivers, it's hard not to immediately think of Augusta National. Now, you might be asking, what in the world do these two things have to do with each other?

Well, at Augusta, you notoriously need something you can hit off the tee that draws (for a right-handed player). Many modern drivers, particularly lower-spin models designed for better players, can be difficult to turn over.

Holes 2, 10, 13, 14 and 17 all favor a right-to-left shot off the tee. For this reason, the Masters is often a week where mini driver testing starts. Many players are looking for an option they can hit off the tee that goes farther than a 3-wood but also turns over. The mini driver is a perfect fit for just that.

The 2nd hole at Augusta National requires a draw off the tee (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, a good 3-wood should also be something they can turn over, but with course lengths seemingly continuing to increase, the potential for extra distance out of a mini driver makes a whole lot of sense.

These guys so rarely need to hit woods off the deck that they don't mind giving that up for another tee option. And with the ability to remove a long iron for a 5- or 7-wood in addition to the mini, there's almost no use case for the 3-wood in a setup like this.

So What Should You Play?

Deciding whether or not you need a 3-wood, 4-wood, mini driver, or "Thriver" ultimately comes down to the length of the courses you often play and what your game requires.

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If you struggle to hit 3-woods off the ground and need it for hitting into greens, consider a higher-lofted wood at around 16.5 degrees - or even a 5- or 7-wood. If you need a second option off the tee that goes a specific distance and is easier to draw, consider the mini driver or a custom-built Thriver.

If you need a 3-wood that's a Swiss Army knife, you might be someone who can play a traditionally lofted 3-wood, of course with spin and launch properly fit. You likely fit into one of these categories, which can help guide your decision accordingly.

Do you use a 3-wood or have you swapped it out for something else? Let us know down in the comments.