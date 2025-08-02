7 Big Names To Miss Out On The FedEx Cup Playoffs

The Wyndham Championship is a make-or-break tournament for the chances of some big names to reach the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

That’s because it’s the last regular PGA Tour event before the first of the Playoffs, the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Before the tournament, the likes of Adam Scott, Gary Woodland, Nicolai Hojgaard and Joel Dahmen all had work to do to book their spots at TPC Southwind.

Following the Wyndham Championship cut, those four are still fighting for their opportunity after making it into the final two rounds.

However, for several other high-profile players, it proved a step too far, and we now know they won’t be teeing it up next week. Here are some of the most notable.

Max Homa

The American has had a largely miserable 2025, with even a couple of changes of caddie, from Joe Greiner to Bill Harke and now Lance Bennett, doing little to change his fortunes.

There was a glimmer of hope that he could be putting his woes behind him with a T5 at the John Deere Classic, but that still left him with a mountain to climb to reach the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

He was still in with a chance heading into the Wyndham Championship, albeit needing to finish no worse than a two-way tie for second.

However, he got nowhere near it despite a promising first round of 66. Unfortunately for Homa, he followed that up with the five over 75 to miss the cut by four.

Tom Kim

It’s been a similarly frustrating year for three-time PGA Tour winner Kim, and his placing of 89th in the standings before the tournament left him needing solo third or better to take his spot in next week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship.

One positive for the South Korean was his 2022 Wyndham Championship victory, but there was no repeat this year.

After a three-over 73 in the first round, he only lasted 13 holes of the second round before withdrawing.

Sahith Theegala

Sahith Theegala needed no less than a win to make the Playoffs during a difficult season.

He hasn’t been helped this season by a neck injury that affected a sizeable chunk of the year, while missed cuts at the Memorial Tournament, The Open and the 3M Open following his return made his task even tougher.

That slump continued at Sedgefield Country Club, where rounds of 72 and 74 saw him miss the cut by nine.

Byeong Hun An

Unlike the other players listed so far, An’s chances of reaching the Playoffs were far more realistic ahead of the tournament, with just a 33-point gap to bridge for the chance of a FedEx St. Jude Championship berth.

With even the player finishing 26th claiming one more point than that, he surely would have been confident ahead of the event.

He was two under after his opening round of 68, but any hopes he had of kicking on from there were thwarted with a two-over 72 in the second round to finish three below the cut line.

Keith Mitchell

Mitchell is another who was within touch distance of the top 70 ahead of the tournament, needing to claw back at least 39 points to book his place.

A minimum finish of solo 58th was required, and he came desperately close to extending his tournament when he followed up an opening round of 68 with a 70 to finish on two under.

Sadly, that left him one away from the cut line and heading home early.

Nick Dunlap

After making life on the PGA Tour look easy with his 2024 win at The American Express while still an amateur, reality has bitten for star.

While he has since claimed his first PGA Tour title as a pro, the 2024 Barracuda Championship, this year has been a different story.

Dunlap has just one top 10 to his name, at the Sony Open in Hawaii, meaning he needed a win this week to keep his FedEx Cup Playoff dream alive.

In the end, rounds of 73 and 69 condemned him to his 11th missed cut of the season.

Brandt Snedeker

Snedeker is a former FedEx Cup champion, having won the trophy in 2012.

In truth, even ahead of the Wyndham Championship, his chances of making the Playoffs were remote, with a 348-point gap to make up on the player in 70th.

There was still hope. After all, he offered a reminder of his talents with a T7 at the Memorial Tournament, while he is a two-time winner of the Wyndham Championship.

A third title at the tournament would have given him 500 points, but rounds of 69 and 70 left him one under for the tournament and missing the cut by two.