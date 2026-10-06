Amazon Big Deal Days Golf Deals Live 2026: 2-day event begins with notable discounts on golf balls, tech and shoes

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Get Your Wrist Angles Perfect With This Training Aid! (Image credit: Future) Unlike holding a random beach ball between your elbows, this thing is actually engineered for the golf swing. It features a Velcro strap that secures it to the inside of your trail forearm. You can use it with or without the sphere, depending on what you're working on and so as you swing, it provides instant physical feedback, helping you groove the muscle memory needed to stay connected throughout the swing and right through impact. These are hardly ever on sale, so $20 off isn't something to be sniffed at! ProSendr Training Aid: Was $169.99 Now $149.99

Handing over to Sam De'Ath now I mentioned earlier I would be handing over and it's that time already. Taking over is Sam De'Ath, resident flusher at Golf Monthly and equipment tester covering categories like fairway woods, hybrids, wedges and putters.

Balls, balls, balls If you need to stock up again for the winter season ahead, then I recommend heading to the golf ball section on Amazon because there are a whole load of deals right now. Models from Srixon, Callaway, TaylorMade, Bridgestone and Vice all have noticeable discounts and some are even available in two dozen, or three dozen packs.

One of the best rangefinders on the market nicely discounted (Image credit: Future) If you know the laser rangefinder space you'll know the name Bushnell, and one of the best models from the brand over the last few years is the Tour V6 Shift rangefinder. It is easy to use, brilliantly accurate, has bright and clear optics and the slope functionality was seamless. I also really liked the orange, black and white design as it stood out a bit more in the laser space, and to top everything off, it currently has a sublime 29% off, taking it from $400 to just over $280. I don't expect this deal to be around for long... Bushnell Tour V6 Shift Rangefinder: Was $399.99 Now $294.99

Who am I? (Image credit: Tom Lewis) In the excitement of everything dropping I just realised I never actually introduced myself. I am Sam Tremlett, Senior Ecommerce Editor here at Golf Monthly. I have been covering these kinds of events for many years now and to go along with testing the occasional piece of equipment and a bit of talent as a youngster, I feel pretty confident I know a good product when I see/use it, and I know a good deal when I spot it. If in doubt I then rely on the knowledgeable testing team who have basically hit and tested every bit of golf gear you can think of. Finally, please ignore the club drop and finish in the image above, I admit I did still make birdie.

Amazing Wilson driver deal right out the gate (Image credit: Future) Boom and we have an excellent golf club deal straight away. Golf clubs can be a bit tricky on Amazon but this Wilson Dynapower LS driver has $150 off, and it performed very well for us in testing. Driver expert Joe Ferguson said this about it; The very aggressive spin profile on the Dynapwr LS will please many low-handicap players, as will the significant fade bias. Wilson has done a very good job of catering to the target market, wrapping this driver up neatly in a premium-looking package. Wilson Dynapower LS Driver: Was $549.99 Now $399.99

US deals are going live right now Amazon.com has just gone live with all of its golf deals, and over the next hour or so, (before I pass onto my colleague and certified flusher of a golf ball Sam De'Ath) I will let you know about my favorite deals on golf equipment right now. So watch this space!

Don't forget your unused gift cards I don't know about you, but I always forget about the last few dollars on gift cards, and other people I know forget to use them at all come sale time. So this is my call to action for you - don't! It is such an easy way to save yourself a bit of cash. Alternatively you can pick up an Amazon e-Gift Card here with varying amounts to go for.

2nd top tip (but arguably my number one piece of advice) Again this sounds obvious but you'd be surprised how many people don't do this. My tip is to use a free trial to shop the best of the sale. If you're a new Prime user, sign up to Prime now and you can shop the sale for free with the free 1 month trial. After that month trial, where you've taken advantage of the best deals during Prime, you can then cancel it with no cost. Alternatively you can keep it and the price is $14.99/£8.99 a month.

Some top tips for finding the best deals It sounds obvious but being smart during shopping events is such a simple way to save money. And whilst is feels counter productive, spending money now can help you save down the line because from my experience, (I've covered these kinds of shopping events for many years now), there are often products at lowest ever prices. So, how can you tell and what are my top tips during the sale? 1. Check the price history Using free price-tracking sites like CamelCamelCamel is an easy way to check if an item is really on sale - Amazon sellers sometimes use a sneaky tactic of raising the price right before the sale, then "discounting" it back down to its normal retail price so it looks like a massive deal.