From Having 'More Planes Than Southwest In His Action' To Shooting 57 - See Cristobal Del Solar’s Remarkable Swing Transformation

There have been a few takeaways from Cristobal Del Solar's remarkable round of 57 on the Korn Ferry Tour, one of them being how his unique swing has been transformed into one capable of making history.

The Chilean shot the lowest round ever recorded on a PGA Tour-sanctioned tour with his magical 57 coming in the Korn Ferry Tour's Astara Golf Championship on the Pacos Course at Colombia's Country Club de Bogota.

One point made was about the length of the course, measuring in at just 6,254 yards, the par 70 layout is the shortest on tour and is also played at altitude which would make it even shorter.

And videos on social media of Del Solar's swing also raised a few eyebrows, with an unorthodox backswing looking like an extreme version of Jim Furyk.

"This dude shot 57 today on a course that just isn’t that easy," veteran caddie Kip Henley said on X. "Are golf lessons over rated ? Wowzer! He has more planes than Southwest in his action!"

The videos proved to be old though, and the more orthodox action from Del Solar is the one that saw him shoot that incredible round, on a course that may be short but has narrow fairways and small tricky greens.

The 30-year-old has four wins on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica so knows how to get the job done, and the change from his old swing to now shows that he's not afraid of hard work.

Del Solar's round beat the previous low score set by Stephan Jaeger in 2016 who shot a 12-under-par 58 at the Ellie Mae Classic.

The only round to match Del Solar's came on the Alps Tour in 2019 when Ireland's David Carey shot an 11-under 57 in the Cervino Open in Italy. The lowest round in PGA Tour history is ironically Furyk's 12-under 58 at the 2016 Travelers Championship.