'There Was A Voicemail Saying It's Tiger' - PGA Tour Winner Reveals Missed Call From Tiger Woods After First Victory

Australia's Karl Vilips won his first PGA Tour title in just his fourth career start on the top US circuit after landing the Puerto Rico Open on Sunday.

The 23-year-old from Perth, Western Australia closed out with an eight-under 64 to reach 26-under for the week and see off a charging Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen by three at Grand Reserve Golf Club.

Success secured him a place at The Players Championship this week, a tee time at the PGA Championship in May and a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour. Plus, Stanford alumnus, Vilips also became the first Sun Day Red ambassador to win on the PGA Tour since the clothing brand's launch in February 2024.

But among the excitement and clamor for his time post-round, Vilips missed a very important phone call and a congratulatory text. It was from the owner of his clothing sponsor and a fellow Stanford graduate - Tiger Woods.

Speaking in his winner's press conference, Vilips revealed how confusion turned into shock when he realized the 15-time Major champion had tried to reach out.

Karl Vilips received a text from an unknown number following his win in Puerto Rico ...It was Tiger Woods

Asked if Woods had indeed tried to contact him, Vilips said: "Yeah, it was tough because I got on my phone after the round and I was just scrolling [to see], like, who was texting me.

"I think I got one from a random number that called me as well. Then there was a voicemail saying 'it's Tiger.' I couldn't process it in the moment, I was just trying to -- I'll get back to that later. That's pretty cool."

After turning pro last summer, Vilips' ascent to this point has been incredible. He won the Korn Ferry Tour's Utah Championship in his fourth pro start, finished 19th in the season-long points list to earn a PGA Tour card and then repeated his early success at the highest level.

The respect between Vilips and Woods has been long-standing, though, with the 15-time Major champion a childhood hero for the Australian. And in February 2025, Woods moved to make Vilips Sun Day Red's first ever brand ambassador.

In a statement announcing the news, Woods said: “Karl’s journey has been marked by success at every level he's played. At Sun Day Red, we were drawn towards his relentless work ethic and pioneering spirit that embody what we stand for and look for in our athletes.

"With his impressive track record and determination, I have no doubt he will make a significant impact quickly on the PGA Tour and is one of the game’s future stars."

Recent results appear to back up Woods' prediction about Vilips being destined for great things, and the young pro is eager to try and meet the Californian's expectations over the coming years.

Discussing his new-found relationship with Woods and the Sun Day Red brand, Vilips said: "Well, I signed [the deal] three weeks ago, so not too long since a Sun Day Red player has gotten a win!

"I think it's really special. I think it shows me that there's a reason why they chose me to rep their brand and I'm just really happy to be able to do it in a way that's, you know, as myself.

"It's really cool and I know everyone at Sun Day Red team is going to be super happy. You've got to look good to play good, so yeah, it's really cool."