BMW PGA Championship Leaderboard And Live Updates: Alex Noren And Adrien Saddier Share The Lead At Wentworth

THE UMBRELLAS ARE UP The rain has arrived in Wentworth and is here to stay!

LEE MOVES WITHIN ONE Min Woo Lee is lighting up the back nine and, after birdieing the 15th, he finds another birdie at the 16th to get to within one. He has the distance to reach the green at the par 5 17th and 18th so, with a good finish, he could set the clubhouse target at Wentworth...

SADDIER JOINS THE LEAD Noren goes over the green at the par 3 10th, leaving a tough chip down the hill, while Saddier plays a great shot to 14-feet. Playing first, Noren plays a nice shot to five-feet uphill. It's not quite a must-make, but when Saddier holes his birdie attempt to get to 16-under, it does add a bit of pressure. Thankfully, for the Swede, he does convert to remain in a share of the lead with Saddier, who has broken his run of pars.

LEE PITCHES IN The par 4 15th has been playing as the toughest hole on the course today but, from 30 yards, Lee pitches in for an unlikely birdie. He moves to 14-under, as does Oliver Lindell, who has birdied the 12th and 13th to join the big group, which includes Patrick Reed and Hatton.

NOREN LEADS BY ONE The front nine is complete and, at the halfway stage on Sunday, it's Noren who leads Saddier by a single stroke at Wentworth. If Noren were to win, it would be his second victory in three starts, having claimed the Betfred British Masters last month. There's still a lot of golf to play but, as of writing, Noren is the leader at 16-under, with Hatton, Reed and Lee just some of the notable names behind him.

EXCELLENT RECOVERY FROM TYRRELL Hatton is forced to chip out from the heather with his second, leaving himself around 85-yards from the flag. Before hitting his third, both Noren and Saddier find the green, albeit well away from the hole. It's Hatton's turn to hit and, with a wedge in hand, he puts it to four-feet, leaving a great chance to escape with a par.

FAIRWAYS FOUND BY SADDIER AND NOREN After a lengthy wait on the ninth tee, both Saddier and Noren stripe their drives down the center of the fairway. Hatton, meanwhile, pulls his fairway wood left and into the thick rough. He will do well to make par here... Up ahead, Lee has bogeyed the par 3 14th, following a poor tee shot, to fall back to 13-under and into a share of seventh.

FITZY DROPS A SHOT (Image credit: Getty Images) The wind is starting to gust here at Wentworth and, following a classy third at the ninth, Matt Fitzpatrick leaves a slippery six-footer to save par. Standing over the ball, he steps back as the wind gets up and, after eventually settling, he pulls the putt left. He falls back to 12-under, as does playing partner Ewen Ferguson, who also bogeys.

REED BIRDIES THE NINTH That's an excellent front nine from Patrick Reed, who makes four birdies to turn in 31. He's been the best player from tee-to-green this week, so maybe one to watch on the back nine. He moves to 14-under and into a five-way share of third. Among those include Min Woo Lee and Aaron Rai, who have both parred the 13th and the 10th.

PARS AT THE EIGHTH The final group are in the tough stretch of holes, with all three producing fine approach shots to the treacherous par 4 eighth. Finding the green, Saddier's putt slides-by, with the Frenchman tapping in for par. Leader Noren also misses his birdie attempt, while Hatton is up on his putt early without scaring the hole at all.

BIRDIE FOR RAHMBO (Image credit: Getty Images) Jon Rahm had been on a charge today and was six-under through 12. However, his challenge has fizzled out slightly after bogeying the 14th. The Spaniard needs a strong finish and an eagle attempt at the par 5 17th just misses on the right-side. He does birdie, though, which moves him into a share of seventh at 13-under. Behind Rahm, Martin Couvra has made a seventh birdie of the day to join the gaggle of players at 14-under. Like Rahm, he is six-under for his round.

BOGEY FOR HATTON Tyrrell Hatton is one of the big names in contention but, at the par 4 seventh, he pushes his wedge from the thick rough right, finding the greenside bunker. It's a tough upcoming third and, striking a wedge, his bunker shot stays on the bank, leaving a delicate chip. His fourth is good, but it leads to a dropped shot from the 2020 champion. He falls back into a three-way tie of third at 14-under, alongside Min Woo Lee and Aaron Rai. Adrien Saddier remains solo second at 15-under, while Alex Noren still leads at 16-under.