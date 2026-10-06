Amazon Big Deal Days Golf Deals Live 2026: 2-day event begins with notable discounts on golf balls, tech and shoes

Amazon's Big Deal Days event is officially here. Running on the 6th and 7th October, it appears there are a lot of discounted golf products out there right now. Don't get me wrong, Amazon can be very hit and miss in the golf space, but this year we have no such issues because from what I can see, some big brands like Bushnell, Garmin, adidas, Callaway, TaylorMade and many more all have discounts.
Now I do recommend signing up to Amazon Prime, because this will be how you don't miss out on the higher discounts. If you aren't already a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial or a six-month free trial for 18-24 year olds, which will give you all the benefits over the sale.
I have also created a dedicated Amazon Prime Day golf deals hub page which has a long list of the top deals by category. Or you can let us help guide you through the journey by keeping up to date with all the latest offers we have spotted with our Live Blog below. As mentioned there are some excellent deals out there already, including noticeable discounts on
Quick Links
- Amazon: Plenty of golf deals on balls and tech
- Amazon balls: Discounts on Callaway, TaylorMade golf balls
- PGA TOUR Superstore: End of season sale now live
- Scottsdale Golf: Over 700 products with big savings
- Callaway: $100 off putters
- TaylorMade: Shop unique collections here
Editor's pick deals
Just want the best of the best in the golf space? Here's a selection of some of my faves from this October sale.
I was blown away with the performance of the Pro X golf ball during testing. During testing I found both exceptional ball speed and distance, whilst it felt very responsive while chipping and soft with putter in hand on the green.
Read our full Mizuno Pro X Golf Ball Review
The Tour V6 Shift Rangefinder scored a flawless review from our Golf Monthly's Deputy Editor, Joel Tadman. Key review highlights were its ease of use, brilliant accuracy, bright and clear optics, and seamless slope functionality. This is a rare discount and matches one of the cheapest prices we've ever seen.
Read our full Bushnell Tour V6 Shift Rangefinder Review
The G80 offers a lot of features many other GPSs don’t. The launch monitor is useful when warming up, testing a new club or hitting a precise distance via the target practice mode and there are hole maps to use for GPS purposes as well.
Read our full Garmin Approach G80 GPS Review
A well-crafted hybrid golf shoe that delivers excellent value for money through its blend of versatility and build quality. While it’s not a pure performance-focused spikeless model, it’s ideal for golfers who prioritize style and comfort both on the course, at the range, and beyond. Some color options are available at less than half price but act fast as this will sell out quickly.
Read our full adidas S2G SL Golf Shoe Review
Best Prime Day club deals
The Wilson Dynapower LS driver targets low spin with a compact 445cc head, using AI technology for speed and a satisfying feel. Its strong fade bias makes it ideal for hookers, but its aggressive directional tendency and firm profile are not suited for all golfers.
Read our full Wilson Dynapower LS Driver review
- Strata Women's Package Set -
Was $499.99Now $374.99
- Ping G430 Max 10K Driver -
Was $599.99Now $449.98
- Cobra King Tour Irons -
Were $1,299Now $999
Best Prime Day golf ball deals
The Mizuno Pro S ball delivers on its promise of providing low spin and a more penetrating flight. For certain player types, it will compete with any other suitable ball the market.
Read our full Mizuno Pro S Golf Ball Review
Best Prime Day golf shoe deals
This deal is only available in the US and features adidas' comprehensive redesign of its flagship performance golf shoe. The redesign certainly paid dividends in what is, to us, the complete all round spiked golf shoe. There are varying discounts at the moment but you can find select colors and sizes with as much as 45% off currently.
Read our full adidas Tour360 24 Shoe Review
- adidas Adizero ZG Golf Shoe -
Was $180Now $75.99
- adidas Codechaos 25 Spikeless Golf Shoes -
Was $160Now $119.99
- adidas MC80 Golf Shoes -
Was $180Now $84.99
Best Prime Day golf tech deals
The A1-Slope is the smallest Bushnell Rangefinder in the brand's lineup but packs plenty of features into its compact size, and it scored a very respectable 4.5 out of 5 stars, impressing on testing with its best-in-class accuracy and solid build. As a more of a budget rangefinder, other more-expensive Bushnell rangefinders have clearer displays, but the accuracy and versatility of the A1-Slope more than make up for it. If you're trying out a rangefinder for the first time, it's the lowest price the V1 has been this year.
Read our full Bushnell A1-Slope Rangefinder Review
- GolfBuddy 2S Pro Rangefinder -
Was $139.99Now $118.99
- Garmin Z30 Rangefinder -
Was $489.99Now $446.73
- Nikon Coolshot Pro II Stabilized Rangefinder -
Was $449.95Now $296.95
Best Prime Day golf accessories deals
This offer includes multiple ProSENDR products for the price of one, specifically the carbon wrist cradle and a compression sphere, which all work together, or individually, to help you create the perfect swing, aid contact and club position.
Top UK deals
If you are looking for something very simple that works well from the off, the Garmin Approach S12 ticks the box. The yardages are accurate and well-displayed albeit on a fairly basic, black and white screen. For just over £100 this is an absolute steal right now.
Read our full Garmin Approach S12 GPS Watch Review
One of the best cheap golf launch monitors on the market is now reduced. In our testing, we found it to be accurate, reasonably consistent and with plenty of data points, and it's one of the most impressive devices we've tested at this price point. Speaking of which is currently has nearly £80 off, sweetening that deal.
