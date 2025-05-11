Ryan Fox Secures Maiden PGA Tour Title After Dramatic Myrtle Beach Classic Playoff
The New Zealander produced a brilliant chip-in birdie on the first playoff hole to thwart the efforts of Harry Higgs and Mackenzie Hughes
While Sepp Straka was holding off Shane Lowry and Justin Thomas to win the Truist Championship in Pennsylvania, further south, alternate PGA Tour event the ONEFlight Myrtle Beach Classic was taking place in South Carolina.
Despite having a considerably weaker field than the more high-profile contest, it was no less dramatic, with a playoff needed to separate Ryan Fox, Mackenzie Hughes and Harry Higgs in a compelling final day at Dunes Golf and Beach Club, before Fox won it.
The day began with South Carolina native Carson Young holding a one-shot lead over Higgs at 13-under, with Hughes two back of the lead and a clutch of players, including Fox, three back at 10 under.
As a result, Young, Higgs and Hughes were the last to go out, albeit around 45 minutes later than scheduled, after thunderstorms in the area delayed the start.
However, one player in that group who clearly wasn’t affected by the delay was Higgs, who made a flying start with birdies on his opening two holes, followed by his third of the day at the fourth.
There was a more subdued start for Hughes, although it didn’t take him long to get up to speed with his first birdie of the day also coming at the fourth before successive birdies at the seventh and eighth.
As for Young, his bid for a maiden PGA Tour win never really got going. The day began badly with a bogey, with his first birdie only arriving at the 13th, by which point he had all but slipped out of contention. Further on, Fox remained in the hunt, going one under at the turn.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
As the back nine progressed, three players emerged as the most likely contenders – Hughes, Higgs and Fox, and all three were tied for the lead in the closing stages before a decisive moment came for Hughes at the 16th with his second successive birdie to put daylight between him and his challengers.
Soon after, Fox headed back to the clubhouse after a five-under 66 and hoping for a slip-up from the leader for the chance of a playoff. Meanwhile, Higgs, who was looking for his first PGA Tour win, still had some control over matters, only one behind as he and Hughes headed to the par-4 18th.
There was real hope for Higgs, too, when Hughes’ tee shot landed behind a row of trees to the left of the fairway, forcing a layup. However, his third shot was beautiful, touching the back of the green before spinning back and taking the ball to just 11 feet of the hole.
Higgs, meanwhile, sent his second shot onto the putting surface, albeit 26 feet from the hole. Could he find one moment of brilliance to put pressure on Hughes? Very nearly, although his long birdie attempt came up just seven inches short.
That left Hughes needing to hole his putt for par to take the title, but he handed Higgs and Fox a dramatic lifeline when he sent his ball too far, completing his bogey putt to drag him into a sudden-death playoff.
Back at the 18th, Fox teed off first, but his drive went left of the fairway. Higgs made a better job of it, finding the middle of the fairway, before Hughes sent his way left, only for an encounter with a tree seeing it bounce back onto the fairway.
"What a gift from the golf gods." A lucky bounce on the first playoff hole for @MacHughesGolf. pic.twitter.com/JK8O8P4OJaMay 11, 2025
Fox then found the back of the green with his second, before Hughes did better, hitting his over the top of the flag. Next, Higgs found the right of the pin, albeit leaving further than Hughes for his birdie attempt.
CHIP-IN FOR THE WIN! 😱 🏆 @RyanFoxGolfer steals his first TOUR title in dramatic fashion @MyrtleBeachCl! pic.twitter.com/4ILEwU4W40May 11, 2025
Fox was up against it facing a chip from off the green, but his effort looked good from the start, and sure enough, it dropped in. Needing to hole his putt, Higgs then missed right, which just left Hughes. His putt narrowly missed left to hand Fox his maiden PGA Tour title and a place in next week’s PGA Championship.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Watch: Wayward Shot Almost Hits Rory McIlroy At Truist Championship
A wayward shot had fans and Rory McIlroy ducking for cover at the Truist Championship
-
Sepp Straka Holds Off Shane Lowry And Justin Thomas To Claim Truist Championship
Sepp Straka held off the challenge of Shane Lowry and Justin Thomas to secure a second PGA Tour victory of 2025, as well as his first Signature Event title
-
Watch The Moment Wayward Shot Almost Hits Rory McIlroy At Truist Championship
A wayward shot had fans and Rory McIlroy ducking for cover at the Truist Championship
-
Sepp Straka Holds Off Shane Lowry And Justin Thomas To Claim Truist Championship
Sepp Straka held off the challenge of Shane Lowry and Justin Thomas to secure a second PGA Tour victory of 2025, as well as his first Signature Event title
-
The 95-Yard Par 3 At The Truist Championship That Is The Shortest In Recent PGA Tour History... Excluding The Majors
The par-3 14th measures just 95 yards in the final round of the Truist Championship, the shortest in the ShotLink era
-
Collin Morikawa Makes Equipment Changes At Truist Championship
The two-time Major winner has put a 9-wood in his bag at the Truist Championship, with Morikawa also spotted using the older TaylorMade Qi10 LS in Philadelphia
-
How Much Does The Winning Caddie Earn At The Truist Championship?
The Truist Championship reaches its conclusion on Sunday night and, along with the winner, the victorious caddie is also set to net a handy payday
-
Months After Suggesting Ways To Improve Pace Of Play On The PGA Tour, Lucas Glover Completes Third Round Of Truist Championship In Under Three Hours Alongside Wyndham Clark
Lucas Glover and Wyndham Clark didn't hang around during Saturday's third round, completing it in 2 hours and 58 minutes
-
PGA Tour Caddie Reveals Embarrassing Moment Involving Rory McIlroy During Event
Kevin Chappell's caddie has told GOLF's Subpar podcast about a moment that distracted McIlroy at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans
-
Rory McIlroy Suggests A 'Little Shorter Golf Ball' Would Make This Week's Truist Championship Venue Even More 'Awesome'
McIlroy had nothing but praise for Philadelphia Cricket Club, but suggested a shorter golf ball would make it play like the architects intended it to