7 Big Names In Danger Of Missing The FedEx Cup Playoffs

The PGA Tour is arguably as strong and competitive as it has ever been, with 13 first-time winners this season alone highlighting the depth of talent and reminding fans that is not just Scottie Scheffler who holds the trophy every Sunday.

Nearly all of those champions, and many more beside, remain in the hunt for the FedEx Cup Playoffs - although, only the top-70 will qualify for the FedEx St Jude Championship with a view of making it to East Lake for the Tour Championship.

Several players such as Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and a number of their likely Ryder Cup teammates in September have already booked their spot in not only the first round but also likely the final 30 later in August.

However, there are more than a few star names who have suffered frustrating and disappointing seasons, with campaigns hanging in the balance over the coming days and weeks.

Below, we've listed just a handful of the big names who are in danger of completely missing out on the lucrative FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Gary Woodland (78th)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gary Woodland has been through plenty over the past several years, and it is fantastic to see him happy and healthy once more. But the Kansas-born pro needs a notable couple of weeks if he is to make the FedEx Cup top-70 this term.

Through 18 starts, the 2019 US Open champion has only managed a runner-up (Texas Children's Houston Open) and four further top-25s. He has limited missed cuts to just six, but the American is on the wrong side of the dotted line late in the day.

RASMUS HOJGAARD (80th)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One half of the Hojgaard twins could be on Team Europe at this year's Ryder Cup, but only if he picks up his form over the coming weeks. Not only would an upturn in performances benefit his Ryder Cup chances, but the Dane is 80th in the FedEx Cup standings thanks to a runner-up at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and four other top-25s from 17 starts.

Just five missed cuts has helped Hojgaard stick around the magic number, but he will require something a little better before the FedEx St Jude Championship if he is to bounce into August and September.

ADAM SCOTT (85th)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Australian is a 14-time PGA Tour winner and the 2013 Masters champion. Yet, his 2025 campaign has not gone to plan at all with no top-10s from 15 appearances and just five top-25s.

Scott's ability to play the weekend has kept him in the hunt for a Playoff spot, missing only three to date, but the 45-year-old could well require a maiden top-10 if he is to steal in at the 11th hour.

TOM KIM (89th)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tom Kim is in the awkward position of knowing he not only needs to do well to increase his chances of making the Playoffs, but also to ensure he retains his PGA Tour playing rights via a top-100 position, first and foremost.

The Korean sits in 89th spot with two events left to play as a result of just one top-10 and one further top-25 so far this season. Helpfully for Kim, he managed a T17th at the Genesis Scottish Open to remind himself that there is more than a glimmer of hope there.

But the eight missed cuts from 21 starts in 2025 has not helped his cause, so two encouraging results are required to snatch a FedEx Cup Playoffs spot.

BILLY HORSCHEL (91st)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Horschel is very likely to miss out on the FedEx Cup Playoffs given he underwent hip surgery earlier in the year. The American confirmed he would certainly miss out on all four Majors and would return in the late summer or early fall, so a place in the Playoffs is almost out of the question given his lowly position in the standings.

Prior to his operation, the popular 38-year-old made seven cuts in 12 appearances and managed a best result of T4th at the Valspar Championship.

MAX HOMA (102nd)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

2025 has not been Max Homa's year in the slightest. The 34-year-old has missed seven cuts from 18 starts and only featured inside the top-10 once. His T5th arrived at the John Deere Classic recently, not long after he announced he had left social media platform X, calling it "an awful, awful place."

As it stands, Homa is more focused on retaining his top-100 status on the PGA Tour, but a sprint to the regular-season finish line could result in a welcome turning point for his career.

Sahith Theegala (140th)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sahith Theegala is another fan favorite to have endured a pretty miserable campaign, with injury derailing much of his progress through Major season. The American had only missed one cut before withdrawing from the Truist Championship in May, in what was his 14th start of the year already at that time.

Theegala has returned a couple of times since but missed the cut at the Memorial Tournament and The Open - suggesting his fate lies outside of the Playoffs. Not only that, but the former Pepperdine man will have to play well in the Fall Series to stick around on the PGA Tour in 2026.