Korn Ferry Tour Championship Leaderboard And Live Updates: Holes Running Out For Those Looking To Achieve PGA Tour Dream

The battle for a PGA Tour card is nearing its conclusion this season as the Korn Ferry Tour Championship final round takes place on the Pete Dye Course at French Lick in Indiana.
There are only 20 PGA Tour cards available in total, but around half are already gone to three-time winners or the most consistent players on the second tier in 2025.
However, all is not lost as there are still some holes left to play. Achieve a good finish at the season-ending event and players could still make their dreams come true as well as earning a little extra money to end the year.
We will bring you all of the latest from the final round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, including the knock-on effects those leaderboard moves have on the fates of each player...
Korn Ferry Tour Championship Leaderboard
- -11 Chandler Blanchet
- -10 Barend Botha
- -10 Neal Shipley
- -9 Joe Weller
- -8 Christo Lamprecht
- -8 Pierceson Coody
- -8 Stuart Macdonald
- -7 Trent Phillips
- -7 Sandy Scott
Looking forward to this. I'm sure there's a good reason why we can't see every shot, but I don't like it. This is BIG. We should be able to watch it ALL. I'd rather watch these guys battling it out for a tour card than a lot of tour events.
BLANCHET LEADS
Everyone has now started their final rounds at French Lick, and it's Chandler Blanchet who has hit the front thanks to a hot start at the Pete Dye Course. He's three-under through five after making birdie at each of the first three holes and currently sits at 11-under for the tournament.
Close behind is South Africa's Barend Botha and the USA's Neal Shipley on 10-under, and they're lining up after that with 12 players within five strokes.
WELCOME
Hello and welcome to Golf Monthly's coverage of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship final round. We'll be with you for the next few hours as the action at French Lick reaches its conclusion and the 20 Korn Ferry Tour graduates are confirmed ahead of their rise to the PGA Tour.