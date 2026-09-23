Welcome to the Golf Monthly 1911 Club content hub. Here you will find exclusive, premium articles on a range of topics spanning club golf issues, Tour analysis, golf equipment insights and advice from the best coaches in the game.

Golf Monthly is the oldest golf magazine currently in production. The first issue was published in April 1911 under the editorship of two-time Open Champion, Harold Hilton. Of course, the brand has changed dramatically over the years but the focus on high quality content for dedicated golfers remains at the heart of what we do. The 1911 Club provides a premium environment for readers to enjoy the best of Golf Monthly.

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8 Reasons High-Handicappers Shouldn't Be Scared Of A Club Fitting Worried that he wasn't good enough for a golf club fitting, Rob Spedding headed to Callaway to face his fears