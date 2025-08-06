13 Best Players Yet To Win On The PGA Tour

It's hard to win on any tour, and especially the PGA Tour where the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele and Ludvig Aberg are among the names you have to beat each week to get over the line.

We regularly see maiden winners picking up their first PGA Tour titles or breakout stars triumphing early on in their careers, but it often takes players years and dozens of starts to finally get their week where they're standing with the trophy come Sunday evening.

The 'best player yet to win on the PGA Tour' moniker belongs to Tommy Fleetwood, who has consistently been one of the game's best players over recent times without managing to get his hand raised come Sunday evening.

Cameron Young was another name high up that list, and he will have been overjoyed to finally win his maiden PGA Tour title at the 2025 Wyndham Championship. The New Yorker managed the feat in his 95th start, with Fleetwood now over 160 starts into his PGA Tour career.

The Englishman is the only player to have won over $30m on tour without a victory, having had six 2nd-place finishes, five third-places and 28 top-fives.

So, who are the best players yet to win on the PGA Tour? Here are 13 of them...

Tommy Fleetwood

Runner-up finishes: 6

6 Third-place finishes: 5

5 Money: $31m+

Tommy Fleetwood has seven DP World Tour wins, top-fives in all four Majors, including two second-places, and three Ryder Cup appearances so his failure to win a PGA Tour event is a head-scratcher.

The Englishman has been one of the world's best players over the past seven years, regularly featuring in-or-around the Official World Golf Ranking top 10 and challenging for titles.

Fleetwood has six runner-up finishes on the PGA Tour and over $30m earned.

He has most notably come closest at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open, where he lost to Nick Taylor in a playoff, and the 2025 Travelers Championship, where he led by one heading down the 72nd hole before a two-shot swing with playing partner Keegan Bradley.

The 'best player yet to win on the PGA Tour' tag truly belongs to him and has surely become quite the money on his back.

Alex Noren

Runner-up finishes: 3

3 Third-place finishes: 6

6 Money: $17m+

Alex Noren is a proven winner with 10 DP World Tour victories coming at tournaments like the BMW PGA Championship, Scottish Open, French Open, European Masters and Nedbank Golf Challenge.

He also has a Ryder Cup win on his resume and reached no.8 in the world rankings, but he has not managed to get over the line on US soil yet since joining the PGA Tour in 2018.

The Swede has three runner-up finishes on the PGA Tour, notably losing out to Jason Day at the 2018 Farmers Insurance Open. He also finished second at the 2023 Bermuda Championship as well as the 2022 Barracuda Championship.

Patrick Rodgers

Runner-up finishes: 4

4 Third-place finishes: 4

4 Money: $18m

After Patrick Rodgers tied Tiger Woods' record of wins at Stanford and turned pro in 2014 as the World No.1 amateur, you simply would not believe that he wouldn't have won a PGA Tour event 11 years later.

The Indiana man has four runner-up finishes including two playoff losses, coming at the hands of Charles Howell III at the 2018 RSM Classic and Akshay Bhatia at the 2023 Barracuda Championship.

He also lost out to a final hole birdie from Bryson DeChambeau at the 2017 John Deere Classic, his second runner-up on tour after finishing 2nd to Rory McIlroy at the Wells Fargo Championship in his 2015 rookie season.

Byeong Hun An

Runner-up finishes: 5

5 Third-place finishes: 4

4 Money: $21m+

At the age of 17, Byeong Hun An became the youngest-ever US Amateur Champion when he won the 2009 edition at Southern Hills.

Some 16 years on and the Korean has had a decorated career but is yet to win on the PGA Tour.

An's biggest win came at the 2015 BMW PGA Championship, while he won his second DP World Tour title in 2024 at the Genesis Championship. He has also made two Presidents Cup appearances and amassed over $21m of earnings on the US circuit.

He has had a number of close calls, with five runner-up finishes including agonising playoff losses at the 2024 Sony Open, 2018 Memorial Tournament and 2016 Zurich Classic.

Denny McCarthy

Runner-up finishes: 2

2 Third-place finishes: 1

1 Money: $21m+

Denny McCarthy is often considered the best putter in the game but he is another seasoned pro who has surprisingly not yet won on the PGA Tour.

The University of Virginia alumnus has earned in excess of $20m on the PGA Tour since joining in 2018, coming close to lifting a trophy a number of times.

