15 Best Early Black Friday Golf Deals - My top picks a week out from the event
There are a whole load of outstanding early Black Friday deals this year so I've collated my absolute top picks here...
Black Friday is here (kind of)! Due to take place on Friday 27th November, with Cyber Monday following on the 30th, this is a period of discounted golf gear that is unmatched across the rest of the calendar year. However it appears many retailers have actually gone early with their sales, including Amazon. I have been critical of the brand before from a golf perspective but it appears there are actually a fair few deals worth shouting about this year.
For example you can get hundreds off Callaway Quantum woods which only came out earlier this year, as well as the OPTM range from Cobra has heavy dicsounts too. There are a whole host of deals on adidas shoes, and one area I particularly recommend keeping an eye upon is in golf tech. From what I can see the lasers and golf watch deals are outstanding from brands like Bushnell and Garmin. Golf balls isn't as wide range this year but I should still shout out the three dozen Srixon Q-Star Tour balls you can get for only $79.99.
To help narrow your focus a bit, I've picked 15 of the best early deals I've seen so far. (It is worth saying I have only picked products we at Golf Monthly have tested and therefore know to be good, so our recommendations are backed by our own experience here).
From the best golf drivers to the best golf shoes, there should be something in here for everyone. If not, be sure to check out our Black Friday golf deals hub as well as the buying advice section of the Golf Monthly website for all the best golf deals all in one place.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Sam is Golf Monthly's Senior E-commerce Editor which mean's he oversees everything E-com related on the site.
This takes the form of creating and updating Buying Guides, reviews, and finding bargain prices for deals content.
Working with golf gear and equipment over the last seven years, Sam has quickly built outstanding knowledge and expertise on golf products ranging from drivers, to balls, to shoes.
He combines this knowledge with a passion for helping golfers get the best gear for them, and as such Sam manages a team of writers that look to deliver the most accurate, insightful, and informative reviews and buying advice. This is so the reader can find exactly what they are looking for, at a good price.
Additionally Sam oversees Golf Monthly voucher/coupon content which seeks to find you the best offers and promotions from well-known brands like Callaway, TaylorMade and many more.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a single-figure handicap.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.