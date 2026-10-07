Calling All Women's Golfers, These Are The 9 Best Discounts For You During Amazon's October Prime Event

Who doesn’t love treating themselves to new golf gear, especially when it’s on offer?

We’re so spoilt for choice with golf equipment, apparel, and footwear these days, with styles, tech, and fits to suit every kind of golfer and budget.

Personally, I’m a big fan of versatile pieces, whether that’s the best spikeless shoes you can wear straight off the 18th green into the clubhouse, or stylish layer options that look just as good off the course as they do on it.

Currently, Amazon's Big Deal Days is taking place and, to save you the legwork, I’ve scoured not only Amazon but other retailer websites and handpicked 9 of my favorite discounted pieces.

From shoes and clubs, to apparel and a must-have accessory, all of which have been tested by myself or one of our female contributors, check out the offers below...

I hope something caught your eye! The Ping Louise putter still holds a firm spot in my bag, and I love the adidas sweater because it’s so easy to wear. I’ve probably worn it off the course more than on it.

There are plenty of great savings on the best women's golf shoes and best women's golf clothes right now, so if you're in the mood for more Prime Day bargains, head over to our live blog for all the latest offers.