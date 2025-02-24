'That Ball Shouldn't Have Bounced Back' - Did Brian Campbell Receive The Luckiest Break Of All Time On His Way To Winning Mexico Open?
The American hit a tame, booming slice during a playoff with Aldrich Potgieter but received a lucky bounce that maintained his quest for a maiden PGA Tour title
On his way to winning the Mexico Open in a playoff over Aldrich Potgieter, Brian Campbell received what could easily be considered one of the luckiest breaks of all time.
Stood on the 18th tee for the third time in about an hour ahead of the second playoff hole, the Californian struck one firmly out of the heel and watched his golf ball hang a wicked right turn prior to its apex before shooting off in an unplanned direction at an alarming rate.
On the PGA Tour broadcast, on-course analyst Smylie Kaufman immediately noted how low and "out to the right" Campbell's drive was headed. That was quickly followed up with a cry of "this is dicey!" as the ball rifled towards the plants.
Notah Begay III chimed in to state the Titleist ProV1x being used was "going to need a good bounce..."
"It got one!" exclaimed Kaufman. "It hit the trees and came back."
A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour)
A photo posted by on
The ball travelled just 227 yards before crashing into a cluster of trees guarding the right side of the 538-yard par-5. But instead of his ProV1x being swallowed up and effectively ending Campbell's chances of success, it popped back out into the rough and maintained his quest towards a first professional victory at the 187th time of asking.
Taking advantage of his good break, Campbell laid up to 68 yards before clipping a delicate chip to inside five feet - the shot which ultimately paved the way for his triumph.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer's guides from our team of experienced experts.
Meanwhile, Potgieter - who hadn't ventured anywhere near the external boundaries of the hole - was still unable to make eagle or birdie and left the door open for his rival to gleefully walk through.
After celebrating with girlfriend, Kelsi McKee - who appeared to live every moment with her man in the closing stages - Campbell admitted during his post-round press conference that he was eternally grateful to be the beneficiary of a huge slice of good fortune.
Referencing the way he was forced to play the 18th during the second playoff hole, the 31-year-old said: "Yeah, that was not by design. I don’t recommend going right on that tee shot.
shoutout tree 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/SyMj5q3H3a pic.twitter.com/H1ED4W0dxJFebruary 24, 2025
"I was very fortunate to get the bounce, still in play and then got myself back in position. My caddie gave me a perfect number and I trusted it. Gave us a chance against Aldrich, so that was nice."
Campbell’s caddie, Cooper Wilson deflected praise from him back to his boss and also thanked the Golfing Gods for their intervention at such a key moment which changed both men's life.
Wilson said: “That ball shouldn’t have bounced back, but it did. And then he had a 3-wood off the dirt, hit a 60-yard shot to however close and made it to have a job for two more years at least and chase his dreams some more.”
That dream will continue with a tee time at The Players Championship, The Masters and as many or as few appearances in PGA Tour events through 2027.
Perhaps most remarkably, Campbell's win almost doubled his career earnings in one fell swoop. He had come close on several occasions but was winless in 186 Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour appearances, picking up almost $1.5 million along the way.
After surpassing several huge hitters and outlasting one of the biggest of them all with a game which many experts suggested would have little to no chance of coming out on top at Vidanta Vallarta, Campbell received a check for $1.26million on Sunday.
All possible because of one extremely lucky bounce off a tree.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
