Dan Bradbury Wins Joburg Open For Second Time As Casey Jarvis Falls One Stroke Short Of History In Thrilling Finish

(Image credit: Getty Images)

England's Dan Bradbury made a clutch up-and-down at the 72nd hole to win the 2026 Joburg Open on Sunday.

In an incredibly tumultuous final six holes at Houghton Golf Club, four different players either had sole possession of the lead or a share, but it was Bradbury who timed his run to perfection.

Hennie Du Plessis was first to fall away despite having a three-stroke lead for much of the final round, with the South African making double-bogey at the 16th as part of four dropped shots in a birdie-free back nine.

Brandon Robinson Thompson then looked as if he would earn a first DP World Tour title, only to three-putt the 18th for bogey. Meanwhile, Casey Jarvis was always right on the shoulder of the leaders as he looked for a third successive victory, but a par at the last when birdie was calling ensured he missed out by the barest of margins.

An up and down was needed on the 18th green to seal his third DP World Tour title and his second Joburg Open title... Dan Bradbury stepped up and did this

In the end, it was the 2023 Joburg Open winner who relied on past memories to come out on top. Bradbury was one-under on the front nine thanks to three birdies and two bogeys before dropping the hammer with three gains in his first five holes on the back half.

A textbook birdie at the easier par-4 16th put the three-time DP World Tour winner in pole position down the last, only for an overly aggressive approach to put Bradbury's chances in jeopardy.

With a playoff beckoning, Bradbury showed delightful touch to nudge his chip shot down the slope of the green and roll it up to inches out from the hole.

Reacting to his second Joburg Open victory and third career DP World Tour success, Bradbury said: "It sounds pretty good. I thought I lost it on front nine, I had so many chances and I just didn't take anything.

Dan Bradbury put together four birdies on the back nine to overcome Casey Jarvis, Brandon Robinson-Thompson and Hennie Du Plessis and got his hands back on the Joburg Open trophy.

"It feels really good to put it together on the back nine, probably wasn't expecting it as Hennie was playing so well, but yeah, feels amazing.

"Casey and Brandon were obviously playing amazing because I saw their names on the leaderboard all the way round - it was tight all the way round wasn't it? - but I somehow managed to get it done in the end.

"[Houghton] is probably similar to Wakefield where I grew up. It's quite tight, tree-lined and [you've] got to drive it well. I did that and putted pretty solid this week, although it didn't feel amazing, but got the result and that's all that matters."

Robinson Thompson and Jarvis shared second place at Houghton while Du Plessis bagged another top-five by finishing on his own in fourth. France's David Ravetto shot a closing 66 to take solo fifth.

JOBURG OPEN LEADERBOARD

-17 Dan Bradbury (65)

