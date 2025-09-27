How Many Points Every Golfer Has Scored At The 2025 Ryder Cup
After four sessions of action, we head into the Sunday singles of the Ryder Cup, with some players enjoying more success than others at Bethpage Black
Two sessions of foursomes and two sessions of four-balls have given us a 11.5-4.5 scoreline in Europe's favor going into the singles on Sunday.
Aside from a late resurgence by Team USA in the final two matches of the Saturday afternoon four-balls, it's been Europe who dominate, as they sit just 2.5 points away from retaining the Ryder Cup.
The European charge has been led by numerous players, but the stand-out has been Tommy Fleetwood, who has a perfect record of four wins, zero losses and zero ties.
Claiming 5&4, 1-up, 3&2 and 3&2 victories, he is among five European players that are still undefeated, with Tyrrell Hatton, Shane Lowry, Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose all still possessing a 0 in their loss column.
Hatton has gone 3-0-0, while Lowry sits 1-0-1 for the week following his victory alongside McIlroy in the afternoon. Speaking of McIlroy, he is 3-0-1, while Rose is 2-0-0 for the week, with both wins coming alongside Fleetwood in the four-balls.
Jon Rahm is another player enjoying a fine week, securing a 3-1-0 record, losing to JJ Spaun and Xander Schauffele 1-down on Saturday afternoon.
Aside from Rasmus Hojgaard, who has played just one match this week, every other European player has secured at least one full point.
That's in complete contrast to the American Team, where seven players have claimed 0.5 points or more, with five of their side yet to register a single point at the 2025 Ryder Cup.
Among those yet to register a point is World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, who has had four defeats in four matches. In fact, it means that Scheffler is now 0-6-2 in his last eight Ryder Cup starts.
Harris English, Ben Griffin, Russell Henley and Collin Morikawa are the other players yet to secure at least half-a-point, with the stand-out American players being Cameron Young, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele.
Young and Schauffele possess a 2-1-0 record for the week, while Cantlay has claimed 1.5 points from four matches.
Bryson DeChambeau, who has been USA's main man this week, leading the side out in foursomes both days, has endured a 1-3-0 record, with his one win coming alongside Young in foursomes on Saturday morning.
Player
Foursomes
Four Ball
Total
Tommy Fleetwood
2-0-0
2-0-0
4
Jon Rahm
2-0-0
1-1-0
3
Rory McIlroy
2-0-0
1-0-1
3.5
Ludvig Aberg
1-1-0
0-1-0
1
Matt Fitzpatrick
1-1-0
1-0-0
2
Tyrrell Hatton
2-0-0
1-0-0
3
Justin Rose
0-0-0
2-0-0
2
Sepp Straka
0-0-0
1-1-0
1
Shane Lowry
0-0-0
1-0-1
1.5
Rasmus Hojgaard
0-0-0
0-1-0
0
Viktor Hovland
1-1-0
0-0-0
1
Robert MacIntyre
1-1-0
0-0-0
1
Player
Foursomes
Four Ball
Total
Patrick Cantlay
1-1-0
0-1-1
1.5
Xander Schauffele
1-1-0
1-0-0
2
Justin Thomas
0-1-0
1-1-0
1
Cameron Young
1-0-0
1-1-0
2
Sam Burns
0-0-0
0-1-1
0.5
Bryson DeChambeau
1-1-0
0-2-0
1
Harris English
0-2-0
0-0-0
0
Ben Griffin
0-0-0
0-1-0
0
Russell Henley
0-2-0
0-0-0
0
Collin Morikawa
0-2-0
0-0-0
0
Scottie Scheffler
0-2-0
0-2-0
0
JJ Spaun
0-0-0
1-1-0
1
