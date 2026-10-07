I Test Fairway Woods For A Living, And Some Of My Top Picks Are On Sale Today

Fairway woods are right in the middle of a resurgence, and if you peek into a modern golf bag, you're likely to see far more versatile, forgiving fairway woods than you were a decade ago. Some of the very best players in the world are abandoning their long irons and hybrids in favor of 5, 7, and even 9-woods.

Whether it's a low-spinning rocket of a 3-wood when your driver isn't behaving, or a consistent and forgiving 7-wood that stops on a dime when approaching longer holes, you're not alone if you're considering adding another headcover to your bag. Given the sales on some of the best models, right now's the time to do it, because I've spotted some attractive discounts on some of the best fairway woods I've tested.

Fairway woods are also some of the clubs that stay in players' bags the longest, so if you're considering a long-term upgrade, make sure to check out the deals below. You may need an Amazon Prime account to access the Big Deals Days offers, but a 30-day free trial (or 6 months if you're 18-24) will do the job just fine.

I've tried to include some of the best deals I've found among fairway woods that I rate highly, and I'm confident that there will be a model for you, regardless of your ability or need from that club. In my thorough testing of these clubs over the past couple of years, I've found that the Ping, Wilson, and PXG models are among the most forgiving fairway woods you're likely to find on the market, and while suitable for all levels of player, higher handicappers are likely to find them among the easiest to use.

The Srixon ZXi is also worth a special mention for just how fast off the face it is - you'll struggle to find a better 3-wood for low spin and real distance off the tee. Elite players who fade their driver will love the Ai Smoke Triple Diamond for the ability to hit a low, hard draw. If you find yourself using your woods off the deck a lot, the Titleist GT2 and Mizuno JPX One are worth considering due to their ability to launch the ball from different types of turf with ease.

Some of the fairway woods I've highlighted here are older models, but that doesn't take anything away from how good they are, and at these sort of prices, they represent incredible value for money. For more deals on clubs, balls, and other golf gear that my fellow testers and I here at Golf Monthly think you shouldn't miss out on this Prime Big Deals Day, head on over to our live blog.