7 Big Names In Danger Of Missing The Tour Championship

The FedEx Cup Playoffs provide players with plenty of opportunities to accumulate points, prize money and perks for next season.

Although there's a lot to gain, there's also a lot to lose, with 70-men featuring at this week's FedEx St. Jude Championship, with the field being whittled down to 50 for the BMW Championship and 30 for the season-ending Tour Championship.

Scottie Scheffler claimed the FedEx Cup in 2025 for the very first time (Image credit: Getty Images)

Some players, like Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, who is taking a week off and won't be present at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, are guaranteed to be at East Lake for the Tour Championship, while other players are certainly in a good position to join them.

However, although these big names occupy the top 30 who make it to the Tour Championship, there are several individuals who need strong weeks to join them in Atlanta, Georgia.

Obviously, with 2,000 FedEx Cup points up for grabs at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, as well as the BMW Championship next week, there is bound to be some change over the next fortnight, but which players are, currently, set to miss out?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Well, along with the big names to miss the FedEx Cup Playoffs completely, we've also taken a look at the stars who are in danger of missing the Tour Championship.

Big Names Outside Of The Tour Championship Spots

*correct prior to the FedEx St. Jude Championship (5th August)

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Jason Day (37th)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A 13-time winner on the PGA Tour, Day narrowly missed the FedEx Cup Playoffs last year, finishing 33rd in the standings after accumulating four top 10s in 20 events.

In 2025, he is currently 37th heading to Memphis, with the Australian looking to secure a 10th appearance at the Tour Championship in his career. His best ever finish in the FedEx Cup standings was back in the 2014-15 season, where he finished third after a five-victory season.

Matt Fitzpatrick (41st)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another Major winner who is in danger of missing out is Fitzpatrick, who has re-found some form of late after a disappointing run of results throughout the start of the season.

In mid-May, following the Truist Championship, the Englishman was 117th in the FedEx Cup standings but, after five top 10s in eight starts, he has jumped to 41st as he searches for a third appearance at East Lake.

Xander Schauffele (42nd)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Schauffele finished fourth in last year's FedEx Cup Playoffs and hasn't missed a Tour Championship since the 2016 season. In fact, the American's record is that good that he has three runner-up finishes, and hasn't finished outside the top 15 since 2017.

In fairness to Schauffele, he struggled with a rib injury at the start of the season, missing two months of action. Returning in March, the two-time Major hasn't missed a cut and currently sits 42nd in the standings.

Jordan Spieth (48th)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Spieth claimed the 2015 FedEx Cup after an incredible season that consisted of two Major wins and the Tour Championship.

Similar to Schauffele, Spieth has struggled with injuries, undergoing wrist surgery in August 2024. Since returning, his form has been solid, with Spieth making 16 of 18 cuts, including four top 10s. He's looking to make his first Tour Championship since 2023.

Wyndham Clark (49th)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Like Fitzpatrick, a recent run of form from Clark has seen him move into contention for a spot at the Tour Championship, with the former US Open winner jumping from 78th to 48th since the Genesis Scottish Open in mid-July.

Finishing T11 at that event, a T4 at The Open Championship and a T12 at the 3M Open means Clark has given himself an opportunity to make a third straight Tour Championship.

Tony Finau (60th)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Finau is one of the PGA Tour's most consistent performers and hasn't missed a Tour Championship since the 2015-16 season.

However, the six-time PGA Tour winner is in danger of not making it to East Lake after what has been a mediocre season for the American. Producing just one top 10 in 19 events, Finau currently sits 60th in the standings and is also outside the top 50 for the BMW Championship.

Rickie Fowler (64th)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Up until the PGA Championship in May, Fowler had found himself outside the top 100 of the FedEx Cup standings, but a strong run of results has seen him move up to 64th.

Since claiming the Rocket Mortgage Classic, the American's form has dipped and he actually missed the Playoffs completely in 2024. Certainly, Fowler will need a strong result in the FedEx St. Jude Championship to wrap up his spot in the top 50 and, potentially, the top 30.