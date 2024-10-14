Matt McCarty Wins Black Desert Championship To Claim First PGA Tour Title In Third Start

The recent Korn Ferry Tour graduate soared to victory by three strokes and broke a number of long-standing records in Utah as he did so

Matt McCarty holds up the 2024 Black Desert Championship trophy
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jonny Leighfield
By
published

Matt McCarty shot a final round 67 (-4) to win the Black Desert Championship by three strokes in just his third PGA Tour start.

Having graduated from the Korn Ferry Tour as the 2024 champion, the prodigious left-hander had very little experience of the top US circuit but showed no fear to take down a number of experienced rivals and multiple-time winners.

He led by two from Stephan Jaeger, Joe Highsmith, Kevin Steelman and Harris English going into Sunday and only briefly gave any of his peers a chance of catching up with fives holes to play.

But, with the lead down to one, McCarty all but sealed the deal with a stunning eagle on the drivable par-4 14th. Suiting a subtle draw for the left-handed golfer, McCarty hit the perfect 3-wood and walked after the ball as it rolled up to four feet.

Completing victory in front of his dad, the 26-year-old has booked his spot at three of the four Majors in 2025 - with only The Open Championship not currently guaranteed. However, after moving up to 47th in the world, McCarty has significantly boosted his chances of qualifying outright.

Trying to process the last few months immediately after his victory on Sunday - a success that means he has now won four times in his last 10 combined starts on the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour - McCarty said: "Yeah, I feel good. I don’t know. It’s been an unbelievable last few months for me.

"But just to like kind of play well today, that’s all I wanted to do, give myself a chance. I knew it was going to be tough and a lot of different -- more emotion, more nerves than it’s been out there.

"But, yeah, I’m really proud of how I was able to handle myself out there today, and honestly this whole week. I had a lot of fun."

Following appearances at the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship and the 2022 US Open, McCarty's third-start triumph ranks him alongside the likes of Bob Gilder (1976 WM Phoenix Open), Seve Ballesteros (1978 Wyndham Championship), and Russell Henley (2013 Sony Open in Hawaii) as quickest players to secure a PGA Tour win.

Only Garrick Higgo (2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree), who managed it on his second start, and Jim Benepe (1988 BMW Championship) - who remains the only player ever to reign supreme on his very first start - have managed victory in fewer starts.

McCarty has now earned a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and becomes the first player since Jason Gore in 2005 to win on both tours in the season they were promoted.

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
Staff Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