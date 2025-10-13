'Do It For Your Family' - Is Retirement The Only Remaining Option For Tiger Woods After Latest Surgery... Or Can He Come Back Again?

For several years now, the writing has appeared to be on the wall in terms of Tiger Woods' career coming to a close.

But time and time again, the 15-time Major winner has roared back and proved his doubters wrong.

There was the time he won the 2008 US Open in between knee surgeries and the revelation that Woods was also competing on a fractured leg.

Then there were countless more PGA Tour wins despite surgeries to his ankles, knees and back through the 2010s.

Add in his 2019 Masters victory at the age of 43 in the years after further repairs, plus troubles off the course, and there was a growing belief that Woods might be able to come back from just about anything.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

However, following a seventh career back surgery over the weekend - which made it a third procedure in the past 13 months - is this the final straw for Woods?

He is now 49 years old and has not won on the PGA Tour since 2019. The former World No.1 hasn't even played an event since the 2024 Open Championship, and his most recent cut was The Masters earlier that same year.

So, given all he has achieved and with the likelihood of competing for titles appearing a distant memory, is now the time for Woods to officially announce his retirement or could he enjoy one last swansong?

The Golf Monthly news team have each had their say on the subject below...

Elliott Heath News Editor

It is highly likely that Woods’ days as a competitor at the elite level are now over. He has yet to ever admit anything close to that but this latest back surgery, his seventh, will surely make him question whether he is physically able or willing to.

The prospect of a return to at least a half-baked tour schedule now seems impossible. He hoped to play one tournament per month last year and managed just six. Two surgeries later and, with his 50th birthday coming up soon, he is set for another period rehabbing.

It is very sad to witness and I think the sentiment with golf fans is now a hope to see him just be able to live a healthy life as opposed to being fit enough to play on the PGA Tour - as that is surely now off the table.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I can see him playing in as many Masters Tournaments as he is able to, mixed in with a farewell Open at St Andrews in 2027 along with other events he wishes to tee it up in. The Genesis Invitational, PNC Championship, Hero World Challenge and maybe the US Senior Open could all be events we still see him appear at over the next five years, if he can manage to stay off of the injury table.

Playing in US Opens, PGA Championships, non-St Andrews Opens and other elite PGA Tour events just does not seem worth it anymore. Any day Tiger Woods announces he’s had another surgery is a sad day for the game, but this latest one feels like it could well be the end of the Tiger Woods as we knew him.

I am certain we’ll see him play in golf tournaments again as this latest surgery will heal, but my expectations are lower than ever, and maybe that’s not a bad thing. He adores his children, has a wonderful life and is a giant of the business world so I am sure that is where his main focus will be over the next year.

If he is able to play some golf then great. If not, that is fine too. The golf world is thankful for Tiger Woods and I believe it has slowly come to terms with the fact that he can no longer give any more.

Jonny Leighfield News Writer

I wouldn't like to see it end this way, but I think Woods has to seriously consider retiring from competitive golf and enjoying the rest of what is already a very busy and varied life.

This many back surgeries cannot be having a great effect on his long-term health, and it's his family which is ultimately going to suffer if the continued string of failed comebacks ends up taking the decision out of his hands.

If only for them, I'd love to see Woods retire and enjoy the rest of his life in relative comfort. He could still play the occasional round with Charlie and spend time with Sam, which would mean far more to them than seeing their dad try for one more Masters.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Woods will forever be known as one of the greatest golfers of all time, if not the very best, and while we would all love to tear up at the sight of him walking the Augusta fairways one last time in some sort of official swan song, I wouldn't want him to take that chance.

Many of his achievements will stand the test of time and golf fans of almost every age will forever be thankful for how he's changed the game. Woods doesn't need to come back again and - I hate to say it - but I almost hope he doesn't try...

Matt Cradock News Writer

I think what Tiger Woods has done for the game of golf is incredible but, right now, I think it may be time to call it a day...

Having battled injury after injury, the sad part is that, when I saw the news on Saturday that he had undergone further surgery, it didn't surprise me. It was almost inevitable that something was bound to happen before his potential return at the end of the year.

As of writing, I'm not sure when he could be back in action but, what feels different this time around is what happened to him when he did return last year.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Previously, I was excited to see what he could do after a lengthy layoff. However, upon seeing his form dwindle, it doesn't fill me with much hope after he missed cut after cut in 2024, as well as withdrawals and poor finishes in 2023.

Add in yet more back surgery, and the chance of him returning to full competition just moves further and further away.

The phrase is 'leave the sport before the sport leaves you' and, although I would love to be proved wrong by the 15-time Major winner, I just think that statement couldn't ring more true at this moment in time.

What do you think Tiger Woods should do, and what do you think he will do next? Let us know in the comments.