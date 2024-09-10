Procore Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
The FedEx Cup Fall section of the PGA Tour season begins with the Procore Championship at Silverado Resort – here's what is at stake
Just two weeks after the Tour Championship, the FedEx Cup Fall section of the PGA Tour season begins with the Procore Championship (formerly the Fortinet Championship) at Silverado Resort in California.
The FedEx Cup Fall features eight tournaments, offering players currently beneath 70th in the standings the chance to secure full PGA Tour cards for the 2025 season by finishing in the top 125.
There are also incentives for those who have already confirmed their cards, with the top 10 at the end of the FedEx Cup Fall section not otherwise eligible gaining entry into the two lucrative signature events after The Sentry.
As ever, there is also plenty to play for from a financial standpoint, with a prize money payout of $6m available at this week’s tournament, although it’s not as high as last year’s purse.
Back then, Sahith Theegala claimed his maiden PGA Tour title to earn $1.512m from the overall purse of $8.4m, but this year, players are competing for a share of a $6m purse - an identical sum to that offered at the DP World Tour’s Amgen Irish Open. The winner will receive $1.08m.
Below is the prize money payout for the 2024 Procore Championship.
Procore Championship Prize Money Payout
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$1,080,000
|2nd
|$654,000
|3rd
|$414,000
|4th
|$294,000
|5th
|$246,000
|6th
|$217,500
|7th
|$202,500
|8th
|$187,500
|9th
|$175,500
|10th
|$163,500
|11th
|$151,500
|12th
|$139,500
|13th
|$127,500
|14th
|$115,500
|15th
|$109,500
|16th
|$103,500
|17th
|$97,500
|18th
|$91,500
|19th
|$85,500
|20th
|$79,500
|21st
|$73,500
|22nd
|$67,500
|23rd
|$62,700
|24th
|$57,900
|25th
|$53,100
|26th
|$48,300
|27th
|$46,500
|28th
|$44,700
|29th
|$42,900
|30th
|$41,100
|31st
|$39,300
|32nd
|$37,500
|33rd
|$35,700
|34th
|$34,200
|35th
|$32,700
|36th
|$31,200
|37th
|$29,700
|38th
|$28,500
|39th
|$27,300
|40th
|$26,100
|41st
|$24,900
|42nd
|$24,900
|43rd
|$22,500
|44th
|$21,300
|45th
|$20,100
|46th
|$18,900
|47th
|$17,700
|48th
|$16,740
|49th
|$15,900
|50th
|$15,420
|51st
|$15,060
|52nd
|$14,700
|53rd
|$14,460
|54th
|$14,220
|55th
|$14,100
|56th
|$13,980
|57th
|$13,860
|58th
|$13,740
|59th
|$13,620
|60th
|$13,500
|61st
|$13,380
|62nd
|$13,260
|63rd
|$13,140
|64th
|$13,020
|65th
|$12,900
Who Are The Star Names In The Procore Championship?
Last year, Sahith Theegala picked up his maiden PGA Tour win by two shots over SH Kim, and he hasn’t looked back since, finishing T2 at the Tour Championship. He defends his title as the second highest-ranked player in the field, in 12th.
The player ahead of Theegala who is in this week's field is World No.6 Wyndham Clark. He’s looking for his first win since February’s weather-affected Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Six-time PGA Tour winner Max Homa is another big name in the field, and he is looking for his third win in the event, while there are also starts for Min Woo Lee and Corey Conners, who are both in the top 50 of the world rankings.
All five of those players will be using the event to ensure they remain sharp ahead of the Presidents Cup, which takes place in two weeks.
Eric Cole is also playing. He won his 59th mini tour event to claim a $1,333 first prize in preparation for what could be a big FedEx Cup Fall campaign as he looks to secure a spot in the world’s top 50 by the end of it and book an invite to next year’s Masters.
Other big names appearing include Lucas Glover, Tom Hoge and Mackenzie Hughes, who will also be participating in the Presidents Cup.
Is The Procore Championship Part Of The PGA Tour?
The FedEx Cup Playoffs concluded with the Tour Championship, but despite that marking the end of the regular PGA season, there are still eight events to play as part of the FedEx Cup Fall.
That allows players to try and improve their position in the FedEx Cup standings, with incentives including entry to signature events and retention of PGA Tour cards on the line. The Procore Championship is the first of the FedEx Cup Fall section of the PGA Tour season.
Who Is In The Field For The Procore Championship?
While many of the world’s best are either taking a break or playing elsewhere this week (including Rory McIlroy, who is participating on the DP World Tour’s Amgen Irish Open), there are still some big names in the field, including World No.6 Wyndham Clark and defending champion Sahith Theegala.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
