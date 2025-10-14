6 Things To Know About Delhi Golf Club
The host venue for the inaugural DP World India Championship has some fascinating quirks and history. Here are six things to know about the course
Delhi Golf Club's Lodhi Course is one of the most famous layouts in India, with a long history.
It is also home to famous cultural landmarks, while it has been the scene of some prestigious tournaments through the years. That continues in 2025 as the host venue for the DP World Tour's inaugural DP World India Championship.
While the event may be new, it gained prominence soon after it was announced, thanks to the inclusion in the field of some of the game's biggest names.
At the event, players compete for a share of a $4m overall purse - the largest ever offered for a DP World Tour event on the sub-continent - as well as the chance to strengthen positions in the season-long Race to Dubai.
Here are six things to know about the host venue.
Checkered History
Delhi Golf Club was originally named Lodhi Golf Club, and opened in the 1930s. It began life as a municipal course. That changed in 1950 when it became a corporate entity. The Lodhi Course was joined by a nine-hole layout, the Peacock Course, in 1976-77.
It struggled to sustain itself in its early years, but after becoming a corporate entity, it began to thrive, helped by founder member, politician Dharma Vira, who petitioned the prime minister to lease the government land to the club at a low annual rent.
Exclusive Membership
Nowadays, the club has around 4,000 members, mainly comprising members of the Indian Civil Services, judges, and politicians. Meanwhile, it is said to have a waiting list of over 50 years for membership.
Historic Landmarks
A number of archeological remains are found at the course, including the famous mausoleum Lal Bangla, and 14th-century tomb Barah Khamba.
At the 1968 Indian Open, Stan Peach’s ball hit the dome of the latter building before rolling back onto the green, leaving a putt for birdie from six inches.
Redesign Controversy
In the 1950s, the layout's flat greens were raised, but that wasn’t well received by five-time Open champion Peter Thomson, who was a huge admirer of the course, describing them as “eyesores.”
The Australian got his own way in the end. In 1976, he redesigned the Lodhi Course, and the flat greens returned. In 2019, it was given another revamp by the Gary Player Design studio, with the size of the greens increased.
Big Events
The course has hosted numerous high-profile events through the years. Among them were several editions of the Indian Open, including its inaugural year in 1964.
It was also the venue for the first DP World Tour event to be held in India, the EMAAR-MGF Indian Masters, as well as the Asian Tour’s DGC Open.
In 2025, it hosts the DP World Tour’s inaugural DP World India Championship, featuring some big names in the field, including five-time Major winner Rory McIlroy.
A Haven For Birds
The course is home to more than 3OO species of birds, and the holes are named after various breeds, including streaked fantail warbler and blue-cheeked bee-eater.
