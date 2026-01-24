Brooks Koepka And Xander Schauffele To Make First PGA Tour Starts Of 2026 As Farmers Insurance Open Field Confirmed

Following The American Express, the PGA Tour remains in California for the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, in what will reportedly by the last edition with the current title sponsor.

However, the company’s final involvement with the tournament is sure to attract plenty of interest thanks to the big names who have committed to the event.

The most eye-catching name is surely Brooks Koepka, who makes his PGA Tour return after four seasons with LIV Golf.

The five-time Major winner took advantage of the Returning Member Program to ensure his PGA Tour involvement this season, and he will be aiming to get off to a flying start as he looks to improve his current world ranking of 246th with his 10th title on the circuit.

Koepka certainly hasn’t chosen an easy reintroduction to life on the PGA Tour, with plenty more big names in the field.

One is two-time Major winner Xander Schauffele, who will make his first PGA Tour appearance of 2026 at the event. The World No.4 is making his first PGA Tour start since claiming victory in October’s Baycurrent Classic.

Xander Schauffele won the Baycurrent Classic in his most recent PGA Tour start (Image credit: Getty Images)

Other big names heading to Torrey Pines' South Course for the tournament include defending champion Harris English, along with his fellow 2025 US Ryder Cup teammates JJ Spaun, Cameron Young and Patrick Cantlay. Keegan Bradley, who captained the side at Bethpage Black, also plays.

Adding to the strong field are three players who represented Europe at the match, 2019 Farmers Insurance Open winner Justin Rose, Ludvig Aberg and Rasmus Hojgaard.

Justin Rose is one of several 2025 Ryder Cup players confirmed for the tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hideki Matsuyama, who won The Masters in 2021, also plays, along with Alex Noren, who won twice on the DP World Tour in 2025, Marco Penge, who makes his first start of 2026 after earning his PGA Tour card via the Race to Dubai rankings, and Chris Gotterup, who won last week’s Sony Open in Hawaii.