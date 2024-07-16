Bryson Dechambeau And LA GOLF Announce ‘The Most Innovative Driver Ever Made’
The self proclaimed 'most provocative' brand in golf and the ‘golfing scientist’ have combined forces to design a new driver that will retail in 2025.
Despite recent success on both the LIV Golf tour and more notably winning the US Open in dramatic fashion just weeks ago, Bryson Dechambeau has never been one to shy away from searching for better each and every day. This has never been more evident with the fact that LA GOLF just announced it has been working behind the scenes with Dechambeau for over a year to create a new driver that will come to market in 2025.
"It's time to make your mishits go straight," says two-time U.S. Open Champion golfer Bryson DeChambeau, a founding LA GOLF Partner and the co-inventor of the LA GOLF Driver. "I am so fired up to be able to share the most innovative driver ever made with all golfers in 2025!"
While it’s unclear on what this driver will look like or what materials and technology it will posess, we’d imagine the driver will feature a large amount of carbon, much like the brand's putters, the Bel Air and Malibu models.
Although he led the field in driving distance at the 2024 US Open, Dechambeau finished T-66th in fairways hit and so it’s no surprised to hear LA GOLF CEO, Reed Dickens, say: "We went all-in on this concept and the result is a game changer for golfers chasing the holy grail of gaining distance while decreasing dispersion."
A post shared by LA GOLF (@lagolf)
A photo posted by on
Dechambeau has used many of the best drivers on the market over the past three years, including the Cobra LTDx, TaylorMade Stealth 2 and despite seemingly being happy with the performance of his current gamer, the Krank driver, he clearly has an appetite for more.
LA GOLF appears to be willing to invest in the latest technology and cutting-edge materials, as is evident with its range of proprietary shafts that are popular on tour and so we're eager to see how the driver looks and performs. Be sure to visit the Golf Monthly website for a full review on the product upon the clubs release.
Sam has worked in the golf industry for 12 years, offering advice on equipment to all levels of golfers. Sam heads up any content around fairway woods, hybrids, wedges and golf balls but also writes about other equipment from time to time. Sam graduated from Webber International University in 2017 with a BSc Marketing Management degree while playing collegiate golf. His experience of playing professionally on both the EuroPro Tour and Clutch Pro Tour, alongside his golf retail history, means Sam has extensive knowledge of golf equipment and what works for different types of golfer.
Sam’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke TD, 9°
Fairway Wood: Titleist TRS2, 13°
Driving Iron: Titleist U505 17°
Irons: Ping Blueprint T 4-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM10, 50°, 54°, 60°
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour X
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
