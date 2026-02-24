Justin Thomas Confirms First PGA Tour Start Since September
The two-time Major winner hasn't hit a competitive shot since the Ryder Cup in September but has now confirmed when he will return to the PGA Tour
Following a five-month break from golf, Justin Thomas has revealed when he plans to make his comeback on the PGA Tour.
The two-time Major winner last played a PGA Tour event at the Procore Championship in early September, struggling to a 69th-place finish at Silverado Resort's North Course, before going on to compete admirably for Team USA at the Ryder Cup later in the month.
However, defeat to Team Europe would be the last time Thomas appeared on the golf course until Monday night's TGL double-header for Atlanta Drive.
The 32-year-old underwent microdiscectomy surgery in November after suffering from a "nagging" hip pain for a few months towards the end of the 2025 campaign.
Recovery from such a procedure typically takes around three months, and Thomas was right on track after sharing he was cleared for full golf activity earlier in February.
In the aftermath of a 5-2 win over Boston Common and a 7-3 defeat to Los Angeles Golf Club in TGL on Monday, Thomas shared he would be teeing it up at the Arnold Palmer Invitational next week - marking his official return to tour action.
But because Bay Hill is among the toughest of layouts - even for the most tuned-up pros - Thomas admitted he will have to manage his expectations at a tournament where he only has one top-20 in five starts (T12th - 2024).
He said: "I want to and would love to play well next week but I'm also understanding it'll be five, six months since I played a competitive tournament.
"So I'm not exactly expecting anything great. At least everybody else will be struggling with me at Bay Hill so that will make me feel a little bit better hopefully."
Thomas shared his recovery has been completed without a hiccup so far and he has been practicing with a full-speed swing since he clearance in early February.
In the meantime, building up reps has been the priority for the 16-time PGA Tour winner as he aims to hit the ground running midway through the Florida Swing.
Thomas continued: "The rehab has been good. It's really just been about getting used to playing more, walking golf courses when I'm playing. I've been able to practice pretty normal for at least a month.
"I'll still run into stuff here and there, situations I haven't been in a while. My first time (in the TGL match) it hit in a fairway bunker. I haven't been in a fairway bunker in like four months.
"Just trying to play and get out there as much as I can. Different winds, different grasses, different lies, different scenarios."
It's not just Thomas and his fans who are excited to see the charismatic pro back on the course, Ryder Cup rival Rory McIlroy admitted it was "great" to see the Louisville-born golfer in PGA Tour action once again.
McIlroy said: "Obviously, he's been one of the best players over the last decade, and it always sucks when you have to go through something like that and have surgery, but it looks like he's come out the other side and looks like he's feeling pretty good. It's great to have him back."
Both Thomas and McIlroy are expected to line up at the Arnold Palmer Invitational next week, which begins on Thursday, March 5.
