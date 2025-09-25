Europe's 4 Away Ryder Cup Victories On US Soil

For the 45th edition of the Ryder Cup, it's going to be, arguably, Team Europe's biggest test as they go up against the hostile New York crowd.

Taking place at Bethpage Black, the 12 man team, which sees just one change from Rome two years ago, is hoping to achieve something that only 37 players have done previously... win the Ryder Cup on American soil!

Since 1979, when Team GB&I became Team Europe, we have seen nine wins for the Americans, one tie and 12 wins for the Europeans, with the US not winning on away soil since 1993.

During that period since 1979, we've seen four wins for the Europeans in their opponents' back yard, with all four wins taking place since 1987, when Tony Jacklin's side produced a 15-13 win at Muirfield Village.

Among those wins is, arguably, the greatest Ryder Cup in history and, below, we have taken a look at the four wins.

1987 Ryder Cup - Muirfield Village - Europe 15-13 USA

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Captain Jacklin played a huge part in Europe's rise and, from 1983 to 1989, he captained the 12 man side four times, securing Europe's first ever win on away soil.

In 1983, Europe lost 14.5-13.5 at PGA National Resort in Florida but, following the event, Ryder Cup legend Seve Ballesteros stated: "We must celebrate, now we can beat them."

Claiming victory at The Belfry in 1985, Jacklin's team would defeat the USA 15-13 at Muirfield Village two years later, which just so happened to be the course founded by that year's US captain, Jack Nicklaus.

After the first session finished 2-2, Europe dominated the afternoon fourballs, claiming all four matches. On Friday, a 2.5-1.5 session in Europe's favor followed, with another 2-2 session meaning the away team led 10.5-5.5 going into Sunday's singles.

Although USA dominated the top matches, securing 5.5 points from the first seven games, Ballesteros and Eamonn Darcy won their matches, with two ties from Bernhard Langer and Gordon Brand Jr handing the trophy to Europe.

1995 Ryder Cup - Oak Hill Country Club - Europe 14.5-13.5 USA

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After losing back-to-back Ryder Cups in 1991 and 1993, Team Europe flew to New York looking for redemption and, in a thrilling three days, they managed to claim a 14.5-13.5 victory.

Captained by Bernard Gallacher, a 2-2 morning session was followed by Team USA claiming a 3-1 victory in the afternoon fourballs, leaving Europe with work to do on Saturday and Sunday.

Although Europe won the morning session on Saturday 3-1, a 3-1 afternoon session in the American's favor meant the visitors trailed 9-7 going into the Sunday singles.

As Ballesteros lost the opening match 4&3 to Tom Lehman, Europe rallied, claiming 6.5 points from the next eight matches, with Philip Walton's 1-up victory over Jay Haas meaning the iconic trophy returned to European soil.

2004 Ryder Cup - Oakland Hills Country Club - Europe 18.5-9.5 USA

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Taking place in Detroit, Team Europe dominated proceedings in 2004, claiming the largest winning margin by a European team in the history of the event, with the side then matching that score in 2006.

As Europe secured 3.5-0.5 and 3-1 wins on Friday, the Americans did win 2.5-1.5 on Saturday morning, before a 3-1 session in Europe's favor meant they led 11-5 going into Sunday.

Dominating the singles, claiming 7.5 points from 12 matches, including the final four games, the 18.5-9.5 victory meant captain Bernhard Langer could get his hands on the Ryder Cup.

That week, three Europeans went undefeated, as both Sergio Garcia and Lee Westwood claimed four wins and one tie, while Paul McGinley had two wins and one tie.

2012 Ryder Cup - Medinah Country Club - Europe 14.5-13.5 USA

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Arguably the greatest Ryder Cup in history, the 2012 event at Medinah is famed for Ian Poulter's heroics on Saturday, where he birdied the final five holes to put Europe 10-6 back going into Sunday.

The rest, as they say, is history, as Europe claimed the singles 8.5-3.5 to win the Ryder Cup 14.5-13.5. The event was the first to take place after the unfortunate passing of Ballesteros in 2011.

Rather fittingly, the captain for Europe was Ballesteros' close friend José María Olazábal, who was visibly emotional as Martin Kaymer sunk a five-foot putt at the 18th on Sunday to make sure the trophy remained in European hands.

Following on from the win, Europe claimed a third straight Ryder Cup in 2014 at Gleneagles; however, since the win at Medinah, they are yet to secure victory on American soil.

Will that change at Bethpage Black? Let us know in the comments below...