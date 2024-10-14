These Irons Won Two Majors This Year And They're Finally Being Released
Callaway Golf is releasing Xander Schauffele’s successful Apex TCB 24' irons to retail, albeit in very limited quantities. But how are they different? We've got the scoop…
Xander Schauffele has had a career-defining year in 2024, capturing his first major at the USPGA Championship, and following that up with a stunning Open Championship triumph at Royal Troon. In recognition of that achievement, Callaway Golf is releasing the Apex TCB irons that Schauffele has used to devastating effect - which are normally a tour-only offering - to the general public. To manage your expectations here, it should be noted that Callaway only plans to release 1,000 sets in the US, so you would be advised to act fast if you want to get your hands on some of the best irons of 2024!
So, you might be asking yourself, why should I go for these over the standard Apex CBs that have been available at retail for some time now? Well, there are a few subtle differences starting with the raw finish. Anyone who has read any of my iron reviews will know I am a big advocate of manufacturers offering their irons in a raw option, so this is something I am particularly pleased about. For those that don’t know, essentially this means that Callaway has not applied the last protective layer of coating to these irons, and as such they will weather and rust over time giving a more robust and industrial look.
Furthermore, the shaping of the heads is a little different in the playing position to the standard Apex CB, featuring a slightly thinner topline and a shorter heel-to-toe blade length. These are certainly a set for an accomplished ball striker if they are going to be played rather than simply displayed.
For context, they have served Xander Schauffele rather well over 2024, as he sits 2nd in Stroke Average on the PGA Tour (69.087), and 7th in Strokes Gained Approach. With approach play like this, it is no surprise that he finally got over the line in not one, but two major championships in 2024, and now is your chance to get your hands on his irons.
They are being sold at an RRP of $1505 (or $205 per club in a seven-club set). The stock shafts that are being offered are the True Temper Dynamic Gold Mid 115 steel, but there are custom shaft and grip builds available.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Joe has worked in the golf industry for nearly 20 years in a variety of roles. After a successful amateur career being involved in England squads at every age group, Joe completed his PGA degree qualification in 2014 as one of the top ten graduates in his training year and subsequently went on to become Head PGA Professional at Ryder Cup venue The Celtic Manor Resort. Equipment has always been a huge passion of Joe’s, and during his time at Celtic Manor, he headed up the National Fitting Centres for both Titleist and Taylormade. He’s excited to bring his knowledge of hardware to Golf Monthly in the form of equipment reviews and buying advice.
Joe lives in North Devon and still plays sporadically on the PGA West region circuit. His best round in recent years came earlier in 2023 where he managed a 9 under par 63 at Trevose GC in a Devon & Cornwall PGA Tournament.
Joe's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Switch between Ping G430 Max 10K & TaylorMade Qi10 - both with Fujikura Ventus Black 6-X
Fairway wood 1: TaylorMade BRNR Copper Mini Driver - Fujikura Ventus Black 7-X
Fairway wood 2: Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke TD 5 Wood - Fujikura Ventus Black 8-X
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB 3-PW with Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts
Wedges: Callaway Opus 50, 54, and 60 degrees - Project X LS 6.0 shafts
Putter: Odyssey Toe Up #9
Ball: TaylorMade 2024 TP5x
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet 60R
Bag: Vessel Player IV Pro DXR Stand
-
-
adidas Women's Rain.RDY Golf Jacket Review
In this review, Carly Cummins tests the adidas Women's Rain.RDY Golf Jacket on and off the golf course to see how it performs
By Carly Cummins Published
-
Abacus Women's Bounce Rain Jacket Review
PGA Professional, Katie Dawkins, takes the Abacus Women's Bounce Rain Jacket onto the course to see how its performance stacks up
By Katie Dawkins Published
-
Why The Brand New Fujikura PRO Series Shafts Could Be Right For You...
A new family of Fujikura shafts is set to hit the shelves maintaining their easy-to-navigate color profiles…
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
Huawei Enters Golf Market With Two New Course-Compatible Smartwatches
The all-new Professional Golf Mode will be available on two of the brand's premium smartwatches, offering a comprehensive feature suite for the tech-savvy golfer
By Dan Parker Published
-
Got Deep Pockets? This New Scotty Cameron Golo Putter Could Be For You
Titleist is releasing a brand new Scotty Cameron Xperimental GOLO 6.2 LTD 'Chromatic Bronze' putter. But it isn't cheap and you'd better act fast…
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
Why Sahith Theegala Used Two 8-Irons In $7.5 Million FedEx Cup Success
Smylie Kaufman revealed how a chance conversation at the Tour Championship led to him learning that Sahith Theegala was running with two "8-irons"
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
PXG Is Backing Its New Black Ops Iron With $100 Performance Promise
PXG is giving away a $100 credit to any golfer who can beat the Black Ops irons for both distance and accuracy with their own set
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
Callaway Set To Split Topgolf Into Separate Company - With A Sale Not Ruled Out
Topgolf is to be split from the Callaway stable of companies and operate on its own, with bosses admitting that a sale would also be considered
By Paul Higham Published
-
World Top 10 Player Seen Using A Brand New Srixon Driver At The Tour Championship
World No. 7 Hideki Matsuyama has put a new Srixon driver in play for the Tour Championship in an attempt to win the FedEx Cup
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
Dunning Golf Reveals Team USA's Solheim Cup Uniforms
Dunning Golf has brought patriotism to life through the uniforms of the US Solheim Cup team
By Alison Root Published