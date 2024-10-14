These Irons Won Two Majors This Year And They're Finally Being Released

Callaway Golf is releasing Xander Schauffele’s successful Apex TCB 24' irons to retail, albeit in very limited quantities. But how are they different? We've got the scoop…

Photo of the Callaway Apex TCB irons
(Image credit: Callaway Golf)
Joe Ferguson
By
published

Xander Schauffele has had a career-defining year in 2024, capturing his first major at the USPGA Championship, and following that up with a stunning Open Championship triumph at Royal Troon. In recognition of that achievement, Callaway Golf is releasing the Apex TCB irons that Schauffele has used to devastating effect - which are normally a tour-only offering - to the general public. To manage your expectations here, it should be noted that Callaway only plans to release 1,000 sets in the US, so you would be advised to act fast if you want to get your hands on some of the best irons of 2024!

Xander Schauffele using his Callaway Apex TCB irons

(Image credit: Callaway Golf)

So, you might be asking yourself, why should I go for these over the standard Apex CBs that have been available at retail for some time now? Well, there are a few subtle differences starting with the raw finish. Anyone who has read any of my iron reviews will know I am a big advocate of manufacturers offering their irons in a raw option, so this is something I am particularly pleased about. For those that don’t know, essentially this means that Callaway has not applied the last protective layer of coating to these irons, and as such they will weather and rust over time giving a more robust and industrial look.

Photo of the Callaway APex TCB irons

(Image credit: Callaway Golf)

Furthermore, the shaping of the heads is a little different in the playing position to the standard Apex CB, featuring a slightly thinner topline and a shorter heel-to-toe blade length. These are certainly a set for an accomplished ball striker if they are going to be played rather than simply displayed.

Photo of the Callaway Apex TCB irons

(Image credit: Callaway Golf)

For context, they have served Xander Schauffele rather well over 2024, as he sits 2nd in Stroke Average on the PGA Tour (69.087), and 7th in Strokes Gained Approach. With approach play like this, it is no surprise that he finally got over the line in not one, but two major championships in 2024, and now is your chance to get your hands on his irons.

They are being sold at an RRP of $1505 (or $205 per club in a seven-club set). The stock shafts that are being offered are the True Temper Dynamic Gold Mid 115 steel, but there are custom shaft and grip builds available.

Joe Ferguson
Joe Ferguson
Staff Writer

 Joe has worked in the golf industry for nearly 20 years in a variety of roles. After a successful amateur career being involved in England squads at every age group, Joe completed his PGA degree qualification in 2014 as one of the top ten graduates in his training year and subsequently went on to become Head PGA Professional at Ryder Cup venue The Celtic Manor Resort. Equipment has always been a huge passion of Joe's, and during his time at Celtic Manor, he headed up the National Fitting Centres for both Titleist and Taylormade. He's excited to bring his knowledge of hardware to Golf Monthly in the form of equipment reviews and buying advice. 

Joe lives in North Devon and still plays sporadically on the PGA West region circuit. His best round in recent years came earlier in 2023 where he managed a 9 under par 63 at Trevose GC in a Devon & Cornwall PGA Tournament.

Joe's current What's In The Bag? 

Driver: Switch between Ping G430 Max 10K & TaylorMade Qi10 - both with Fujikura Ventus Black 6-X

Fairway wood 1: TaylorMade BRNR Copper Mini Driver - Fujikura Ventus Black 7-X

Fairway wood 2: Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke TD 5 Wood - Fujikura Ventus Black 8-X

Irons: TaylorMade P7CB 3-PW with Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Wedges: Callaway Opus 50, 54, and 60 degrees - Project X LS 6.0 shafts

Putter: Odyssey Toe Up #9

Ball: TaylorMade 2024 TP5x 

Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet 60R

Bag: Vessel Player IV Pro DXR Stand

