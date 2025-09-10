8 Notable Names Fighting For Their PGA Tour Future In The FedEx Cup Fall

Three weeks after the Tour Championship, the PGA Tour resumes with the FedEx Cup Fall, a group of seven events beginning with the Procore Championship and concluding with November’s RSM Classic.

The tournaments predominantly concern players who have yet to secure a full PGA Tour card for the 2026 season.

Players who were in the top 70 of the FedEx Cup standings after the FedEx St. Jude Championship can breathe easily – their status is secured for next season.

However, for those who were below that after the August event and not otherwise exempt, it’s another story, with work to do to ensure they’re in the top 100 of the standings after the RMC Classic.

There are plenty of opportunities for players to accumulate the all-important points. For example, each tournament offers 500 to the winner along with a two-year exemption, and even the player finishing 10th will take 75. Meanwhile, anyone who makes the cut receives an allocation.

As a result, the permutations are virtually endless, with any number of players likely to clamber above the top 100 – or drop out of it – from week to week, although some big names begin the FedEx Cup Fall around the threshold.

Here are eight of the most notable, and their place in the standings at the start of the FedEx Cup Fall.

Rasmus Hojgaard (85th)

Rasmus Hojgaard's chance to secure his status needs to wait until after the Ryder Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Dane could be just two weeks away from the most memorable week of his career as Team Europe’s one Ryder Cup rookie.

Because of that, though, he’s not able to improve his FedEx Cup standing at the Procore Championship as he’s preparing for the match along with 10 of his Ryder Cup teammates at the BMW PGA Championship.

Following this week’s event, there is a break in the FedEx Cup Fall until after the Ryder Cup.

Once Hojgaard has completed his obligations at the Bethpage Black match, his focus will surely turn to getting the results he needs to ensure his PGA Tour status for next season.

Michael Thorbjornsen (88th)

Michael Thorbjornsen earned his PGA Tour card in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Thorbjornsen earned his PGA Tour card in 2024 after finishing top of the PGA Tour University rankings.

That gave him status for the remainder of the year as well as 2025, but that safety net is about to be taken away.

Beginning the FedEx Cup Fall 88th in the standings means he’s in a reasonable position, and he’ll be keen to make a good start in the Procore Championship, preferably with the kind of form that saw him produce two top-five placings earlier in the season.

Joel Dahmen (93rd)

Joel Dahmen nearly secured his card earlier in the season (Image credit: Getty Images)

It could have been very different for Dahmen heading into the FedEx Cup Fall were it not for three successive bogeys to complete his final round of the Corales Puntacana Championship in April.

That left him tied for second rather than lifting the trophy for the second time. Had he won it, he would have had a two-year PGA Tour exemption rather than looking over his shoulder.

Last year, Dahmen only guaranteed his PGA Tour card at the final event of the FedEx Cup Fall, and afterwards he explained the huge impact missing out would have had on his family.

He said: “I think one of the coolest things is raising your kids on the PGA Tour… We rent houses together, we stay together, our kids are playing together, they're all the same age.”

He added: “We want to raise our kid out here really, there's no better place. So I thought a lot about not being able to do that as much and that would stink.”

He’ll be hoping to get enough points on the board early to save a repeat of that stress, starting at the Procore Championship.

Taylor Moore (100th)

Taylor Moore earned his PGA Tour card in 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The season started strongly for Moore, with two top-10 placings in his first five appearances, but that was as good as it got, with the main bright spot since then being T14 at the 3M Open.

Moore has been a regular on the PGA Tour since 2021 when he secured his card after winning the Korn Ferry Tour’s Memorial Health Championship.

He has proved he can do it on the PGA Tour, with victory at the 2023 Valspar Championship. Can he get a second win to earn a two-year exemption and remove all doubt?

The first priority will be a strong showing at the Procore Championship to move clear of the danger zone.

Alex Noren (105th)

Alex Noren has been in good form in recent weeks (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite starting the FedEx Cup Fall beneath the top 100, Noren must be confident of doing enough in the coming weeks.

After all, his last two PGA Tour starts, at the 3M Open and the Wyndham Championship, gave him top-10 finishes, while he then won the DP World Tour’s Betfred British Masters.

His focus is still on the DP World Tour this week at the BMW PGA Championship, but once he returns to the US, he’ll be hopeful of hitting the ground running in his quest to secure full PGA Tour status for the 2026 season.

Harry Higgs (112th)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Harry Higgs lost his PGA Tour card in 2023, but he reclaimed it in style last year following back-to-back victories at the AdventHealth Championship and Visit Knoxville Open on the Korn Ferry Tour.

It’s not been an easy season for the experienced pro, but like Dahmen, he had a golden chance to secure his status when he reached a playoff at the Myrtle Beach Classic, only for Ryan Fox to take the title.

He has work to do sitting 112th in the standings, and that will begin in earnest at the Procore Championship.

Matt Kuchar (127th)

Matt Kuchar is battling to keep his card for the second year running (Image credit: Getty Images)

A year ago, nine-time PGA Tour winner Kuchar faced a battle to retain his PGA Tour card, before eventually achieving it when he placed 109th in the standings.

He’ll need to do better than that this year, though, as back then, finishing in the top 125 was enough.

Kuchar begins the FedEx Cup Fall beneath even that number, in 127th, so with the stakes raised, he’ll need to find the kind of form that saw him place T5 at the John Deere Classic in early July.

He’ll make his first start since a T44 in August’s Wyndham Championship this week as he sets about the challenge.

Adam Hadwin (136th)

Adam Hadwin faces a big few weeks to retain his card (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hadwin earned his PGA Tour card ahead of the 2015 campaign after topping the Web.com Tour (now Korn Ferry Tour) money list. A decade on, he is at serious risk of losing it.

The Canadian is 136th in the FedEx Cup standings, and, no doubt aware of the perilous nature of his status, he’s leaving nothing to chance, teeing it up at the Procore Championship in a bid to get points on the board early.

The problem for Hadwin is his form has been largely disappointing, with a T9 back in February at the WM Phoenix Open the one real bright spot.

Even for those who fail to make it into the top 100 after the RSM Classic, all is not quite lost, with players finishing between 101st and 125th earning conditional PGA Tour status.

There will also be the chance to redeem the situation at Q-School, with the top five at the final stage all earning a card.