Read our full PRGR Portable Launch Monitor Review
A neat and efficient rangefinder at an excellent price point, with a modest discount at the moment. The three different modes plus slope-adjusted distances mean all the functionality you need is here. The addition of a triangulation feature is a useful addition too that will especially for golfers who play cart path-only golf.
Read our full GolfBuddy Laser 2S Pro Rangefinder Review
I have been combing through golf deals for several years now as Golf Monthly's Senior E-commerce Editor, and been working in the golf gear industry for more years on top of that as well. In short, I know good golf products, and I know good prices for said products. Given how expensive golf is now in basically every area, it is my job to find the products to help you save.
Live
Get Your Wrist Angles Perfect With This Training Aid!
Unlike holding a random beach ball between your elbows, this thing is actually engineered for the golf swing. It features a Velcro strap that secures it to the inside of your trail forearm.
You can use it with or without the sphere, depending on what you're working on and so as you swing, it provides instant physical feedback, helping you groove the muscle memory needed to stay connected throughout the swing and right through impact.
These are hardly ever on sale, so $20 off isn't something to be sniffed at!
ProSendr Training Aid:
Was $169.99 Now $149.99
Handing over to Sam De'Ath now
I mentioned earlier I would be handing over and it's that time already. Taking over is Sam De'Ath, resident flusher at Golf Monthly and equipment tester covering categories like fairway woods, hybrids, wedges and putters.
Balls, balls, balls
If you need to stock up again for the winter season ahead, then I recommend heading to the golf ball section on Amazon because there are a whole load of deals right now. Models from Srixon, Callaway, TaylorMade, Bridgestone and Vice all have noticeable discounts and some are even available in two dozen, or three dozen packs.
One of the best rangefinders on the market nicely discounted
If you know the laser rangefinder space you'll know the name Bushnell, and one of the best models from the brand over the last few years is the Tour V6 Shift rangefinder. It is easy to use, brilliantly accurate, has bright and clear optics and the slope functionality was seamless. I also really liked the orange, black and white design as it stood out a bit more in the laser space, and to top everything off, it currently has a sublime 29% off, taking it from $400 to just over $280. I don't expect this deal to be around for long...
Bushnell Tour V6 Shift Rangefinder:
Was $399.99 Now $294.99
Who am I?
In the excitement of everything dropping I just realised I never actually introduced myself. I am Sam Tremlett, Senior Ecommerce Editor here at Golf Monthly. I have been covering these kinds of events for many years now and to go along with testing the occasional piece of equipment and a bit of talent as a youngster, I feel pretty confident I know a good product when I see/use it, and I know a good deal when I spot it. If in doubt I then rely on the knowledgeable testing team who have basically hit and tested every bit of golf gear you can think of. Finally, please ignore the club drop and finish in the image above, I admit I did still make birdie.
Amazing Wilson driver deal right out the gate
Boom and we have an excellent golf club deal straight away. Golf clubs can be a bit tricky on Amazon but this Wilson Dynapower LS driver has $150 off, and it performed very well for us in testing. Driver expert Joe Ferguson said this about it;
The very aggressive spin profile on the Dynapwr LS will please many low-handicap players, as will the significant fade bias. Wilson has done a very good job of catering to the target market, wrapping this driver up neatly in a premium-looking package.
Wilson Dynapower LS Driver:
Was $549.99 Now $399.99
US deals are going live right now
Amazon.com has just gone live with all of its golf deals, and over the next hour or so, (before I pass onto my colleague and certified flusher of a golf ball Sam De'Ath) I will let you know about my favorite deals on golf equipment right now. So watch this space!
Don't forget your unused gift cards
I don't know about you, but I always forget about the last few dollars on gift cards, and other people I know forget to use them at all come sale time. So this is my call to action for you - don't! It is such an easy way to save yourself a bit of cash.
Alternatively you can pick up an Amazon e-Gift Card here with varying amounts to go for.
2nd top tip (but arguably my number one piece of advice)
Again this sounds obvious but you'd be surprised how many people don't do this. My tip is to use a free trial to shop the best of the sale. If you're a new Prime user, sign up to Prime now and you can shop the sale for free with the free 1 month trial. After that month trial, where you've taken advantage of the best deals during Prime, you can then cancel it with no cost. Alternatively you can keep it and the price is $14.99/£8.99 a month.
Some top tips for finding the best deals
It sounds obvious but being smart during shopping events is such a simple way to save money. And whilst is feels counter productive, spending money now can help you save down the line because from my experience, (I've covered these kinds of shopping events for many years now), there are often products at lowest ever prices. So, how can you tell and what are my top tips during the sale?
1. Check the price history
Using free price-tracking sites like CamelCamelCamel is an easy way to check if an item is really on sale - Amazon sellers sometimes use a sneaky tactic of raising the price right before the sale, then "discounting" it back down to its normal retail price so it looks like a massive deal.
Hello and welcome to Amazon Big Deal Days
Just a few months on from Amazon Prime Day back in July, Amazon is back with Big Deal Days, a two-day event just a stones throw away from Black Friday and the Christmas season. In the past golf has been a pretty well looked after sport in terms of deals during this event so I will be looking to get you the top deals on products we at Golf Monthly know to be good. So I'd bookmark this page so you don't miss out!
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