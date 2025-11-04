Charlie Woods Helps High School Win Regional Title On Route To State Championship Return

Charlie Woods shot a one-over-par round of 72 to help The Benjamin School win the Florida High School Athletic Association Region 1-4A championship on Monday.

Woods, who was Benjamin's top seed at The Park West Palm, produced three birdies during his round to form part of a four-stroke victory for the Buccaneers over the high school's biggest rivals, Oxbridge Academy - the reigning Class 1A state champion.

Despite the team's success, 16-year-old Woods reportedly appeared frustrated at his own performance on occasion - especially after making par at the difficult 17th hole.

Speaking to The Palm Beach Post, Benjamin head coach Toby Harbeck said of Woods: "He plays very emotional and he always has. He felt like he didn't hit the ball very well today, and that's understandable.

"But still, when you can grind it out and shoot 72 and not have your best stuff, that says a lot about your No. 1. He's got a heart, he's got a will, and he's got a drive like no other."

As a result of its win, The Benjamin School will return to the State championship for the third year in a row with Woods involved and looking for its fifth-ever title.

In 2023, the Buccaneers reigned supreme as a 14-year-old Woods shot 78-76 over two days to finish T26th as an individual and fourth out of five on his team's roster.

However, last year, the son of 15-time Major winner Tiger finished T29th out of 94 players, individually, while his school ended nine strokes back of Oxbridge in second spot.

Woods and The Benjamin School will hope to exact their revenge on Oxbridge when the state championship takes place at the Mission Resort & Club in Howey-In-The-Hills between November 14-15.

The Buccaneers are expected to contend, too, as Benjamin is the top-ranked side in the state, according to the Florida High School Athletic Association's iWanamaker rankings.

The team has been flying this fall with wins at the District 13-1A Championship and at the South Florida PGA Junior Golf West Coast High School Championship, where Woods finished T4th alongside his teammate Clint Lewis.

On a personal level, Woods - who is currently ninth in the AJGA rankings - has also been performing well in 2025.

His first AJGA victory arrived at the Team TaylorMade Invitational back in May before appearances at the US Junior Amateur, Junior PGA Championship and The Junior Players Championship.

At TPC Sawgrass, Woods made a hole-in-one on the Stadium Course's third hole on his way to a T31st finish. That arrived off the back of a T9th result at the Junior PGA Championship.

While a third surgery in the past 13 months for his dad suggests Woods Jr will not be competing at the PNC Championship next month, the 16-year-old will hope to end his year on a positive note with another high-school title in the coming days.