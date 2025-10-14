'The Whole Situation Was Pretty Upsetting' - Viktor Hovland Admits Ryder Cup Withdrawal Was 'Tough' But Says Envelope Rule Should Remain As Is Or Face Potential Manipulation

Norway's Viktor Hovland admitted the situation caused by his withdrawal from the Singles session at last month's Ryder Cup was "pretty upsetting" but suggested the "spirit of the Ryder Cup" means there is no reason to alter the current 'Envelope Rule.'

Hovland suffered a neck injury midway through the second day at Bethpage Black which caused him to not only miss the Saturday afternoon fourballs but also led to just 11 singles matches taking place on Sunday.

The World No.13's inability to play led to the 'Envelope Rule' being implemented, with both teams given half a point each and Harris English forced to sit out as Team USA's nominated pro.

Europe just about withstood a major fightback by the home side on the final day and held on to win the Ryder Cup - a result which would not have changed even if English and Hovland had battled it out on course.

Nevertheless, plenty of people were left feeling frustrated as a result of Hovland's injury - an emotion that the Norwegian fully understood.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking ahead of his first competitive appearance since at the DP World India Championship, Hovland said: "The whole situation was pretty upsetting, just the fact that I didn't get to play, and I felt really bad for Harris, who also didn't get to play a match, even though there was nothing wrong with him.

"He just didn't get to play, and he was upset about that, and I feel very bad for not being able to compete."

Hovland's withdrawal early on Sunday pushed the score from 11.5 - 4.5 to 12-5, reducing Team Europe's required total to retain the Ryder Cup from 2.5 points to just two whole points from 11 matches.

Should Solheim Cup rules have been in place, Team USA would have received the full point and nerves would have been shaking far later than Shane Lowry's match several hours later.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While many alternative ideas were pitched in the aftermath of the battle at Bethpage Black, Hovland suggested the current parameters are probably the lesser of all evils and cited the Ryder Cup spirit as insurance against players dropping out without just cause.

Asked if he would change anything about the Envelope Rule, Hovland replied: "It's tough. I think we're so used to in sports that if you can't play because you're hurt, obviously that should be a loss of point.

"But I think in the spirit of the Ryder Cup and the spirit of the game and the history of it, knowing that this Ryder Cup is just a part of many, many Ryder Cups to come, I think it's more of a gentlemen's agreement that 'okay, you were hurt this time and maybe the next time there's a guy on the US team,' and we're all kind of sympathetic about the person being hurt and not being able to play.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"I think there's kind of a mutual understanding that if we were healthy we would all go out there and play. I don't think people are using that to really finagle the system and try and squeak by.

"Also to the other point, if you do change the rule and you give away a point, now there's also the angle that okay, knowing that the other team is going to put out their best player most likely in the first few groups, they can just kind of put me out as a sacrificial lamb and take the L against their best player.

"So there's other ways around it, and I think -- I don't think there's any ideal way to do it. I think that's just a better way overall to do it, even though it's just a tough situation, and at the end of the day, I think we'd all be wanting to go out there and play."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Hovland also admitted he was forced into a late decision over whether he would even play this week's DP World India Championship as a result of the neck injury he sustained during last month's Ryder Cup.

The seven-time PGA Tour winner revealed the extent of his layoff after the biennial team event and suggested the timing of this event on such a tight course may have actually helped his decision.

Hovland said: "Yeah, took about a week and a half off after the Ryder Cup and didn't really touch a club, and then was kind of running out of time a little bit to make a decision if I wanted to come here or not.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"I played two 18-hole rounds in a row back-to-back, and my neck felt okay, so I decided to fly over here and give it a chance.

"I think one of the big things, you don't have to hit driver out here, very much at least. That definitely helps my neck because it's definitely the driver, I think, that gives me the biggest amount of pain. Hopefully we'll stick to the 3-iron, and the neck will be fine."

Hovland is set to tee off alongside Rory McIlroy and Ben Griffin in rounds one and two at Delhi Golf Club.