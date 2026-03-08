Dan Bradbury Wins Joburg Open For Second Time As Casey Jarvis Falls One Stroke Short Of History In Thrilling Finish

Dan Bradbury won his third DP World Tour title and second Joburg Open at the end of a dramatic passage of play which featured four potential champions

Jonny Leighfield's avatar
By
last updated

Dan Bradbury poses with the Joburg Open trophy after his win in 2026

(Image credit: Getty Images)

England's Dan Bradbury made a clutch up-and-down at the 72nd hole to win the 2026 Joburg Open on Sunday.

Hennie Du Plessis was first to fall away despite having a three-stroke lead for much of the final round, with the South African making double-bogey at the 16th as part of four dropped shots in a birdie-free back nine.

Brandon Robinson Thompson then looked as if he would earn a first DP World Tour title, only to three-putt the 18th for bogey. Meanwhile, Casey Jarvis was always right on the shoulder of the leaders as he looked for a third successive victory, but a par at the last when birdie was calling ensured he missed out by the barest of margins.

In the end, it was the 2023 Joburg Open winner who relied on past memories to come out on top. Bradbury was one-under on the front nine thanks to three birdies and two bogeys before dropping the hammer with three gains in his first five holes on the back half.

A textbook birdie at the easier par-4 16th put the three-time DP World Tour winner in pole position down the last, only for an overly aggressive approach to put Bradbury's chances in jeopardy.

With a playoff beckoning, Bradbury showed delightful touch to nudge his chip shot down the slope of the green and roll it up to inches out from the hole.

Reacting to his second Joburg Open victory and third career DP World Tour success, Bradbury said: "It sounds pretty good. I thought I lost it on front nine, I had so many chances and I just didn't take anything.

"It feels really good to put it together on the back nine, probably wasn't expecting it as Hennie was playing so well, but yeah, feels amazing.

"Casey and Brandon were obviously playing amazing because I saw their names on the leaderboard all the way round - it was tight all the way round wasn't it? - but I somehow managed to get it done in the end.

"[Houghton] is probably similar to Wakefield where I grew up. It's quite tight, tree-lined and [you've] got to drive it well. I did that and putted pretty solid this week, although it didn't feel amazing, but got the result and that's all that matters."

Robinson Thompson and Jarvis shared second place at Houghton while Du Plessis bagged another top-five by finishing on his own in fourth. France's David Ravetto shot a closing 66 to take solo fifth.

JOBURG OPEN LEADERBOARD

  • -17 Dan Bradbury (65)
  • -16 Brandon Robinson Thompson (66)
  • -16 Casey Jarvis (66)
  • -14 Hennie Du Plessis (70)
  • -13 David Ravetto (66)
  • -12 Louis Albertse (65)
  • -12 Alex Fitzpatrick (70)
  • -12 Adrian Otaegui (68)
  • -12 Daniel Van Tonder (67)
  • -10 Justin Harding (68)
  • -10 Patrick Reed (68)

LIVE UPDATES FROM...

Jonny Leighfield headshot at Autumn/Winter Test Day 2025
Jonny Leighfield
Refresh

WELCOME

BOGEY FOR BRT

REED BAGS ANOTHER TOP-10

BIG TROUBLE

GOOD BOGEY

BRADBURY MAKING A PLAY

GAME OVER

NECK AND NECK

WASTED CHANCE

TESTER

BIG MOMENT

BRADBURY WANTS A SAY

GOOD START

BRADBURY INTO A SHARE

WORLD CLASS

BAD LUCK

BRADBURY TEES OFF ON 18

HEAVY HANDED

JARVIS FOR A SHARE

HEARTBREAK

MORE DRAMA

WHAT A CHIP

BRADBURY WINS JOBURG OPEN

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.