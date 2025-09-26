Ryder Cup Format Explained: How Foursomes, Fourballs And Singles Differ

The magic number at the Ryder Cup is 14.5. Getting there requires players to compete in different formats of match play over three days (Friday, Saturday and Sunday) - and it's nice and simple.

After the practice rounds, All-Star Match and the opening ceremony in the days leading up to the main event, Friday is showtime.

In all, there are eight foursomes matches, eight fourballs matches, and 12 singles matches.

If you're not sure what any of that means - maybe you're new to the game - here's how each format works.

FOURSOMES (FRIDAY AND SATURDAY)

Spaniards Jose Maria Olazabal and Seve Ballesteros were a formidable partnership for Team Europe in both the foursomes and fourballs (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2025 Ryder Cup will start with four foursomes matches. Also known as "alternative shot," this is where two-man teams take it in turns to hit shots.

One partner tees off on the even-numbered holes, while the other takes the odds. After the tee shot players continue to alternate shots until the ball is holed.

Now for the really important bit: the team with the lower score on the hole wins. However, should the score be tied, the hole is halved.

The overall winner of the match gets one point for their team (Europe/USA). If the match finishes all square (match halved/a tie), it's half a point for each team.

Although it's very simple, this is a format that requires good strategy and excellent communication skills.

Players need to work together so ensure they leave themselves in the preferred spots for one another, so knowing each other's games well is crucial.

In the 2025 Ryder Cup, there will be four foursomes matches on Friday morning and four more on Saturday morning - so that's eight points up for grabs in total.

FOURBALLS (FRIDAY AND SATURDAY)

Tom Watson and Jack Nicklaus were unbeaten when playing together in the foursomes and fourballs at the 1981 Ryder Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

The first fourball matches at the 2025 Ryder Cup will be played on Friday afternoon. As the name suggests, there are four balls in play.

Players still play in teams of two, but each player has their own ball to play (not alternate shots like foursomes).

Some players prefer this format, especially amateur golfers who play this at club level, for you're responsible for your own ball and, therefore, don't have to worry about hitting a bad shot and leaving your teammate in trouble.

Tactics also play a part in this format. One player might go out with an aggressive strategy and take on pins and risky shots at every opportunity, whilst their teammate plays more conservatively.

As with foursomes, the team with the lower score on the hole wins, and it's halved with a tie.

Again, the overall winner of the match gets one point for their team (Europe/USA). If the match finishes all square (match halved/a tie), it's half a point for each team.

In the 2025 Ryder Cup there will be four foursomes matches on Friday afternoon and four on Saturday afternoon - so that's another eight points up for grabs in total.

SINGLES (SUNDAY)

Anthony Kim and Sergio Garcia contested one of the best singles matches in the history of the Ryder Cup at Valhalla in 2008 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Some players sit sessions out or don't get a taste of the foursomes and/or fourballs at all.

However, with 12 points up for grabs on Sunday, the final day of the competition, every player (that's 24 players in total) takes part in the singles.

This is a straight head-to-head battle: 12 more matches to determine who wins the Ryder Cup.

There's no teammate to help you out - you're on your own, playing your own ball.

As with the foursomes and fourballs, the lowest score on the hole wins, and it's halved with a tie.

Again, the overall winner of the match gets one point for their team (Europe/USA). If the match finishes all square (match halved/a tie), it's half a point for each team.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Ryder Cup format Day 1: Friday Morning foursomes (4 matches) Afternoon fourball (4 matches) Day 2: Saturday Morning foursomes (4 matches) Afternoon fourball (4 matches) Day 3: Sunday Singles (12 matches) Row 2 - Cell 2

How many points do you need to win the Ryder Cup?

There are 28 matches in the Ryder Cup, meaning that there are 28 points up for grabs.

To win the Ryder Cup you need at least 14.5 points. If the match ends in a 14-14 tie, Europe will retain the trophy after winning last time out in Rome.