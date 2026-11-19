Black Friday is here (kind of)! Due to take place on Friday 27th November, with Cyber Monday following on the 30th, this is a period of discounted golf gear that is unmatched across the rest of the calendar year. However it appears many retailers have actually gone early with their sales, including Amazon. I have been critical of the brand before from a golf perspective but it appears there are actually a fair few deals worth shouting about this year.

For example you can get hundreds off Callaway Quantum woods which only came out earlier this year, as well as the OPTM range from Cobra has heavy dicsounts too. There are a whole host of deals on adidas shoes, and one area I particularly recommend keeping an eye upon is in golf tech. From what I can see the lasers and golf watch deals are outstanding from brands like Bushnell and Garmin. Golf balls isn't as wide range this year but I should still shout out the three dozen Srixon Q-Star Tour balls you can get for only $79.99.

To help narrow your focus a bit, I've picked 15 of the best early deals I've seen so far. (It is worth saying I have only picked products we at Golf Monthly have tested and therefore know to be good, so our recommendations are backed by our own experience here).

From the best golf drivers to the best golf shoes, there should be something in here for everyone. If not, be sure to check out our Black Friday golf deals hub as well as the buying advice section of the Golf Monthly website for all the best golf deals all in one place.