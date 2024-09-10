Procore Championship Prize Money Payout 2024

The FedEx Cup Fall section of the PGA Tour season begins with the Procore Championship at Silverado Resort – here's what is at stake

Just two weeks after the Tour Championship, the FedEx Cup Fall section of the PGA Tour season begins with the Procore Championship (formerly the Fortinet Championship) at Silverado Resort in California.

The FedEx Cup Fall features eight tournaments, offering players currently beneath 70th in the standings the chance to secure full PGA Tour cards for the 2025 season by finishing in the top 125.

There are also incentives for those who have already confirmed their cards, with the top 10 at the end of the FedEx Cup Fall section not otherwise eligible gaining entry into the two lucrative signature events after The Sentry.

As ever, there is also plenty to play for from a financial standpoint, with a prize money payout of $6m available at this week’s tournament, although it’s not as high as last year’s purse.

Back then, Sahith Theegala claimed his maiden PGA Tour title to earn $1.512m from the overall purse of $8.4m, but this year, players are competing for a share of a $6m purse - an identical sum to that offered at the DP World Tour’s Amgen Irish Open. The winner will receive $1.08m.

Below is the prize money payout for the 2024 Procore Championship.

Procore Championship Prize Money Payout

PositionPrize Money
1st$1,080,000
2nd$654,000
3rd$414,000
4th$294,000
5th$246,000
6th$217,500
7th$202,500
8th$187,500
9th$175,500
10th$163,500
11th$151,500
12th$139,500
13th$127,500
14th$115,500
15th$109,500
16th$103,500
17th$97,500
18th$91,500
19th$85,500
20th$79,500
21st$73,500
22nd$67,500
23rd$62,700
24th$57,900
25th$53,100
26th$48,300
27th$46,500
28th$44,700
29th$42,900
30th$41,100
31st$39,300
32nd$37,500
33rd$35,700
34th$34,200
35th$32,700
36th$31,200
37th$29,700
38th$28,500
39th$27,300
40th$26,100
41st$24,900
42nd$24,900
43rd$22,500
44th$21,300
45th$20,100
46th$18,900
47th$17,700
48th$16,740
49th$15,900
50th$15,420
51st$15,060
52nd$14,700
53rd$14,460
54th$14,220
55th$14,100
56th$13,980
57th$13,860
58th$13,740
59th$13,620
60th$13,500
61st$13,380
62nd$13,260
63rd$13,140
64th$13,020
65th$12,900

Who Are The Star Names In The Procore Championship?

Wyndham Clark takes a shot at the Tour Championship

Last year, Sahith Theegala picked up his maiden PGA Tour win by two shots over SH Kim, and he hasn’t looked back since, finishing T2 at the Tour Championship. He defends his title as the second highest-ranked player in the field, in 12th.

The player ahead of Theegala who is in this week's field is World No.6 Wyndham Clark. He’s looking for his first win since February’s weather-affected Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Six-time PGA Tour winner Max Homa is another big name in the field, and he is looking for his third win in the event, while there are also starts for Min Woo Lee and Corey Conners, who are both in the top 50 of the world rankings.

All five of those players will be using the event to ensure they remain sharp ahead of the Presidents Cup, which takes place in two weeks.

Eric Cole is also playing. He won his 59th mini tour event to claim a $1,333 first prize in preparation for what could be a big FedEx Cup Fall campaign as he looks to secure a spot in the world’s top 50 by the end of it and book an invite to next year’s Masters.

Other big names appearing include Lucas Glover, Tom Hoge and Mackenzie Hughes, who will also be participating in the Presidents Cup.

Is The Procore Championship Part Of The PGA Tour?

The FedEx Cup Playoffs concluded with the Tour Championship, but despite that marking the end of the regular PGA season, there are still eight events to play as part of the FedEx Cup Fall. 

That allows players to try and improve their position in the FedEx Cup standings, with incentives including entry to signature events and retention of PGA Tour cards on the line. The Procore Championship is the first of the FedEx Cup Fall section of the PGA Tour season.

Who Is In The Field For The Procore Championship?

While many of the world’s best are either taking a break or playing elsewhere this week (including Rory McIlroy, who is participating on the DP World Tour’s Amgen Irish Open), there are still some big names in the field, including World No.6 Wyndham Clark and defending champion Sahith Theegala.

