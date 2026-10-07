Jon Rahm To Leave LIV Golf After Three Years

Jon Rahm will not be a part of LIV Golf 2.0, his lawyer has revealed.

“Mr. Rahm has independently reviewed the proposed terms of LIV 2.0… and has determined that those terms are unacceptable to him, and he will not be participating going forward in LIV 2.0,” Rahm's attorney, John Beck, said in today's hearing, per The Athletic.

It also emerged that LIV and Rahm are "in advanced discussions for a consensual separation agreement."

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Rahm's lawyer was speaking in a second hearing in court following last week's LIV Golf bankruptcy case opener, which confirmed a $300m 'restructuring support agreement' had been confirmed from BC Partners.

The agreement will see the investors fund LIV 2.0's schedule, which plans for 10 tournaments - five internationally and five in the US - and a structure that would award its players with equity in the league, in contrast to when the Saudi PIF helped launch the tour with huge signing-on fees for golfers.

As part of the new structure, LIV players would receive a share of 52.5% ownership, with BC Partners and other investors taking 45% and the remaining 2.5% going to LIV management.

LIV 2.0's prospective players have until October 25 to commit, and at least two-thirds of the voting creditors from at least 50% of the total claims must approve of the restructuring plan for it to go ahead.

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Many players' original contracts are in the process of being terminated as the league hopes to move them into the new equity positions. It is now confirmed Sergio Garcia has been released from his contract, and it remains to be seen what he and many other of LIV's big names decide to do next.

Rahm's LIV contract situation was pushed back and will not be heard in court until November 5, with reports earlier this year stating he is still owed up to $150m from his original deal he signed at the end of 2023.

Rahm joined LIV Golf at the end of 2023 (Image credit: LIV Golf)

What next for Jon Rahm?

The former World No.1 has won LIV's individual title in each of his three seasons playing on the tour, but he will now either play full-time on the DP World Tour or look to cut a deal with the PGA Tour.

Rahm was one of four LIV players to be offered the PGA Tour's 'Returning Member Program' earlier this year alongside Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Smith, so that offer may come back around despite PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp staunchly saying it was a one-time deal.

Koepka was the only player to take up the offer, which saw him pay a $5m charitable donation, forfeit equity in the PGA Tour for five years and be ineligible for sponsor's invites into Signature Events as well as FedExCup bonus money.

Rolapp has maintained he will not entertain talks with LIV players until they have proved they are no longer under contract, which means Rahm's future will not be clear until that is resolved.

He will be targeting the PGA Tour's Championship Series in 2028, but how he gets there is currently unknown. He may be able to earn status via the DP World Tour next year or through a direct deal with Rolapp and the PGA Tour board.

As of right now, he is at home expecting a daughter, his fourth child, which is why he withdrew from the Open de Espana. He is set to return to action next month in the UAE for the DP World Tour Play-Offs.

It also raises questions over Rahm's Legion XIII franchise, which features Tyrrell Hatton, Tom McKibbin and Caleb Surratt. No details on their futures have yet come to light.

This weekend's Dunhill Links Championship winner Adrian Meronk is another player who reportedly won't be playing LIV 2.0 according to Eurosport's Jacek Person.

Koniec! Adrian Meronk nie zamierza przedłużyć kontraktu z LIV Golf! https://t.co/MMPLTRNM84October 7, 2026

Joaquin Niemann recently said he had not yet made his mind up but did admit the prospect of a PGA Tour return "would be incredible." It remains to be seen how other LIV players feel, and one crucial name the league is desperate to sign up is Bryson DeChambeau.

The two-time US Open winner is the tour's biggest star and he was in meetings with investors to try and help get LIV 2.0 off the ground. DeChambeau has not yet publicly announced his plans, but he has been a big supporter of LIV's initiatives and a huge proponent of the team golf format.

“We believe deeply in the future of this league and in the opportunity to build something distinctive alongside our players,” LIV CEO Scott O’Neil said in a statement following last week's original hearing.

“We’re delivering on our major milestones, and while there is still work ahead, today marks meaningful progress toward a player-owned, team-focused, truly global league that complements the wider game and creates new opportunities for players, fans, partners, and the next generation of golfers.”