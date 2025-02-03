How To Watch LIV Golf 2025: TV & Streaming Information

For 2025, the LIV Golf League returns for a fourth season and, starting this year, it will be shown in the US on Fox Sports following the recent announcement of a 'multi-year' agreement.

Previously, viewers could only watch the live action in the States via The CW Network and LIV Golf's app. Now though, all 14 tournaments of the six month period will be shown on US television, while being streamed around the world.

In this guide, Golf Monthly brings you all the latest information on how to watch LIV Golf online, on TV, and from anywhere in the world in 2025.

Watch LIV Golf in the US

How to watch LIV Golf on Fox

The Fox deal marks a major milestone for LIV Golf, but that doesn't mean it's entirely straightforward to watch.

That's because the LIV Golf 2025 action will be spread across no fewer than five different platforms: Fox, Fox Sports 1 (FS1), Fox Sports 2 (FS2), Fox Business Network, and the Fox Sports app.

Those Fox TV channels are all available on cable television, with prices varying by provider. You can also watch them online on the Fox Sports app or even via your internet browser, but you will need your cable TV credentials to get full access.

For those who don't have traditional cable, you can get Fox and the Fox Sports channels on many of the 'cord-cutter' streaming services, which essentially give you online versions of cable packages.

The safest bet for watching LIV Golf online via a cord-cutter in the US is Fubo, which gives you access to all the channels mentioned above. $84.99 per month is the cheapest standard subscription, although you get your first month for $59.99 and can take advantage of a seven-day free trial.

Sling TV also offers Fox channels on the Sling Blue package (from $45.99 per month) but availability and pricing depend on your location so do check before you subscribe.

Watch on the LIV Golf app

There have been some changes on the app front for 2025, with the LIV Golf + streaming app rolled into the general LIV Golf App.

LIV Golf has confirmed that fans can watch every tournament on the LIV Golf app, which features the 'Any Shot Any Time' feature and other customisable feeds.

The only question is how much this costs, with no official confirmation from LIV. Alongside the Fox details, LIV's website says the events will be available to app 'subscribers', but there's no pricing information to be found.

Last year, a season pass for LIV Golf+ was $69.99 in the US and a one-off event access past was $6.99. In many other countries, the in-app streaming was free.

We'll update this when we have 100% confirmation of the pricing plans for 2025.

Can I watch LIV Golf for free?

Up until now, LIV Golf has been extensively free to watch in many countries, and that's likely to remain the case in 2025.

Although all the TV messaging on the LIV Golf website now centres around Fox, the lack of a TV deal beyond the USA would indicate it will continue to be offered for free in numerous territories – the organisers still want eyeballs at this stage, after all.

Free streaming could be offered in the LIV Golf app but also on YouTube – that's where free coverage was hosted in 2024. There's no longer any mention of YouTube on the LIV Golf website but we'd be surprised if that feed wasn't revived for the 2025 campaign.

The free YouTube feed was available in 2024 on a geo-restricted basis in: UK, Italy, Japan, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Iceland.

As above, we'll keep you updated when we get official confirmation on the YouTube streaming details for 2025.

Watch LIV Golf from anywhere

Wherever you end up getting your LIV Golf coverage, you can make sure you're able to watch it wherever you find yourself in the world by using a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of internet security software that can alter your device's IP address to make it appear to be in a different country, bypassing geo-restrictions on streaming services.

US viewers who are abroad while the golf's on could use a VPN get their Fox coverage online, while others could access the streams they usually use while on the move.

Our office mates at TechRadar regularly test hundreds of VPNs and NordVPN comes back as the best in show.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal With super-fast connections, multi-device support, and compatibility with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon, and more, there's a reason why NordVPN is considered the best VPN for streaming. There's a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support, and it's currently on offer at a huge discount.

LIV Golf 2025 Schedule