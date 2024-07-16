Bryson Dechambeau And LA GOLF Announce ‘the most innovative driver ever made’

Despite recent success on both the LIV Golf tour and more notably winning the US Open in dramatic fashion just weeks ago, Bryson Dechambeau has never been one to shy away from searching for better each and every day. This has never been more evident with the fact that LA GOLF just announced it has been working behind the scenes with Dechambeau for over a year to create a new driver that will come to market in 2025.

Bryson Dechambeau is a Playing Partner of LA GOLF (Image credit: Getty Images)

"It's time to make your mishits go straight," says two-time U.S. Open Champion golfer Bryson DeChambeau, a founding LA GOLF Partner and the co-inventor of the LA GOLF Driver. "I am so fired up to be able to share the most innovative driver ever made with all golfers in 2025!"

While it’s unclear on what this driver will look like or what materials and technology it will posess, we’d imagine the driver will feature a large amount of carbon, much like the brand's putters, the Bel Air and Malibu models.



(Image credit: MHopley)

Although he led the field in driving distance at the 2024 US Open, Dechambeau finished T-66th in fairways hit and so it’s no surprised to hear LA GOLF CEO, Reed Dickens, say: "We went all-in on this concept and the result is a game changer for golfers chasing the holy grail of gaining distance while decreasing dispersion."

A post shared by LA GOLF (@lagolf) A photo posted by on

Dechambeau has used many of the best drivers on the market over the past three years, including the Cobra LTDx, TaylorMade Stealth 2 and despite seemingly being happy with the performance of his current gamer, the Krank driver, he clearly has an appetite for more.

Dechambeau is currently using a Krank Formula Fire LD Driver (Image credit: Getty Images)

LA GOLF appears to be willing to invest in the latest technology and cutting-edge materials, as is evident with its range of proprietary shafts that are popular on tour and so we're eager to see how the driver looks and performs. Be sure to visit the Golf Monthly website for a full review on the product upon the clubs release.