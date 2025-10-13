New Owners Confirm Top 100 Course To Close Until 2027

One of the most highly rated courses in Ireland is set to close for more than a year as major renovation work takes place, according to an email sent out to members and shared with Irish Golfer.

The European Club in County Wicklow was purchased by the father and son Raymond and Nicky Conlan - reportedly for a deal in excess of $40.55 million - in May of this year, and the new owners have told members they plan to execute a significant overhaul of the grounds and facilities.

Work is predicted to take around 18 months to complete, with the course shutting from December 8, 2025 and only expected to re-open again at some point "in late Spring 2027."

In the meantime, the club plans to operate as usual with weekly events continuing until the second week in December.

Upon buying the property from founder Pat Ruddy, the Conlans had the option of maintaining The European Club's exclusivity or opening it up to a larger membership base and world visitors.

The European Club's 12th hole (Image credit: Mel Maclaine)

Although an email to members stated the upcoming project is designed to "create a new and different golfing offering, designed to stand alongside the very best destinations internationally," the owners went on to say that detailed plans for the club would be shared at a later date.

The full email, which was shared by Irish Golfer, read: "Dear Member, We are writing to let you know that, effective 8th December 2025, the current operations of ‘The European Club’ (the Club) will cease.

"The Club will come to an end and the course will close to allow a major redevelopment of the grounds and facilities.

"This project represents a significant investment and will create a new and different golfing offering, designed to stand alongside the very best destinations internationally.

"To allow these works to proceed, all existing membership arrangements will conclude on the closure date 8th December 2025.

The 8th hole at The European Club (Image credit: Getty Images)

"When the redevelopment is complete and the new offering is ready to launch, updates will be made available on a new website (details to follow once it is live).

"At a future stage, the current members will be given the opportunity to join the new offering. We would expect to open the New Golf Club in late Spring 2027.

"On behalf of the Club, we want to sincerely thank you for your support over the past number of months. We look forward to sharing further details with you through the new offerings website in due course. Yours sincerely, Raymond & Nicky Conlan."

The European Club's opening and closing holes (Image credit: The European Club)

The European Club is ranked No.18 on Golf Monthly's Top 100 Golf Courses in the United Kingdom and Ireland and has been visited by the likes of Tiger Woods, Johnny Miller and Gary Player in the past.

One of the finest layouts anywhere in the British Isles has also hosted national championships won by Rory McIlroy and Padraig Harrington previously.

The east-Ireland club was founded in 1987 by course designer Ruddy, who reportedly turned down multiple bids before eventually selling to the former motor dealers.