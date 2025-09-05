Callaway Adds Unique Club For Golfers At The Top End Of The Bag

While the discussion on whether to play a hybrid or fairway wood will likely never die due to the answer being very subjective, Callaway is one of the few manufacturers that offer somewhat of a two-in-one solution. The brand has just announced the latest iteration of the Apex UW, designed using tour-player feedback and building on the success of the popular 2024 version.

(Image credit: Callaway)

Lofted fairway woods have been the talk of the town over the past year, with the likes of Scottie Scheffler and Tommy Fleetwood both using them to great success. However, while many amateur golfers could benefit from the forgiveness and high-launching nature of these fairway woods, the more serious or nomadic golfer may look for a club that offers a touch more versatility for shot shaping.

The Apex UW was brought into the market to bridge the gap between the power and stability of a fairway wood and the shot-making capability of a hybrid. The new Apex UW has been refined and created off the back of Callaway tour-player feedback, with Xander Schauffele being someone you would think would have had a fairly weighty input, considering he is one of the brand's leading players with the previous Apex UW model in the bag.

Xander Schauffele using his Callaway Apex UW at the 2025 US Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Tungsten Speed Wave is a technology that Callaway implemented in its Elyte lineup at the start of this year and is now used in the new Apex UW. The Speed Wave sees a 41g Tungsten weight placed low and towards the face of the club to shift the CG forward, increasing ball speed, but also to promote a high launch, particularly on shots caught slightly lower on the face. This is something that will be particularly beneficial when using this club from tighter fairway turf.

The new Callaway Apex UW (Image credit: Callaway)

The Step-sole design is another innovation used effectively in the Elyte fairway woods and hybrids, and is implemented in the Apex UW to provide the most efficient turf interaction. This sole design helps the club enter the turf and bounce straight back out, without digging too deep, seeing the ball hit the center of the face more often. If you’re someone who swings over the top a little and tends to be pretty steep into the ball, this is something you’ll likely benefit from.

To add to the impressive technology outlined above, Callaway has created the new Apex UW with a Triaxial carbon crown. This is said to allow for better redistribution of weight in the clubhead, creating a more forgiving and stable head, while still offering ideal launch and spin characteristics.

More traditional golfers and those confident ball strikers often prefer a slightly more compact head, which is what the UW provides compared to a high-lofted fairway wood. While a hybrid may seem like a reasonable solution to this, a lot of hybrids sit slightly closed or appear a little toe-heavy. The Apex UW has once again been designed to offer a neutral ball flight.

The new Callaway Apex UW features a new Triaxel carbon crown (Image credit: Callaway)

Due to the PGA Tour season having already come to an end and the DP World Tour Season wrapping up before the Ryder Cup at the end of the month, it will be interesting to see how quickly the Apex UW is adopted by some of the game’s best - particularly by those Callaway staff players who will be in the spotlight at Bethpage Black.

Check back over the next week to read our full review of the new Callaway Apex UW, where we’ll give our honest opinion and provide you with all the data during our testing session.

Pricing, Specs and Availability

Price: $349/£339

Specs: Lofts available: 17°, 19°, 21°, 23°. Mitsubishi Tensei AV Blue shaft (75g, R,S,X)

Availability: 19th September 2025