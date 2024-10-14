These Irons Won Two Majors This Year And They're Finally Being Released

Xander Schauffele has had a career-defining year in 2024, capturing his first major at the USPGA Championship, and following that up with a stunning Open Championship triumph at Royal Troon. In recognition of that achievement, Callaway Golf is releasing the Apex TCB irons that Schauffele has used to devastating effect - which are normally a tour-only offering - to the general public. To manage your expectations here, it should be noted that Callaway only plans to release 1,000 sets in the US, so you would be advised to act fast if you want to get your hands on some of the best irons of 2024!

So, you might be asking yourself, why should I go for these over the standard Apex CBs that have been available at retail for some time now? Well, there are a few subtle differences starting with the raw finish. Anyone who has read any of my iron reviews will know I am a big advocate of manufacturers offering their irons in a raw option, so this is something I am particularly pleased about. For those that don’t know, essentially this means that Callaway has not applied the last protective layer of coating to these irons, and as such they will weather and rust over time giving a more robust and industrial look.

Furthermore, the shaping of the heads is a little different in the playing position to the standard Apex CB, featuring a slightly thinner topline and a shorter heel-to-toe blade length. These are certainly a set for an accomplished ball striker if they are going to be played rather than simply displayed.

For context, they have served Xander Schauffele rather well over 2024, as he sits 2nd in Stroke Average on the PGA Tour (69.087), and 7th in Strokes Gained Approach. With approach play like this, it is no surprise that he finally got over the line in not one, but two major championships in 2024, and now is your chance to get your hands on his irons.

They are being sold at an RRP of $1505 (or $205 per club in a seven-club set). The stock shafts that are being offered are the True Temper Dynamic Gold Mid 115 steel, but there are custom shaft and grip builds available.