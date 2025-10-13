Bazza's Best Bets: DP World India Championship 2025 Expert Betting Tips

It was a case of (relatively) close but no cigar for my best bets last week, so it's all hands to the pump in order to find a winner before the season comes to a close.

There are a host of big names playing in the DP World India Championship, including Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Viktor Hovland and Tommy Fleetwood, but there is also plenty of value to be found further down the board with some saucy sleepers picks.

Rory McIlroy will make his first ever appearance in India at Delhi Golf Club, which I will analyse further throughout this preview. We haven't seen much of this track for almost a decade, but there is some historic form that at least points us in the right direction.

Unearthing trends may be tricky, but nevertheless our expert Baz is up to the task and he has even enlisted the assistance of the top betting brains at Golf Monthly HQ to make this the most comprehensive 'Bazza's Best Bets' column yet...

DP World India Championship Betting Tips

Tips by... Baz Plummer

For any first time readers of my betting tips, I'm Baz. Welcome to the journey. I have years of experience writing golf betting content across the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and LIV Golf - plus all the men's and women's Majors. I have successfully picked three of the last five men's Major winners, utilising a heavily-researched and data-driven formula which centres around a clear mantra... follow the trends! In this weekly column, I will share my best bets across one particular event of my choice. Each week, I have been given 10 points to spend - and I will be transparently sharing my profit and loss each week to help you track the success of my betting tips.

A sensible place to start our deep dive is looking at recent tournament leaderboards, performances and the statistical profile of winners at Delhi Golf Club (and other tour events in India).

The Indian Open was last held here in 2016, and the Indian Masters visited in 2008, so it would be hard to glean any significantly helpful information from those examples.

There have been a series of tour events in India over the last few years, including the Indian Open, the International Series India and Challenge Tour events (sometimes two) for the past few seasons.

I'll be taking all of that into consideration, albeit with a small weighting on my overall decision, and I would advise anyone scoping out their picks this week to do the same.

DP World India Championship: Course Information

Delhi Golf Club, India

Par Score: 72

Yardage: 6,912 yards

Grass: Bermuda (fairways and greens) and Paspalum (rough)

Summary: Re-designed by Gary Player Design in 2019, this Delhi Golf Club is a short, tree-lined tight track with complex tiered greens and a requirement for a strategic golfing brain.

While a consistent and creative short game will no doubt be important here, you also need to put the ball in the fairway. Some of the bigger hitters might fancy themselves to take this test on, but big numbers are possible for those who don't appropriately factor in the risk.

Outright Winner Betting Tips

Tommy Fleetwood is perfectly suited to this test and is in red-hot form (Image credit: Getty Images)

Outright Winner: Tommy Fleetwood (4pts @ +650 with BetMGM)

Tommy Fleetwood is in scintillating form right now, winning the 2025 Tour Championship as well as securing three other top-5 finishes in his last eight events.

When you add into the mix a Ryder Cup win, a highest ever rank in the Official World Golf Rankings (5th) and a proven ability to win worldwide... it's easy to see why I fancy him this week.

When you compare him to some of the other market leaders, he appeals most in my opinion.

I recently wrote a piece asking what's next for Rory McIlroy, in which I said I was concerned about the toll the Ryder Cup may have taken on him.

Shane Lowry fits the bill but is frustratingly inconsistent and I'm not ready to take a chance on Viktor Hovland following the injury at Bethpage Black.

That leaves Tommy, who ranks 7th for driving accuracy, 18th for Strokes Gained: Approach and 5th for SG: Putting in the last three months.

He has played this course before, which will be an advantage, but I am also banking on the Englishman riding a pretty sizeable wave of confidence to claim an 8th DP World Tour title.

Outright Win: John Parry (1pt @ +3000 with BetMGM)

John Parry is the sort of player that is always on my radar at a course such as this, mainly because his form on correlating tracks has been very positive in recent years.

In 2025 alone, Parry has been 4th at the Soudal Open and 2nd in Kenya - both of which are played on tight, tree-lined tracks that require consistently strong and accurate ball striking.

Parry also won a Challenge Tour event in Delhi in 2024, showing an ability to play well in this part of the world, and also has a top-20 finish at this very course after playing in the 2015 Indian Open.

The Englishman ranks 3rd for SG: Approach on the DP World Tour this season and sits 14th for SG: Total - highlighting the strength of his golf in 2025.

Parry has finished in the top-3 six times in the last twelve months, including a win in Mauritius and a 3rd place at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship just two starts ago, and I wouldn't be surprised to see him go close once again.

In fact, I like him so much that I am putting the same name up in the top-10 finish market. Come on, John.

John Parry is a master of these types of track and I really like his chances at Delhi Golf Club (Image credit: Getty Images)

Outright Win: Anirban Lahiri (1pt @ +3300 with BetMGM)

Anirban Lahiri had a pretty impressive year on LIV Golf in 2025, finishing around the middle of the pack in the individual standings with a few particular highlights.

He was second in Virginia and also posted top-12 finishes in Riyadh, Adelaide and Dallas.

In terms of the stats, Lahiri ranked 17th for driving accuracy, 16th for scrambling and 12th for putting average - all of which will be important here.

Lahiri won the Indian Open in 2015 and was runner-up in 2016, both at Delhi Golf Club, which should be a huge advantage against a field where previous experience at the track is limited or non-existent.

Similarly to Parry, I am very excited about Lahiri's chances - so he also gets the double tip treatment in this week's card.

Anirban Lahiri will attract plenty of home support and should have a great chance (Image credit: Getty Images)

GM Betting Expert Panel: Who Are They Backing?

Jonny Leighfield

Tommy Fleetwood (+650 with BetMGM)

Tommy Fleetwood (+650 with BetMGM)

Following another stellar Ryder Cup performance from Tommy Fleetwood, his next start was always going to be a little underwhelming.

A T21st at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship was hardly disastrous, though, and spoke more to exhaustion than a lack of quality. With another week of rest and recuperation since, I'm backing Fleetwood to come out and set himself up for a good run in the Playoffs via a win in India.

Delhi GC is a short and reasonably tight course, so Fleetwood's mix of power and accuracy off the tee plus his prowess on the green should combine for a winning recipe.

Michael Kim (+2800 with BetMGM)

Michael Kim (+2800 with BetMGM)

On a course that measures on the shorter side, I personally think it should bring the field closer together, making approach play and short game imperative, which is why I've gone with Michael Kim.

Kim is not just showing great form, but also a game that matches Delhi Golf Club's layout.

Kim's strengths lie in SG: Approach the Green and Around the Green, with the American's win at the FedEx Open de France coming at a course which is similar to this week's venue.

Having finally got over the line to claim victory for the first time in seven years, I'm hoping this new found confidence continues, and Kim keeps to his plan to take apart Delhi Golf Club.

Who Are You Backing This Week?

So, those are Bazza's best bets for the DP World India Championship 2025 - but, who are you backing for success?

Drop us your thoughts in the comments box below and share your formula for finding the champion.