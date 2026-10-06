Here Are The 9 Best Golf Rangefinder Deals I've Found During Amazon Big Deal Days
This is a great time of year to upgrade or buy your first Rangefinder, and here are the best deals we've seen so far
Amazon's Big Deal Days event is here and, if you've been waiting for the right time to upgrade your golf rangefinder, now might just be the time to take the plunge.
I've searched through the sale to pick out nine of the best deals currently available on some of the best golf rangefinders, with savings on models from some of the biggest names on the market.
There's something for everyone and every budget, regardless of whether you're looking for a premium laser packed with the latest technology, or if you just want a reliable, cheap device that delivers quick and accurate yardages.
As is always the case with Amazon's major sales events, prices can change quickly and the best deals don't always stick around for long. If one of the models below has been on your radar, it could be worth acting sooner rather than later.
We'll also be keeping an eye on prices throughout this sales event and we'll be updating our picks if even better offers appear.
Finally, it's worth mentioning that I have only picked products we have tested at Golf Monthly, and that we only ever recommend and write about golf gear we have tested.
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Dave is a mid-handicap golfer, an avid collector of vintage Ping putters and the world's biggest Payne Stewart fan. He tests and reviews mostly package sets, hybrids and wedges for Golf Monthly.
Dave’s lowest round is a one over par 73 around Kirkby Valley Golf Club in 2018, which included a bogey on the 18th to ruin the one and only chance he’ll ever have of shooting an even par or better score. That errant tee shot does not still haunt him to this day though, in fact he hardly ever thinks about it.
Dave’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Wilson Staff Dynapower
5 wood: Tour Edge Exotics 722
7 wood: Callaway Mavrik Max
6 hybrid: Callaway Epic Flash
Irons: Cobra Darkspeed, 6-PW
Wedges: Cleveland CBX ZipCore, 48°, 52°, 56°
Putter: Ping PLD Oslo 3 (custom fit)
Ball: TaylorMade Tour Response Stripe
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