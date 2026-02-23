Saudi PIF Injects $267 Million Into LIV Budget As Total Investment Creeps Towards $6 Billion

The LIV Golf League is set to receive a cash injection of over $266 million from its main investor, the Saudi Public Investment Fund, a report has stated.

Money In Sport has said that the Saudi PIF approved a fresh total input of $266.6 million into LIV on February 1, taking the total investment figure since the breakaway golf league was created to more than $5.3 billion.

LIV Golf's net spend in 2024 and 2025 worked out at an average of $100 million per month, which - according to MIS - was financed by a regular check from PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan rather than one single lump payment at the start of each year.

Should the pattern continue, the PIF's overall investment figure in LIV would surpass $6 billion by the end of 2026.

Last October, LIV Golf's CEO Scott O'Neil shared the league had brought in more than "half a billion" dollars worth of sponsorship over the past 10 months.

LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil (Image credit: Getty Images)

O'Neil's comments arrived shortly after it was reported that the league's UK entity had suffered total losses of more than $1.1 billion between its launch in 2021 and the end of 2024, including more than $450m in 2024 alone.

Part of the reason LIV's spend has increased again and more capital is required is the alteration to its prize purses in 2026 - both in terms of individual events and the season-long championship bonuses.

While individual prize purses at each event have remained consistent year-on-year, team payouts are now costing LIV an extra $65 million in 2026 when compared to 2025.

In addition, there is a total of $30 million on offer this campaign for individuals via team performances. However, the pot of cash set aside for the season's individual champion and the team winners has dropped.

Despite the overall increase in spend on single-tournament prize purses, the departures of Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed before the latest season began is believed to have saved LIV Golf - and in turn the Saudi PIF - a notable amount of money, at least in the short term.

Those savings could disappear very soon, though, given Bryson DeChambeau's original contract - which is believed to be worth around $125 million - runs out at the end of this season and the American is keen to renew terms with the league.

Satisfying DeChambeau might not be a straightforward process, however, with the two-time Major winner likely to want an improvement on his current terms - especially given he is undoubtedly one of the circuit's biggest stars and arguably its biggest draw.

Speaking about the negotiation of a fresh deal earlier this year, DeChambeau said talks are ongoing but that he could also look to concentrate more on YouTube Golf if the scenario doesn't pan out the way most people expect it to.

Bryson Dechambeau tells @FOS that his LIV Golf contract negotiations will continue ahead of and potentially into the 2026 season, and that going tour-less, just doing YouTube Golf + the majors is an "incredibly viable option" in 2027 and beyond. pic.twitter.com/bx0BLJsZzVJanuary 14, 2026

Front Office Sports' David Rumsey asked DeChambeau if playing YouTube golf without a home circuit would really be viable if he wanted to remain competitive, to which the 2022 and 2024 US Open champion replied: “That’s an incredibly viable option, I’ll tell you that.

"Doing the course record series, and playing Break 50s, it does keep me quite dialled in for tournament golf. That is why I do it right before competition. So, it’s a possibility. The financial opportunities are there, and I’m excited to see what comes in the future.”

Later on, DeChambeau continued: “We are negotiating now and hopefully we can come to a solution where it makes sense for everyone long term. And if not, we will see what happens.”