'There Was A Voicemail Saying It's Tiger' - PGA Tour Winner Reveals Missed Call From Tiger Woods After First Victory
Australia's Karl Vilips landed the Puerto Rico Open for his first PGA Tour victory but missed a text and call from the 15-time Major winner shortly after
Australia's Karl Vilips won his first PGA Tour title in just his fourth career start on the top US circuit after landing the Puerto Rico Open on Sunday.
The 23-year-old from Perth, Western Australia closed out with an eight-under 64 to reach 26-under for the week and see off a charging Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen by three at Grand Reserve Golf Club.
Success secured him a place at The Players Championship this week, a tee time at the PGA Championship in May and a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour. Plus, Stanford alumnus, Vilips also became the first Sun Day Red ambassador to win on the PGA Tour since the clothing brand's launch in February 2024.
But among the excitement and clamor for his time post-round, Vilips missed a very important phone call and a congratulatory text. It was from the owner of his clothing sponsor and a fellow Stanford graduate - Tiger Woods.
Speaking in his winner's press conference, Vilips revealed how confusion turned into shock when he realized the 15-time Major champion had tried to reach out.
Karl Vilips received a text from an unknown number following his win in Puerto Rico ...It was Tiger Woods 🫢 pic.twitter.com/l4PlaJSguAMarch 10, 2025
Asked if Woods had indeed tried to contact him, Vilips said: "Yeah, it was tough because I got on my phone after the round and I was just scrolling [to see], like, who was texting me.
"I think I got one from a random number that called me as well. Then there was a voicemail saying 'it's Tiger.' I couldn't process it in the moment, I was just trying to -- I'll get back to that later. That's pretty cool."
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
After turning pro last summer, Vilips' ascent to this point has been incredible. He won the Korn Ferry Tour's Utah Championship in his fourth pro start, finished 19th in the season-long points list to earn a PGA Tour card and then repeated his early success at the highest level.
The respect between Vilips and Woods has been long-standing, though, with the 15-time Major champion a childhood hero for the Australian. And in February 2025, Woods moved to make Vilips Sun Day Red's first ever brand ambassador.
In a statement announcing the news, Woods said: “Karl’s journey has been marked by success at every level he's played. At Sun Day Red, we were drawn towards his relentless work ethic and pioneering spirit that embody what we stand for and look for in our athletes.
"With his impressive track record and determination, I have no doubt he will make a significant impact quickly on the PGA Tour and is one of the game’s future stars."
Recent results appear to back up Woods' prediction about Vilips being destined for great things, and the young pro is eager to try and meet the Californian's expectations over the coming years.
Discussing his new-found relationship with Woods and the Sun Day Red brand, Vilips said: "Well, I signed [the deal] three weeks ago, so not too long since a Sun Day Red player has gotten a win!
"I think it's really special. I think it shows me that there's a reason why they chose me to rep their brand and I'm just really happy to be able to do it in a way that's, you know, as myself.
"It's really cool and I know everyone at Sun Day Red team is going to be super happy. You've got to look good to play good, so yeah, it's really cool."
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Callaway Golf Partners With Sky Sports Golf
Two of the biggest brands in the game have teamed up ahead of the 2025 Major season getting underway
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Rory McIlroy Vows To Keep Trusty Driver In The Bag After Arnold Palmer Invitational Equipment Changes
Searching for a first Green Jacket, McIlroy is set to keep the older TaylorMade Qi10 driver in the bag for Augusta National and the first Major of the year
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Tiger Woods Doubtful For Players Championship Ahead Of Friday Deadline
The 15-time Major champion suggested he was unlikely to appear at TPC Sawgrass after not practicing much since the death of his mother, Kultida
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Seminole Pro-Member Scores 2025: Where Did Tiger Woods And Rory McIlroy Finish?
New Zealand's Ryan Fox and his playing partner, Jimmy Dunne III almost claimed a clean sweep at the exclusive one-day event in south-east Florida...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Puerto Rico Open Prize Money Payout 2025
Brice Garnett defends his title in the PGA Tour alternate event, which is being held at Grand Reserve Golf Club
By Mike Hall Published
-
Which Majors Is Tiger Woods Qualified For In 2025?
Woods is currently automatically qualified for three of this year's four Majors
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Tiger Woods Joins US President Donald Trump For Black History Month Reception At White House
The 15-time Major winner was at the White House reception following further talks between the PGA Tour and the President on the future of the men's elite game
By Mike Hall Published
-
Tiger Woods Endures 'One Of The Most Embarrassing Moments' Of Career In TGL Yardage Blunder
Woods was out by 100 yards with an approach shot during Jupiter Links' match against New York
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Sun Day Red Announces First PGA Tour Ambassador
Tiger Woods' clothing brand has announced their first brand ambassador, with 2024 Korn Ferry Tour Rookie of the Year, Karl Vilips, set to don Sun Day Red apparel
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Tiger Woods Confident Men's Pro Golf Will 'Heal Quickly' And Suggests Merger Could Occur 'Very Soon'
Speaking during CBS' Genesis Invitational broadcast on Sunday, Woods insisted 'we're in a very positive place right now' regarding the future of men's pro golf
By Jonny Leighfield Published