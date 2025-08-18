5 Big Names To Miss The Tour Championship

We have just one event left to decide the 2025 FedEx Cup winner as the PGA Tour's top 30 players head to East Lake for the Tour Championship.

There's no starting strokes this week in a straight-up format where whoever shoots the lowest score for 72 holes comes out with the trophy, and the $10m winner's check.

Scottie Scheffler is favorite to win back-to-back FedEx Cups against a field including the likes of Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg and Justin Thomas - but which big names haven't managed to qualify?

We take a look at the notable players to be eliminated after the BMW Championship, where the top 50 was reduced to 30...

Rickie Fowler: 32nd

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The six-time PGA Tour winner jumped up into the top 50 last week after a brilliant T6 finish at the FedEx St Jude Championship but he was unable to make it into the top 30.

His T7 finish at the BMW Championship moved him up from 48th to 32nd in the season-long standings but it wasn't quite enough.

It means Fowler misses out on East Lake for the second successive year. He also now looks certain to miss out on Ryder Cup Team USA.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Matt Fitzpatrick: 34th

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fitzpatrick agonizingly missed out on East Lake, too, despite a strong end to the season.

After no top-10s in his first ten starts, he ended the campaign with five top-10s in his final nine events - but it still left him outside of the top 30.

The Englishman is not yet qualified for the Ryder Cup team so may head back to Europe to try and impress Luke Donald. He looks likely to be picked for Bethpage Black either way.

Jason Day: 41st

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Day's T23 finish at the BMW Championship was not good enough to see him climb inside the top 30.

It means he misses East Lake for the second consecutive year.

The Australian managed four top-10s in 16 starts this year on the PGA Tour to end the season in 41st position.

Xander Schauffele: 42nd

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Schauffele's 2025 started in difficult circumstances after he took time off for a rib injury and he has not managed to play his best golf following his two Major wins in 2024.

It means that the Californian misses the Tour Championship for the first time in his career due to his 42nd-place finish in the FedEx Cup.

He will likely next play at the Procore Championship, which is set to be a tune-up for Keegan Bradley's Team USA.

Ryan Fox: 43rd

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The New Zealander will not be playing at East Lake despite winning twice on the PGA Tour this year, at the Myrtle Beach Classic and RBC Canadian Open.

Fox is playing his second PGA Tour season and finished 107th last year so his 43rd place finish in 2025 marks the best campaign of his career to date with almost $4m won.

FedEx Cup standings