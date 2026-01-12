Brooks Koepka's Immediate PGA Tour Return Confirmed

The five-time Major champion is making an immediate return to the PGA Tour after leaving LIV Golf thanks to a newly introduced Returning Member Program

Brooks Koepka wearing a white polo shirt and white cap
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Brooks Koepka has been allowed an immediate return to the PGA Tour after leaving LIV Golf last month due to the newly introduced 'Returning Member Program'.

The five-time Major champion will make his first PGA Tour appearance in almost four years at the Farmers Insurance Open on January 29th before teeing it up in the following week's WM Phoenix Open, which he won in 2015 and 2021.

"The criteria ensures that those who have achieved the highest accomplishments in the game are eligible to return to the PGA Tour now, where the best players in the world compete week in and week out," the PGA Tour said of the new progam that has allowed Koepka's return.

“We will continue to aggressively pursue anything that enhances the fan experience and makes the PGA Tour stronger,” CEO Rolapp said in a letter to fans.

“This is part of our commitment to fans, who expect the world’s best players to compete on the PGA Tour week in and week out.”

"I want to thank my family and my team for their continued support throughout every step of my professional career. When I was a child, I always dreamed about competing on the @PGATOUR, and I am just as excited today to announce that I am returning to the PGA TOUR," Koepka said in a statement.

"Being closer to home and spending more time with my family makes this opportunity especially meaningful to me.

"I believe in where the PGA TOUR is headed with new leadership, new investors, and an equity program that gives players a meaningful ownership stake.

"I also understand there are financial penalties associated with this decision, and I accept those.

"Finally, I want to thank the fans. Your support means more to me today than ever before, and I look forward to seeing you soon at the Farmers Insurance Open and WM Phoenix Open."

