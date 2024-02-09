From Having 'More Planes Than Southwest In His Action' To Shooting 57 - See Cristobal Del Solar’s Remarkable Swing Transformation
Look at how Cristobel Del Solar changed his swing to go from wildly unorthodox to one capable of shooting 57 on the Korn Ferry Tour
There have been a few takeaways from Cristobal Del Solar's remarkable round of 57 on the Korn Ferry Tour, one of them being how his unique swing has been transformed into one capable of making history.
The Chilean shot the lowest round ever recorded on a PGA Tour-sanctioned tour with his magical 57 coming in the Korn Ferry Tour's Astara Golf Championship on the Pacos Course at Colombia's Country Club de Bogota.
One point made was about the length of the course, measuring in at just 6,254 yards, the par 70 layout is the shortest on tour and is also played at altitude which would make it even shorter.
And videos on social media of Del Solar's swing also raised a few eyebrows, with an unorthodox backswing looking like an extreme version of Jim Furyk.
"This dude shot 57 today on a course that just isn’t that easy," veteran caddie Kip Henley said on X. "Are golf lessons over rated ? Wowzer! He has more planes than Southwest in his action!"
The videos proved to be old though, and the more orthodox action from Del Solar is the one that saw him shoot that incredible round, on a course that may be short but has narrow fairways and small tricky greens.
The 30-year-old has four wins on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica so knows how to get the job done, and the change from his old swing to now shows that he's not afraid of hard work.
This dude shot 57 today on a course that just isn’t that easy. Are golf lessons over rated ? Wowzer ! He has more planes than Southwest in his action ! pic.twitter.com/qxscVZuSXWFebruary 8, 2024
Del Solar's round beat the previous low score set by Stephan Jaeger in 2016 who shot a 12-under-par 58 at the Ellie Mae Classic.
The only round to match Del Solar's came on the Alps Tour in 2019 when Ireland's David Carey shot an 11-under 57 in the Cervino Open in Italy. The lowest round in PGA Tour history is ironically Furyk's 12-under 58 at the 2016 Travelers Championship.
Here is what the most recent swing video of CDS looks like at the top.. just so we’re clear. He does not currently swing the club the way you’re seeing in that extreme video. pic.twitter.com/IiollagdZfFebruary 8, 2024
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
