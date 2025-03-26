Houston Open Tee Times 2025: Rounds One And Two
Rory McIlroy is in the early-late wave this week in Houston, while Scottie Scheffler is on the opposite side of the draw
It's a big week in Houston where Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy headline the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course.
The world's top two players are joined in the packed field by the likes of Wyndham Clark, past winner Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler and Sahith Theegala, and the two big names are in separate waves for the opening two rounds.
Rory McIlroy goes out in the early-late wave, starting at 7.53am local time (8.53am ET) on Thursday morning from the 10th tee and at 2.03pm ET off the 1st on Friday afternoon.
McIlroy plays with Maverick McNealy and Wyndham Clark for the first 36-holes.
Scheffler, who was T2nd here last year, plays with Rickie Fowler and Sungjae Im at 2.03pm ET from the 1st tee on Thursday and 8.53am ET from the 10th on Friday morning.
Check out all of the Texas Children's Houston Open tee times below, with all starting times listed in ET...
Houston Open tee times: Round 1
First tee
- 8.20am: Joel Dahmen, Taylor Montgomery, Sami Valimaki
- 8.31am: Doug Ghim, Justin Lower, Bronson Burgoon
- 8.42am: Trey Mullinax, Danny Willett, Mac Meissner
- 8.53am: Nick Dunlap, Taylor Moore, Kurt Kitayama
- 9.04am: Austin Eckroat, Lee Hodges, Nick Hardy
- 9.15am: Peter Malnati, Vincent Norrman, Adam Hadwin
- 9.26am: Luke List, Emiliano Grillo, Zach Johnson
- 9.37am: Harry Hall, Chris Gotterup, Mackenzie Hughes
- 9.48am: Jimmy Walker, Beau Hossler, Henrik Norlander
- 9.59am: Alejandro Tosti, Philip Knowles, Kevin Velo
- 10.10am: Thorbjorn Olesen, Thriston Lawrence, Paul Peterson
- 10.21am: Takumi Kanaya, Frankie Capan III, William Mouw
- 10.32am: Kris Ventura, Michael Thorbjornsen, Noah Goodwin
- 1.30pm: Chad Ramey, Lanto Griffin, Victor Perez
- 1.41pm: J.J. Spaun, Keith Mitchell, Padraig Harrington
- 1.52pm: Nicolai Hojgaard, Jacob Bridgeman, Rasmus Hojgaard
- 2.03pm: Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, Sungjae Im
- 2.14pm: Thomas Detry, Stephan Jaeger, Tony Finau
- 2.25pm: Matt McCarty, Matt Wallace, Gary Woodland
- 2.36pm: Joe Highsmith, Taylor Pendrith, Adam Schenk
- 2.47pm: Michael Kim, Sam Stevens, David Skinns
- 2.58pm: Eric Cole, Will Gordon, Rico Hoey
- 3.09pm: Will Chandler, Jackson Suber, Braden Thornberry
- 3.20pm: Kaito Onishi, Tim Widing, Vince Covello
- 3.31pm: Jeremy Paul, Paul Waring, Noah Kent (a)
- 3.42pm: Pierceson Coody, Charles Reiter
10th tee
- 8.20am: Ben Griffin, Andrew Novak, Ben Kohles
- 8.31am: Charley Hoffman, Harry Higgs, Greyson Sigg
- 8.42am: Ryan Palmer, Max Greyserman, Ryo Hisatsune
- 8.53am: Rory McIlroy, Maverick McNealy, Wyndham Clark
- 9.04am: Nico Echavarria, Jake Knapp, Sahith Theegala
- 9.15am: Karl Vilips, Harris English, Min Woo Lee
- 9.26am: Jhonattan Vegas, Camilo Villegas, Francesco Molinari
- 9.37am: Aaron Baddeley, Ryan Fox, Chandler Phillips
- 9.48am: K.H. Lee, Ben Martin, Sam Ryder
- 9.59am: Jesper Svensson, Niklas Norgaard, Matthew Riedel
- 10.10am: Kevin Roy, Ricky Castillo, Mason Andersen
- 10.21am: Quade Cummins, Cristobal Del Solar, Derek Bard
- 10.32am: Max McGreevy, Ryan Gerard, Trevor Cone
- 1.30pm: David Lipsky, Vince Whaley, Aldrich Potgieter
- 1.41pm: C.T. Pan, Matti Schmid, Ben Silverman
