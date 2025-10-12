Korn Ferry Tour Championship Leaderboard And Live Updates: Holes Running Out For Those Looking To Achieve PGA Tour Dream

The race to win the 2025 Korn Ferry Tour Championship appears to be going down to the wire, as is the fight for one of the remaining PGA Tour cards...

(left) A Korn Ferry Tour Championship tee marker and a headshot of Johnny Keefer (right)

The battle for a PGA Tour card is nearing its conclusion this season as the Korn Ferry Tour Championship final round takes place on the Pete Dye Course at French Lick in Indiana.

However, all is not lost as there are still some holes left to play. Achieve a good finish at the season-ending event and players could still make their dreams come true as well as earning a little extra money to end the year.

We will bring you all of the latest from the final round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, including the knock-on effects those leaderboard moves have on the fates of each player...

Korn Ferry Tour Championship Leaderboard

  • -11 Chandler Blanchet
  • -10 Barend Botha
  • -10 Neal Shipley
  • -9 Joe Weller
  • -8 Christo Lamprecht
  • -8 Pierceson Coody
  • -8 Stuart Macdonald
  • -7 Trent Phillips
  • -7 Sandy Scott