He has twice lost in playoffs, first at the 2023 Memorial Tournament where he was pipped by Viktor Hovland.

He then lost out at the 2024 Valero Texas Open, where he incredibly birdied eight of his last nine holes only to be defeated by Akshay Bhatia in extra holes.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Runner-up finishes: 2

2 Third-place finishes: 0

0 Money: $12m+

Christiaan Bezuidenhout has been one of the finest South African players of the last decade, with three DP World Tour wins including the South African Open.

The 31-year-old has also played in two Presidents Cups and had lots of success on the PGA Tour since joining in 2022 - albeit without a victory yet.

Bezuidenhout has two runner-up finishes on Tour along with more than $12m earned in prize money, with his two near-misses coming at the 2024 American Express and 2022 John Deere Classic.

Sam Stevens

Runner-up finishes: 3

3 Third-place finishes: 2

2 Money: $8m+

Sam Stevens only joined the PGA Tour in 2023 but has already proven he has the game to compete at the elite level.

The former OSU man played alongside Viktor Hovland and Matthew Wolff at college and has come close to winning on the PGA Tour multiple times in his young career.

The 29-year-old has runner-up finishes at the 2023 Valero Texas Open, 2025 Farmers Insurance Open and 2025 3M Open along with three other third-place finishes.

A maiden PGA Tour title is surely on the way soon.

Nicolai Hojgaard

Runner-up finishes: 3

3 Third-place finishes: 0

0 Money: $5m

Nicolai Hojgaard made his Ryder Cup debut for Europe in 2023 and, along with his twin brother Rasmus, looks to be a superstar to watch over the next decade-plus.

At the age of 24, the Dane has three DP World Tour wins including the DP World Tour Championship.

He also has three runner-up finishes on the PGA Tour since joining the US circuit in 2024, notably at the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open where he ended one-stroke back of Matthieu Pavon at Torrey Pines.

Rasmus Hojgaard

Runner-up finishes: 1

1 Third-place finishes: 0

0 Money: $2m+

Nicolai's twin brother Rasmus Hojgaard can also be classed as one of the best players yet to win on the PGA Tour, despite only playing one season.

He and Nicolai finished 2nd at the Zurich Classic for his one-and-only runner-up finish so far but there is surely lots of success to come down the line.

Rasmus has won five times on the DP World Tour, including at the 2024 Irish Open when he pipped Rory McIlroy to the title.

Max Greyserman

Runner-up finishes: 4

4 Third-place finishes: 0

0 Money: $7m+

Max Greyserman is another relative newcomer to the PGA Tour having joined in 2023.

In that time, the former Duke University man has amassed four runner-up finishes, notable at the 2025 Rocket Classic, where he lost out to Aldrich Potgieter in a playoff alongside Chris Kirk.

He was also 2nd in back-to-back weeks at the 3M Open and Wyndham Championship in 2024 before another second-place a few weeks later at the Zozo Championship.

He has spent lots of time inside the world's top 50 and looks to be one to watch over the next decade.

Thorbjorn Olesen

Runner-up finishes: 0

0 Third-place finishes: 1

1 Money: $3m+

Thorbjorn Olesen returned to the PGA Tour in 2025 after earning his card via the DP World Tour.

The Dane is an eight-time DP World Tour winner and notably defeated Jordan Spieth in the Sunday singles en-route to Europe's 2018 Ryder Cup glory.

Despite a glittering career in Europe, he hasn't come close to winning on the PGA Tour many times yet, surprisingly, with his best finish of T3rd coming at the 2018 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

Michael Thorbjornsen

Runner-up finishes: 2

2 Third-place finishes: 0

0 Money: $2m+

Former Stanford standout Michael Thorbjornsen is just 23 years of age and looks destined to have a very successful career out on the PGA Tour after earning his card via the PGA Tour University.

Since joining the circuit in 2024, he has twice finished runner-up and recorded five top-fives.

His two second-place finishes came at the 2024 John Deere Classic and 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship.

Luke Clanton

Runner-up finishes: 2

2 Third-place finishes: 0

0 Money: <$1m

The FSU alum has barely got started on the PGA Tour but there is plenty of excitement for his career.

Clanton, who is just 21 years old, twice finished runner-up on tour while still at college - coming at the 2024 John Deere Classic and RSM Classic - before he earned his card via the PGA Tour U Accelerated Program while the World No.1 amateur.

He is surely going to be holding a PGA Tour trophy in the near future.