- 1.52pm: Nate Lashley, Patrick Rodgers, Patrick Fishburn
- 2.03pm: Rafael Campos, Davis Riley, Si Woo Kim
- 2.14pm: Kevin Yu, Davis Thompson, Brandt Snedeker
- 2.25pm: Nick Taylor, Patton Kizzire, Jason Day
- 2.36pm: Aaron Rai, Adam Svensson, Seamus Power
- 2.47pm: Mark Hubbard, Alex Smalley, Chan Kim
- 2.58pm: Hayden Buckley, Antoine Rozner, Steven Fisk
- 3.09pm: Rikuya Hoshino, Thomas Rosenmueller, Carlos Sainz Jr
- 3.20pm Matteo Manassero, Anders Albertson, Kyle Westmoreland
- 3.31pm Hayden Springer, Isaiah Salinda, Wilson Furr
- 3.42pm: Danny Walker, John Pak, Taylor Dickson
Houston Open tee times: Round 2
First tee
- 8.20am: David Lipsky, Vince Whaley, Aldrich Potgieter
- 8.31am: C.T. Pan, Matti Schmid, Ben Silverman
- 8.42am: Nate Lashley, Patrick Rodgers, Patrick Fishburn
- 8.53am: Rafael Campos, Davis Riley, Si Woo Kim
- 9.04am: Kevin Yu, Davis Thompson, Brandt Snedeker
- 9.15am: Nick Taylor, Patton Kizzire, Jason Day
- 9.26am: Aaron Rai, Adam Svensson, Seamus Power
- 9.37am: Mark Hubbard, Alex Smalley, Chan Kim
- 9.48am: Hayden Buckley, Antoine Rozner, Steven Fisk
- 9.59am: Rikuya Hoshino, Thomas Rosenmueller, Carlos Sainz Jr
- 10.10am: Matteo Manassero, Anders Albertson, Kyle Westmoreland
- 10.21am: Hayden Springer, Isaiah Salinda, Wilson Furr
- 10.32am: Danny Walker, John Pak, Taylor Dickson
- 1.30pm: Ben Griffin, Andrew Novak, Ben Kohles
- 1.41pm: Charley Hoffman, Harry Higgs, Greyson Sigg
- 1.52pm: Ryan Palmer, Max Greyserman, Ryo Hisatsune
- 2.03pm: Rory McIlroy, Maverick McNealy, Wyndham Clark
- 2.14pm: Nico Echavarria, Jake Knapp, Sahith Theegala
- 2.25pm: Karl Vilips, Harris English, Min Woo Lee
- 2.36pm: Jhonattan Vegas, Camilo Villegas, Francesco Molinari
- 2.47pm: Aaron Baddeley, Ryan Fox, Chandler Phillips
- 2.58pm: K.H. Lee, Ben Martin, Sam Ryder
- 3.09pm: Jesper Svensson, Niklas Norgaard, Matthew Riedel
- 3.20pm: Kevin Roy, Ricky Castillo, Mason Andersen
- 3.31pm: Quade Cummins, Cristobal Del Solar, Derek Bard
- 3.42pm: Max McGreevy, Ryan Gerard, Trevor Cone
10th tee
- 8.20am: Chad Ramey, Lanto Griffin, Victor Perez
- 8.31am: J.J. Spaun, Keith Mitchell, Padraig Harrington
- 8.42am: Nicolai Hojgaard, Jacob Bridgeman, Rasmus Hojgaard
- 8.53am: Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, Sungjae Im
- 9.04am: Thomas Detry, Stephan Jaeger, Tony Finau
- 9.15am: Matt McCarty, Matt Wallace, Gary Woodland
- 9.26am: Joe Highsmith, Taylor Pendrith, Adam Schenk
- 9.37am: Michael Kim, Sam Stevens, David Skinns
- 9.48am: Eric Cole, Will Gordon, Rico Hoey
- 9.59pm: Will Chandler, Jackson Suber, Braden Thornberry
- 10.10am: Kaito Onishi, Tim Widing, Vince Covello
- 10.21am: Jeremy Paul, Paul Waring, Noah Kent (a)
- 10.32am: Pierceson Coody, Charles Reiter
- 1.30pm: Joel Dahmen, Taylor Montgomery, Sami Valimaki
- 1.41pm: Doug Ghim, Justin Lower, Bronson Burgoon
- 1.52pm: Trey Mullinax, Danny Willett, Mac Meissner
- 2.03pm: Nick Dunlap, Taylor Moore, Kurt Kitayama
- 2.14pm: Austin Eckroat, Lee Hodges, Nick Hardy
- 2.25pm: Peter Malnati, Vincent Norrman, Adam Hadwin
- 2.36pm: Luke List, Emiliano Grillo, Zach Johnson
- 2.47pm: Harry Hall, Chris Gotterup, Mackenzie Hughes
- 2.58pm: Jimmy Walker, Beau Hossler, Henrik Norlander
- 3.09pm: Alejandro Tosti, Philip Knowles, Kevin Velo
- 3.20pm: Thorbjorn Olesen, Thriston Lawrence, Paul Peterson
- 3.31pm: Takumi Kanaya, Frankie Capan III, William Mouw
- 3.42pm: Kris Ventura, Michael Thorbjornsen, Noah Goodwin
