Jacob Bridgeman And Ben Griffin Withdraw From Cognizant Classic
Last week's Genesis Invitational winner, Bridgeman, and US Ryder Cup player, Griffin, are among two big withdrawals from the first Florida Swing event of the 2026 season
Following five tournaments on the US West Coast, the circuit moves to the Cognizant Classic and the Florida Swing, where two of the tournament favorites have withdrawn on Monday.
Jacob Bridgeman, who earned victory at last week's Genesis Invitational, is one of the big names to withdraw, as is Ben Griffin, with the three-time PGA Tour winner also pulling out of the tournament.
Positioned 11th and 20th in the Official World Golf Ranking, the duo were the highest-ranked players in the field at the Cognizant Classic, but won't be present despite strong performances in the event last year.
In terms of Bridgeman, he has played five tournaments in 2026, missing just the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. The 26-year-old has played the last three tournaments in a row - WM Phoenix Open, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Genesis Invitational.
Griffin, meanwhile, has also played the exact same tournaments as Bridgeman, with the American not missing the cut in any of his first five starts.
Replacement-wise, Jackson Suber replaces Griffin, while Lanto Griffin comes in for Bridgeman.
Field updates for the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches:Ben Griffin WDJackson Suber INJacob Bridgeman WDLanto Griffin INFebruary 23, 2026
The withdrawals are, perhaps, not a big surprise, despite the fact that, at last year's Cognizant Classic, Bridgeman finished in a share of second place and Griffin a tie for fourth.
Following the two Signature Events in California, the Tour flies across the country to Florida. What's more, after the Cognizant Classic, there is another Signature Event, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, as well as the PGA Tour's Flagship Event, The Players Championship.
Both Bridgeman and Griffin have already qualified for those tournaments, which justifies the week's rest. The Arnold Palmer Invitational and Players Championship also provide around $45 million in tournament purses and more FedEx Cup points.
