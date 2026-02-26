Cognizant Classic 2026 Live Streams: TV Details & Preview For PGA Tour Event

With the top players resting after back-to-back Signature Events, the Cognizant Classic gives other members of the Tour their chance to shine and a final opportunity to earn a place in the next Signature Event, the Arnold Palmer Invitational. We have all the info on how to watch the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches online and on TV.

Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches key information • Dates: February 26-March 1, 2026 • Venue: PGA National Champion Course, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA • TV Channels: The Golf Channel, ESPN, NBC, Peacock (US) | Sky Sports(UK) | Kayo Sports (Aus) • Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN

The Champion Course, which opened in 1981 at PGA National Resort in Florida, has some pedigree. It hosted the 1983 Ryder Cup and the 1987 PGA Championship and has hosted the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches since 2007

Last year’s tournament provided a dramatic winning performance. Joe Highsmith only made the cut right on the cutline by holing a 5ft putt on the 36th hole. He then recorded the lowest weekend score in PGA National history with a pair of 7-under 64s to win by two shots.

He is back to defend his title and to try to become the first back-to-back winner of the Cognizant Classic since Jack Nicklaus in 1978.

Other past winners of this tournament looking for a repeat success are Austin Eckroat (2024), Chris Kirk (2023), Keith Mitchell (2019) and Matt Kuchar (2002).

Also in the field is Brooks Koepka. Kopeka was joint second here in 2019. The five-time Major winner should take encouragement from surveying a field which, following some withdrawals, has only one golfer within the top 30 in it, in 26th-ranked Ryan Gerard.

Another former runner up and Major winner playing is Shane Lowry. In the past four years he has finished T11, 4th, 5th and 2nd here.

In this guide, Golf Monthly brings you all the details on how to watch the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches online, on TV, and from anywhere in the world.

US Broadcasting Schedule

All times ET

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Round US Broadcast Thursday 26th February Round One 2pm–6pm (Golf Channel) Friday 27th February Round Two 2pm–6pm (Golf Channel) Saturday 28th February Round Three 1pm–3pm (Golf Channel),

3pm–6pm (NBC via Peacock) Sunday 1st March Round Four 1pm–3pm (Golf Channel),

3pm–6pm (NBC via Peacock)

Watch Cognizant Classic from anywhere

If you are outside your usual country, you can still access the streaming services you subscribe to, even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.

Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.

How to watch Cognizant Classic in the US

In the US this week, TV coverage for the Cognizant Classic is spread across ESPN Select, NBC and the Golf Channel.

PGA Tour Live is available on the ESPN Select streaming platform on all four days of the tournament. ESPN will show the main feed as well as streams of the marquee group, two featured groups each session and the iconic holes.

PGA Tour Live:

Thursday-Friday: 6.45am-6pm

Saturday-Sunday: 7.45am-6pm

The Golf Channel will also be showing action from all four days of the Cognizant Classic. Not got cable? No problem, you can stream The Golf Channel with a cord-cutting service such as Sling.

NBC will then take over from the Golf Channel for the latter stages of rounds 3 and 4. This will also be covered on the streaming service Peacock.

How to watch Cognizant Classic in the UK

Golf fans in the UK can watch the Cognizant Classic on Sky Sports. The action will be shown on the dedicated golf channel, Sky Sports Golf, with some of the play also being shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

Prices start at £22/month for Sky Sports on top of an existing Sky TV plan while you can also stream all the action on NOW Sports with prices start at £14.99/day.

How to watch Cognizant Classic in Canada

The Cognizant Classic will be shown live on the Golf Channel and TSN in Canada. The Golf Channel will show Thursday and Friday's play and the early play on the weekend. TSN will show the later action on both Saturday and Sunday, when the leaders will be on the course.

TSN prices start at $8/month and rise all the way to $80 for a full annual plan.

How to watch Cognizant Classic in Australia

Golf fans in Australia can watch the Cognizant Classic on Fox Sports and Kayo. Fox Sports will carry TV coverage on Fox Sports 503, while Kayo Sports will offer live streaming of all four days.

Kayo Sports plans start at AU$30/month though you can get a 7-day trial for just AU$1.

Cognizant Classic Selected Tee Times: First Round

Times in ET (GMT).

6.45am (11.45am): Austin Eckroat, Danny Willett, Beau Hossler

Austin Eckroat, Danny Willett, Beau Hossler 7.21am (12.21pm): Aaron Rai, Shane Lowry, Billy Horschel

Aaron Rai, Shane Lowry, Billy Horschel 7.33am (12.33pm): Garrick Higgo, Karl Vilips, Davis Riley

Garrick Higgo, Karl Vilips, Davis Riley 12.11pm (5.11pm): Michael Brennan, Ryan Gerard, Max Homa

Michael Brennan, Ryan Gerard, Max Homa 12.23pm (5.23pm): Brooks Koepka, Will Zalatoris, Daniel Berger

Brooks Koepka, Will Zalatoris, Daniel Berger 12.23pm (5.23pm): Sami Valimaki, Cam Davis, Matt Kuchar

Sami Valimaki, Cam Davis, Matt Kuchar 12.35pm (5.35pm): Tom Kim, Michael Thorbjornsen, Rasmus Højgaard

Cognizant Classic TV Schedule

Thursday 26th February - Round One:

US (ET): 2pm-6pm (Golf Channel)

UK (GMT): 3.30pm-11pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Australia (AEDT): 10.30pm-6am (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)

Canada (ET): 2pm-6pm (Golf Channel)

Friday 27th February - Round Two:

US (ET): 2pm-6pm (Golf Channel)

UK (GMT): 3.30pm-11pm (Sky Sports Golf) & 5pm-7pam (Sky Sports Main Event)

Australia (AEDT): 10.30pm-6am (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)

Canada (ET): 2pm-6pm (Golf Channel)

Saturday 28st February - Round Three:

US (ET): 1pm-3pm (Golf Channel) 3pm-6pm (NBC)

UK (GMT): 3pm-11pm (Sky Sports Golf) & 8.30pm-11pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

Australia (AEDT): 11.30pm-5am (Fox Sports 503 /Kayo)

Canada (ET): 1pm-3pm (Golf Channel) 3pm-6pm (TSN3)

Sunday 1st March - Round Four:

US (ET): 1pm-3pm (Golf Channel), 3pm-6pm (NBC)

UK (GMT): 2.30pm-11pm (Sky Sports Golf) & 7.30pm-11pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

Australia (AEDT): 11.30pm-5am (Fox Sports 503/ Kayo)

Canada (ET): 1pm-3pm (Golf Channel), 3pm-6pm (TSN5)