Procore Championship Prize Money Payout 2024

Just two weeks after the Tour Championship, the FedEx Cup Fall section of the PGA Tour season begins with the Procore Championship (formerly the Fortinet Championship) at Silverado Resort in California.

The FedEx Cup Fall features eight tournaments, offering players currently beneath 70th in the standings the chance to secure full PGA Tour cards for the 2025 season by finishing in the top 125.

There are also incentives for those who have already confirmed their cards, with the top 10 at the end of the FedEx Cup Fall section not otherwise eligible gaining entry into the two lucrative signature events after The Sentry.

As ever, there is also plenty to play for from a financial standpoint, with a prize money payout of $6m available at this week’s tournament, although it’s not as high as last year’s purse.

Back then, Sahith Theegala claimed his maiden PGA Tour title to earn $1.512m from the overall purse of $8.4m, but this year, players are competing for a share of a $6m purse - an identical sum to that offered at the DP World Tour’s Amgen Irish Open. The winner will receive $1.08m.

Below is the prize money payout for the 2024 Procore Championship.

Procore Championship Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $1,080,000 2nd $654,000 3rd $414,000 4th $294,000 5th $246,000 6th $217,500 7th $202,500 8th $187,500 9th $175,500 10th $163,500 11th $151,500 12th $139,500 13th $127,500 14th $115,500 15th $109,500 16th $103,500 17th $97,500 18th $91,500 19th $85,500 20th $79,500 21st $73,500 22nd $67,500 23rd $62,700 24th $57,900 25th $53,100 26th $48,300 27th $46,500 28th $44,700 29th $42,900 30th $41,100 31st $39,300 32nd $37,500 33rd $35,700 34th $34,200 35th $32,700 36th $31,200 37th $29,700 38th $28,500 39th $27,300 40th $26,100 41st $24,900 42nd $24,900 43rd $22,500 44th $21,300 45th $20,100 46th $18,900 47th $17,700 48th $16,740 49th $15,900 50th $15,420 51st $15,060 52nd $14,700 53rd $14,460 54th $14,220 55th $14,100 56th $13,980 57th $13,860 58th $13,740 59th $13,620 60th $13,500 61st $13,380 62nd $13,260 63rd $13,140 64th $13,020 65th $12,900

Who Are The Star Names In The Procore Championship?

Wyndham Clark is the highest-ranked player in the field, at World No.6 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last year, Sahith Theegala picked up his maiden PGA Tour win by two shots over SH Kim, and he hasn’t looked back since, finishing T2 at the Tour Championship. He defends his title as the second highest-ranked player in the field, in 12th.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The player ahead of Theegala who is in this week's field is World No.6 Wyndham Clark. He’s looking for his first win since February’s weather-affected Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Six-time PGA Tour winner Max Homa is another big name in the field, and he is looking for his third win in the event, while there are also starts for Min Woo Lee and Corey Conners, who are both in the top 50 of the world rankings.

All five of those players will be using the event to ensure they remain sharp ahead of the Presidents Cup, which takes place in two weeks.

Eric Cole is also playing. He won his 59th mini tour event to claim a $1,333 first prize in preparation for what could be a big FedEx Cup Fall campaign as he looks to secure a spot in the world’s top 50 by the end of it and book an invite to next year’s Masters.

Other big names appearing include Lucas Glover, Tom Hoge and Mackenzie Hughes, who will also be participating in the Presidents Cup.

Is The Procore Championship Part Of The PGA Tour? The FedEx Cup Playoffs concluded with the Tour Championship, but despite that marking the end of the regular PGA season, there are still eight events to play as part of the FedEx Cup Fall. That allows players to try and improve their position in the FedEx Cup standings, with incentives including entry to signature events and retention of PGA Tour cards on the line. The Procore Championship is the first of the FedEx Cup Fall section of the PGA Tour season.