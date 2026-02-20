Which Majors And PGA Tour Champions Events Might Tiger Woods Play This Year?

At the Genesis Invitational, many of the world’s highest-profile players are competing, but there are still some big names missing from the Signature Event, and none bigger than Tiger Woods.

Despite that, as tournament host, Woods still spoke to the media before the first round at Riviera Country Club, and confirmed he was back to hitting full shots, so when might he return?

A handful of TGL appearances in 2025 aside, the 15-time Major winner, hasn’t played competitively since the 2024 PNC Championship, while his last big event came at that year’s Open, where he missed the cut.

His prolonged absence is largely down to his latest injury setbacks, namely Achilles surgery, which he underwent in March 2025, followed by his third surgery in 13 months, on his back, last October. But when could he return?

Assuming Woods decides against playing in the Cognizant Classic, the Valspar Championship, the Texas Children’s Houston Open and the Valero Texas Open in the coming months, that leaves three huge events in the immediate schedule. But could he make his comeback in any of them?

Arnold Palmer Invitational

Tiger Woods has won the Arnold Palmer Invitational eight times (Image credit: Getty Images)

Talking to the media before the Genesis Invitational, Woods refused to give a date for his comeback.

He also confirmed that, while he has recovered from his Achilles surgery, his latest back surgery had been particularly difficult, saying: “Well, the disc replacement has been one thing. It's been a challenge to - I've had a fused back and now a disc replacement, so it's challenging.”

Despite that slightly downbeat assessment, there was some good news, as he confirmed he was back to hitting full shots. So, could he play in the Arnold Palmer Invitational?

Woods is eligible thanks to his past champion status, while in any case, a special exemption category was created for him in 2024, which allows him to play in any Signature Event he chooses.

He has had huge success at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, too, winning it on eight occasions. However, it seems unlikely he will play given his reluctance to set a comeback date and how close the event is, beginning just 11 days after the Genesis Invitational ends.

Woods also said in his press conference that his back is still “sore.” Given that, the Arnold Palmer Invitational likely comes a little too soon for his return.

The Players Championship? Unlikely

Tiger Woods is ineligible for The Players Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

The PGA Tour’s flagship event comes just a week after the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Obviously, the extra time would work in Woods’ favor, but even if he feels ready to play at TPC Sawgrass, there’s another issue – eligibility.

The Players Championship is not a Signature Event, but thanks to his 2019 Masters win, Woods had a guaranteed start through 2025.

However, that has now lapsed, and with no other way to make it into the field without doing something special at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, we won’t see him at the event this year.

The Masters

Woods made the cut for the 24th consecutive time at the 2024 Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

For all the subjects Woods touched on during his press conference, one word was all it took to cut to the chase. He was asked if The Masters was off the table. His response? “No.”

The last time Woods played at the Major, in 2024, he defied the odds to make his 24th consecutive cut at the event. He’ll surely relish the chance to make that 25 in his latest comeback from injury, with the Augusta National event looking the most likely time we'll next see him play.

What Could Tiger Woods' 2026 Schedule Look Like?

It’s likely Woods will target a start in all four Majors in 2026 if his body allows it, while he would surely love to play in another tournament he hosts, the Hero World Challenge, as well as the PNC Championship alongside son Charlie, with both coming in December.

Tiger Woods is likely to target appearances in all four Majors (Image credit: Getty Images)

Woods turned 50 in December, also making him eligible for the PGA Tour Champions. So, could we see him play on the veterans circuit this year, as well as Majors and his other regular appearances?

It certainly seems that way, given his openness to the idea during his Genesis Invitational press conference.

Crucially, Woods also seemed willing to consider using a cart on the PGA Tour Champions, something he’s always ruled out on the PGA Tour.

He said: “Now I entered a new decade, so that number is starting to sink in and has us thinking about the opportunity to be able to play in a cart.

“That's something that, as I said, I won't do out here on this tour because I don't believe in it. But on the Champions Tour, that's certainly that opportunity.”

Tiger Woods appears open to using a cart on the PGA Tour Champions (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, a potential PGA Tour Champions career opens up more possibilities as to how his 2026 schedule might play out.

Woods would have the chance to win a record 10th USGA title at the US Senior Open, while another senior event he could target is the Insperity Invitational, as he is a brand ambassador for the company.

One PGA Tour Champions player who believes Woods could appear at the May event is Tommy Gainey.

Talking to Colt & Drew on Gravy & The Sleeze on Sirius XM PGA Tour in January, he said: "He signed a deal with Insperity. You could see it on his sleeve, so that's good news.

"I will let people think maybe what they want to think on that, but that tells me that if he's able to play, he's going to play in that one."

There could be a gap in Woods' schedule after July's Open, so could he also play in another PGA Tour Champions event, October's Constellation Furyk & Friends?

It's not out of the question, with the event taking place close to his Florida home and all proceeds going to Northeast Florida charities.

Here’s how a realistic schedule might look in the coming months, not including any Signature Events he may also consider.

Tiger Woods Predicted 2026 Schedule?

April 9th-12th: The Masters

May 8th-10th: Insperity Invitational

May 14th-17th: PGA Championship

June 18th-21st: US Open

July 2nd-5th: US Senior Open

July 16th-19th: The Open

October 9th-11th: Constellation Furyk & Friends

December 3rd-6th: Hero World Challenge

December 19th-20th: PNC Championship