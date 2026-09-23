Golf Monthly 1911 Club
Welcome to the Golf Monthly 1911 Club - our premium, members-only content hub designed to bring you even closer to the game you love
Welcome to the Golf Monthly 1911 Club content hub. Here you will find exclusive, premium articles on a range of topics spanning club golf issues, Tour analysis, golf equipment insights and advice from the best coaches in the game.
Golf Monthly is the oldest golf magazine currently in production. The first issue was published in April 1911 under the editorship of two-time Open Champion, Harold Hilton. Of course, the brand has changed dramatically over the years but the focus on high quality content for dedicated golfers remains at the heart of what we do. The 1911 Club provides a premium environment for readers to enjoy the best of Golf Monthly.
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8 Reasons High-Handicappers Shouldn't Be Scared Of A Club Fitting
Worried that he wasn't good enough for a golf club fitting, Rob Spedding headed to Callaway to face his fears
'We Tell Him He's He's A Cheat, But It's Water Off A Duck's Back' - Club Golfer Details Blatant Sandbagging
Many golfers have long argued the World Handicap System is open to manipulation, and most have either witnessed or heard stories of sandbagging and banditry
Step-By-Step Guide To The Perfect Grip
Perfecting your golf grip can significantly improve your ball striking, but common mistakes hold many amateurs back. Here is our expert step-by-step guide...
'The Obvious Answer Is To Make It A Mixed Event Or Get Rid Of It Entirely' - What (If Any) Changes Should Be Made To The Presidents Cup?
The Golf Monthly team discuss how or even if we would make any changes improve the biennial competition
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