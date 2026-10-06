13 Best Golf Ball Deals During Amazon's Big Deal Days Event - up to 40% off models from Srixon, Callaway and TaylorMade

I test golf balls for a living, and as a plus-handicap golfer and former tour pro, I wouldn't be exaggerating if I said choosing your golf ball is one of the most important, yet underestimated, equipment decisions you'll make.

The best golf ball for you is one that complements your game as well as the course and conditions you play in. If you want to hit the ball higher, spin your wedges more, or coax every ounce of distance out of your swing, there's a golf ball out there to help you out.

Golf balls can be expensive, which is why I've been scouring Amazon's Big Deal Days event to curate a list of what I think are the best deals on golf balls right now. I've tested all of these models myself, and no matter your golf handicap or the course you play, I think you might find a golf ball you like here at a price that's hard to beat.

To enjoy the deepest discounts on these golf balls, you'll need to have an Amazon Prime membership. If you haven't already signed up, you can register for a 30-day free trial to enjoy all the benefits of this sale, or grab a 6-month free trial if you're between 18-24 or a student.

I've featured quite a variety of golf balls here, each making the grade on its own merits and performance in my testing sessions. Either my Golf Monthly colleagues or I have taken all of these balls out onto the course to see how they perform in real-world conditions, and I've done extensive indoor testing as well to really understand the minute differences in performance between competing brands and models.

TaylorMade's only entry on this list is the 2026 Tour Response, but it's first up for a reason as a mid-price ball that holds its own against tour-level models - and with it being discounted, I think there's a whole lot of bang for your buck on offer here.

On the other hand, a lot of Callaway models are available at low prices during Prime Big Deal Day, and there's a seriously high-performing ball for you no matter your handicap or swing speed among the Chrome Tour, Tour X, Chrome Soft, and ERC Soft.

If you want a premium performer that does the same things that you see on Tour, don't miss out on the Vice Pro Plus or Srixon Z-Star either. These are balls that provide all-round excellence, whether you need distance off the tee or control around the greens, and both brands do a great job in terms of personalization and color as well.

For distance and accuracy at slower swing speeds, take a look at the Bridgestone models above or the 2025 Kirkland Signature offering. The Legato LTX 3085 may also be a dark horse here, because while it flies a little low, it provides an attractive blend of spin, distance, and serious durability.

Some of the golf balls featured above may be prior models, such as the Q-Star Tour Divide and the Callaway Chrome Soft X, but they're still more than competitive today, especially at the prices they're selling for right now.