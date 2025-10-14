TaylorMade Has Just Unveiled It’s New Fitting Location… And It Looks Incredible!

TaylorMade clubs are used by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Nelly Korda among many others, and now those in the UK will be able to get a taste of what it's like to be among the world's elite.

That's because The Kingdom, which is located at TaylorMade’s global headquarters in Carlsbad, California, is now coming to the UK, specifically The Grove, located in Hertfordshire, England.

(Image credit: TaylorMade)

Set to be called 'The Kingdom at The Grove,' not only have TaylorMade's staffers been fitted at The Kingdom in California, but so have a number of stars from the amateur game, as well as golfers of all abilities.

The set-up at The Grove will feature a plethora of technology, including Trackman, Foresight Sports, GEARS, and Quintic. There will also be highly experienced and skilled fitters, with the venue scheduled to open in Spring 2026.

Along with the entire range of TaylorMade products for players to test, the facility will also include three state-of-the-art fitting bays, a putting studio, a custom workshop, a lounge and a locker room.

What's more, the building will be made from a timber structure with hidden solar panels on the roof helping to reduce its carbon footprint and improve sustainability.

The Kingdom at The Grove, Opening Spring of 2026 - YouTube Watch On

Ranked as one of the best golf resorts in the UK, The Grove is where Tiger Woods claimed the WGC American Express Championship in September 2006, firing rounds of 63, 64, 67, 67 for a 23-under total.

Speaking about the announcement, David Abeles, who is the President & CEO of TaylorMade Golf, stated: “We’re delighted to unveil our first The Kingdom location outside of the United States at The Grove, near London.

"The Kingdom has been an iconic part of the TaylorMade brand for many years, and we’re thrilled to bring it to a new market enabling more golfers to experience what we do best.

"Since the beginning, we’ve been on a journey to become the market leader in customization and personalization. This new facility is a tangible sign that our strategy is thriving and will help strengthen the global position of our brand."

In addition to the new state-of-the-art building, the entire driving range at The Grove is being reconstructed by Kyle Phillips Golf Course Design.

The new grass driving range at The Kingdom will be around 7.4 acres and 320 yards (293 meters) long, with a 600 sq meter teeing area in front of the building.

The Kingdom at The Grove will also benefit from a redesigned 4,000 sq meter short game area enabling golfers to dial in their exact wedge setup while around 40 new trees will be planted in the surrounding areas during the build process.