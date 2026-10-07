11 Best Golf Equipment Deals From Callaway Right Now - including Elyte woods and premium balls

When one of the biggest brands in golf features heavily in an Amazon sale, it's always worth paying attention. Callaway produces equipment covering virtually every area of the game. Whether you’re looking for clubs, golf balls, bags or even rangefinders, Callaway have you covered, and I've spotted some eye catching discounts during the Amazon's Big Deal Days sales event.

Some of the best are for golfers who are just starting out. The Callaway Strata Complete Set is a long time favorite here at Golf Monthly and we recommend it highly for new golfers looking to buy their first set. It comes in both men’s and women’s options, and there are several different configurations available depending on your budget and how many clubs you need. The REVA women's set is another great option that is available at a discount right now. There are a number of options available in terms of number of clubs, type of bag etc so be sure to check out those options to find the best solution for your needs.

Some of the biggest savings can be found on clubs that have recently been replaced by newer models, and while they might no longer be the latest releases that certainly doesn't mean they can't still deliver excellent performance on the course. The Opus Platinum wedge is a great example of this, and both feature in this list, as do the Rogue ST Max and Mavrik fairway woods.